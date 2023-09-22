How to get iPhone 15 for less than ₹40,000, only for existing Apple users

How to get iPhone 15 for less than ₹40,000, only for existing Apple users1 min read 22 Sep 2023, 05:39 PM IST
Apple's iPhone 15 lineup is now available for purchase in India and other countries, with prices starting at ₹79,900. Existing Apple customers can try to get the phone for under ₹40,000 by taking advantage of cashback offers and trade-in incentives.
Apple's much-awaited iPhone 15 smartphone lineup is now on sale in India and other countries. The premium smartphone lineup was unveiled at the Apple's Wonderlust event on September 12 and the pre-bookings for the smartphones started on September 15 at 5:30 pm.
