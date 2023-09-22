How to get iPhone 15 for less than 40,000, only for existing Apple users

Apple's iPhone 15 lineup is now available for purchase in India and other countries, with prices starting at ₹79,900. Existing Apple customers can try to get the phone for under ₹40,000 by taking advantage of cashback offers and trade-in incentives.

Apple's much-awaited iPhone 15 smartphone lineup is now on sale in India and other countries. The premium smartphone lineup was unveiled at the Apple's Wonderlust event on September 12 and the pre-bookings for the smartphones started on September 15 at 5:30 pm.

Apple customers can purchase the latest iPhone lineup from the company's official stores and its website from 8:00 am today. The latest iPhone lineup includes four models: the iPhone 15, iPhone 15 Plus, iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max.

The cheapest of the four new phones, the iPhone 15, will be available in India at a price of ₹79,900 for the 128GB version, while customers will have to pay ₹89,900 for the 256GB storage variant and ₹1,09,900 for the 512GB storage variant.

However, if you are an existing Apple customer and interested to upgrade your smartphone into an Apple iPhone 15, here is how you can try your luck to get it under ₹40,000.

The iPhone 15 is currently priced at ₹79,900, but if you have an HDFC card, India iStore is offering an instant cashback of ₹5,000. With this offer, the net effective price of the iPhone 15 comes down to ₹74,900. Additionally, if you own an iPhone 13 or iPhone 14, you have the opportunity to receive an exchange value of up to ₹37,000. You can determine the exact exchange value for your previous phone by following the Cashify link provided under the Trade-In option.

Please keep in mind that your old phone must be in perfectly working condition, free from any scratches or dents on the device.