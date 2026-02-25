How to watch the Galaxy S26 launch live: Launch time, expected price and major upgrades expected

Samsung's Galaxy S26 series is all set to debut at the company's Galaxy Unpacked event today. The company is expected to unveil three new models in the S26 lineup: S26 Ultra, S26+ and S26, while the Galaxy S26 Edge seems to be shelved for now. Here's everything you need to know about the Galaxy S26 series.

When will the Galaxy Unpacked be held? Galaxy Unpacked 2026 will be held in San Francisco, California from 10am Pacific Time or 11:30 PM India Time.

Where to watch the Galaxy Unpacked event? The Galaxy Unpacked event will be live-streamed via Samsung Newsroom, the official Samsung website and the Korean tech giant's YouTube channel. A direct live-stream link for the event is embedded below as well.

What to expect from the Galaxy S26 series? Samsung has already confirmed that Perplexity will be part of the AI assistants available on the S26 lineup alongside Bixby and Gemini. The AI assistant could be summoned on the S26 series with the new ‘Hey Plex’ hotword.

Meanwhile, the company has also teased the privacy display feature on the S26 Ultra, which could make zero-peek screen protectors useless. Leaks have also shown the new feature at work, where the phone is likely to be fully visible from the front while not visible from the sides.

Samsung is expected to retain the 6.9-inch LTPO Dynamic AMOLED display with 3,000 nits of peak brightness from last year. The phone is tipped to run on the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 processor worldwide.

Leaked material suggests that it could come with the same 5,000mAh battery as its predecessor with support for 60W wired fast charging. The phone is expected to come with a promise of 75% charge in 30 minutes.

Meanwhile, the S26+ could also retain the same 6.7-inch AMOLED display from last year. The standard S26 could feature a slightly bigger 6.3-inch QHD+ display.

The S26 and S26+ are expected to run on the Exynos 2600 processor in some markets while using the Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 processor in others.

The vanilla S26 variant is expected to come with a bigger 4,300mAh battery (up from 4,000mAh on S25) and support faster 45W wired fast charging.

Samsung is also expected to launch the Galaxy Buds 4 and Buds 4 Pro during the Unpacked 2026 event.

Galaxy S26 expected price: The Galaxy S25 launched at a starting price of ₹80,999 in India, while the S25+ started at ₹99,999 and the S25 Ultra started at ₹1,29,999.