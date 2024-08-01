HP recently introduced two groundbreaking laptops, the EliteBook Ultra and OmniBook X, which, the company claims, can revolutionise the landscape of personal computing using Artificial Intelligence (AI). These laptops are HP's first models to feature Copilot+ technology, powered by the cutting-edge Snapdragon X Elite processors. The dedicated Neural Processing Unit (NPU) in these devices can handle an impressive 45 trillion operations per second (TOPS), enabling local execution of advanced AI models. After getting our hands on the laptops at the event, here are our initial impressions.

HP EliteBook Ultra: The Business Powerhouse

The HP EliteBook Ultra is clearly designed with the modern business professional in mind. With its sleek, thin design, it caters to the needs of on-the-go leaders who require a blend of power, style, and security. One of the standout features is its impressive battery life, boasting up to 26 hours on a single charge. This extended battery life, combined with its lightweight build of just 1.3 kilograms, makes it an ideal companion for frequent travellers and those working in hybrid environments.

In terms of security, the EliteBook Ultra doesn't disappoint. It includes enterprise-grade endpoint security measures, crucial for protecting sensitive business data. The integration of Wolf Pro Security Next Gen Antivirus (NGAV) leverages machine learning to safeguard against both known and emerging threats. As a Microsoft Secured-Core PC, the device offers robust protection at the firmware level, ensuring that user credentials and other critical data are well-shielded.

Additionally, the laptop's stylish design is complemented by the use of sustainable materials, including 50% recycled aluminium and 100% sustainably sourced packaging.

HP OmniBook X: Versatility for creators

The HP OmniBook X targets a different audience—retail customers, creators, and freelancers who need a versatile device. This laptop is packed with advanced AI features that are particularly beneficial for tasks like video editing, graphic design, and other creative endeavours. The Snapdragon X Elite processor, coupled with the NPU, provides the necessary horsepower to handle demanding applications and workflows.

The OmniBook X also features the HP AI Companion and Copilot+ PC, which enhance productivity and creativity by offering personalised AI-driven assistance. These tools can analyse and assess personal files to provide refined, focused responses, making them invaluable for users juggling multiple projects.

Like the EliteBook Ultra, the OmniBook X offers an impressive battery life of up to 26 hours and weighs just 1.3 kilograms. This makes it equally suitable for users who are constantly on the move. The device's aesthetic appeal is enhanced by its Meteor Silver colour and the inclusion of HP’s AI Helix Logo, symbolizing the cutting-edge AI technology inside.

AI features: Intelligence built-in

HP's new laptops are packed with AI features to enhance user experience. The HP AI Companion provides personalised assistance, analysing files to deliver tailored results. Copilot+ further boosts productivity and creativity with advanced AI capabilities. Additionally, the Poly Camera Pro revolutionises virtual meetings with AI-driven features like auto framing and background blur, optimising performance and battery life.

Final thoughts

HP's new AI-powered laptops set a high bar in the industry. The EliteBook Ultra, priced at Rs. 169,934, offers a premium experience for business professionals, while the OmniBook X, available at Rs. 139,999, provides an attractive option for creators and freelancers. Both models are equipped to meet the evolving needs of their respective user bases, blending cutting-edge technology with practical features.

In summary, HP's EliteBook Ultra and OmniBook X are poised to redefine what users can expect from a personal computer, offering a compelling mix of performance, security, and intelligent features. They are a testament to HP's commitment to delivering powerful, innovative solutions that cater to the needs of diverse user groups.

