HP EliteBook Ultra and OmniBook X first impressions: A leap forward with AI powered innovation
HP unveils new laptops packed with AI features. HP AI Companion offers personalised assistance, while Copilot+ boosts productivity and creativity. Poly Camera Pro enhances virtual meetings with AI-driven features. Review dives into design, performance, and overall user experience of the new models.
HP recently introduced two groundbreaking laptops, the EliteBook Ultra and OmniBook X, which, the company claims, can revolutionise the landscape of personal computing using Artificial Intelligence (AI). These laptops are HP's first models to feature Copilot+ technology, powered by the cutting-edge Snapdragon X Elite processors. The dedicated Neural Processing Unit (NPU) in these devices can handle an impressive 45 trillion operations per second (TOPS), enabling local execution of advanced AI models. After getting our hands on the laptops at the event, here are our initial impressions.