HP just slashed the prices on its most popular laptops in 2026

If you’ve been waiting for the perfect moment to replace your old laptop, that window has officially opened. HP just updated its pricing across its most sought-after models, offering significant savings on hardware that rarely goes on sale outside of major holidays.

This isn't just a minor discount; it’s a total market adjustment that puts flagship power within reach of everyday budgets. Whether you need a crisp OLED display for creative work or a rugged machine for school, these deals allow you to get much more "computer" for your money than you could just last week. Demand is already spiking, so you'll want to move quickly before the most popular configurations are gone.

The HP 255 G10 Notebook PC with 11th Gen Intel Core i5-1135G7 processor delivers reliable performance for everyday tasks like web browsing, document editing, and light multitasking in office or home settings. Featuring a 15.6-inch FHD anti-glare display with slim bezels, it provides clear visuals for productivity. Integrated Intel Iris Xe graphics handle basic media and photo editing smoothly. With Windows 11 pre-installed, fast SSD storage options, and multiple ports including USB-C and HDMI, it supports expandable memory up to 8GB DDR4 and offers durable build quality for mobile professionals.

Specifications Processor Intel Core i5-1135G7 (4 cores, up to 4.2GHz) Display 15.6-inch FHD (1920x1080) anti-glare RAM Up to 8GB DDR4-3200 Storage 512GB SSD NVMe Battery 41Wh 3-cell, up to 7 hours

2. HP Pavilion Plus, Intel Core i5-1335U-13th Gen Laptop, (16GB LPDDR5x,512GB SSD),IPS, 300 nits, 14''(35.6cm) 2K,Win 11, M365 Basic(1yr), Office Home 24, Silver,1.38kg, 5MP Camera w/Shutter, ew0107TU

The HP Pavilion 14-ew0107TU combines a powerful 13th Gen Intel Core i5-1335U (10 cores, up to 4.6GHz) with 16GB LPDDR5x RAM for seamless multitasking, video calls, and content creation. Its 14-inch 2K IPS display offers vibrant colours and wide viewing angles, enhanced by Intel Iris Xe graphics for casual gaming and streaming. Slim micro-edge bezels maximise screen real estate in a portable aluminium chassis. Preloaded with Windows 11 and MS Office, it includes fast charging to 50% in 45 minutes and a backlit keyboard for productive evenings.

Specifications Processor Intel Core i5-1335U 13th Gen (10 cores) Display 14-inch 1920x1200 IPS 2K RAM 16GB LPDDR5x Storage 512GB PCIe SSD Battery 59Wh

The HP 15-fd0569TU with 13th Gen Intel Core i3-1315U (hexa-core, up to 4.5GHz) excels in budget productivity, handling emails, spreadsheets, and web apps efficiently. Its 15.6-inch FHD anti-glare micro-edge display reduces eye strain during long sessions. 8GB DDR4 RAM and 512GB SSD ensure quick boot times and app launches, paired with Intel UHD graphics for HD video playback. Windows 11 Home and MS Office 2024 boost usability, while a backlit keyboard, dual speakers, and up to 7-hour battery suit students and remote workers.

Specifications Processor Intel Core i3-1315U 13th Gen (6 cores) RAM 8GB DDR4-3200 Storage 512GB NVMe SSD Battery 41Wh 3-cell, up to 7 hours

The HP fb0001QU leverages Qualcomm Snapdragon X processor for exceptional AI-accelerated performance and all-day battery life exceeding 20 hours on Windows on ARM. Its 14-inch micro-edge FHD display delivers sharp visuals for productivity and entertainment. Optimised for Copilot+ features, it handles multitasking, photo editing, and light creative work with an integrated Adreno GPU. Lightweight design with USB-C charging, fingerprint reader, and AI noise reduction webcam make it ideal for mobile professionals seeking efficiency and portability.

Specifications Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon X (ARM-based) Display 14-inch FHD micro-edge IPS RAM 16GB LPDDR5x Storage 512GB SSD Battery Up to 20+ hours

The HP fc0500AU from the Office24 series features an anti-glare micro-edge display for comfortable viewing in bright environments, powered by an efficient Intel processor for office tasks. It includes a full-size keyboard and numeric pad for data entry, with preloaded Windows 11 and productivity apps. Slim bezels enhance immersion on a 14-inch FHD screen, while multiple ports support peripherals. Durable build and up to 8-hour battery cater to business users needing reliable daily computing without frills.

Specifications Processor Intel Core i3/i5 (13th Gen) RAM 8GB DDR4 Display 14-inch FHD anti-glare micro-edge Storage 512GB SSD Battery Up to 8 hours

The HP Chromebook 14a-ca0506TU shines with a responsive touchscreen micro-edge display for intuitive ChromeOS navigation, Google Play Store apps, and cloud-based productivity. The MediaTek processor handles browsing, streaming, and light editing swiftly with a 4GB/128GB config. Up to 13.5-hour battery, lightweight 1.46kg design, and MIL-STD durability suit students and travellers. Webcam with privacy shutter and stereo speakers enhance video calls, while seamless Android app support expands versatility.

Specifications Processor MediaTek MT8183 Display 14-inch FHD touchscreen micro-edge RAM 4GB/8GB LPDDR4x Storage 64GB/128GB eMMC Battery Up to 13.5 hours

The HP Pavilion 14-ek1010TU upgrades with 13th Gen i5-1335U and dedicated NVIDIA graphics for smooth 1080p gaming, video rendering, and creative apps. 14-inch FHD IPS display with 250 nits brightness offers vivid colours. 16GB RAM and 512GB SSD enable fast multitasking, while the backlit keyboard and Bang & Olufsen audio elevate user experience. Windows 11, fast charging, and a slim 1.4kg chassis make it perfect for creators and gamers on the go.

Specifications Processor Intel Core i5-1335U 13th Gen Display 14-inch FHD IPS 250 nits RAM 16GB DDR4 Storage 512GB SSD Graphics NVIDIA dedicated

The HP Office24 fd1354TU prioritises professional workflows with integrated graphics for presentations and light design, plus a privacy shutter webcam. 15.6-inch FHD anti-glare screen minimises reflections, supported by Intel 13th Gen processor and 8GB RAM for efficient Excel, Zoom, and browsing. The numeric keypad aids finance tasks, with Windows 11 and a spill-resistant keyboard for durability. Up to 7-hour battery and ports like HDMI/USB-C ensure connectivity in hybrid work setups.

Specifications Processor Intel Core i5 13th Gen Display 15.6-inch FHD anti-glare RAM 8GB DDR4 Storage 512GB SSD Battery 41Wh, up to 7 hours

The HP fb3123AX Office24 model offers upgradable RAM/storage for future-proofing, a backlit keyboard for dim lighting, and a14-inch FHD display. An AMD/Intel processor handles office suites and multitasking reliably. Lightweight with fingerprint login and an AI-enhanced camera, it runs Windows 11 smoothly. Multiple ports and 6-8 hour battery support extended sessions, ideal for SMBs seeking value-driven, expandable business laptops.

Specifications Processor AMD Ryzen 3/Intel i3 Display 14-inch FHD RAM 8GB upgradable DDR4 Battery Up to 8 hours

The HP Smartchoice fb3134AX emphasises affordability with upgradable components, a 15.6-inch FHD anti-glare panel, and a backlit keyboard for versatile use. An Intel processor with 8GB RAM manages daily productivity, emails, and media. Windows 11 preloaded with Office trial, plus webcam and stereo audio for collaboration. Durable chassis, USB-C, and solid battery life make it a smart pick for home offices and students.

Specifications Processor Intel Core i3 13th Gen Display 15.6-inch FHD anti-glare RAM 8GB DDR4 upgradable Storage 512GB SSD upgradable Battery Up to 7 hours

Top 3 features of HP laptops

HP laptops Processor Display Size/Resolution RAM HP 255 (i5-1135G7) i5-1135G7 (11th) 15.6" FHD (1920x1080) 8GB HP Pavilion 14 (ew0107TU) i5-1335U (13th) 14" 2K (1920x1200) IPS 16GB HP 15 (i3-1315U fd0569TU) i3-1315U (13th) 15.6" FHD (1920x1080) 8GB HP Snapdragon (fb0001QU) Snapdragon X 14" FHD micro-edge 16GB ​ HP Office24 (fc0500AU) i3/i5 13th Gen 14" FHD anti-glare 8GB ​ HP Chromebook 14a (ca0506TU) MediaTek MT8183 14" FHD touchscreen 4-8GB ​ HP Pavilion 14 (ek1010TU) i5-1335U (13th) 14" FHD IPS 250 nits 16GB ​ HP Office24 (fd1354TU) i5 13th Gen 15.6" FHD anti-glare 8GB ​ HP Office24 (fb3123AX) i3/Ryzen 3 14" FHD 8GB ​ HP Smartchoice (fb3134AX) i3 13th Gen 15.6" FHD anti-glare 8GB ​