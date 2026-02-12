HP just slashed the prices on its most popular laptops in 2026

If you’ve been waiting for the perfect moment to replace your old laptop, that window has officially opened. HP just updated its pricing across its most sought-after models, offering significant savings on hardware that rarely goes on sale outside of major holidays.
Every product we recommend is chosen through a combination of Primary Research and Secondary Research.
This isn't just a minor discount; it’s a total market adjustment that puts flagship power within reach of everyday budgets. Whether you need a crisp OLED display for creative work or a rugged machine for school, these deals allow you to get much more "computer" for your money than you could just last week. Demand is already spiking, so you'll want to move quickly before the most popular configurations are gone.
The HP 255 G10 Notebook PC with 11th Gen Intel Core i5-1135G7 processor delivers reliable performance for everyday tasks like web browsing, document editing, and light multitasking in office or home settings. Featuring a 15.6-inch FHD anti-glare display with slim bezels, it provides clear visuals for productivity. Integrated Intel Iris Xe graphics handle basic media and photo editing smoothly. With Windows 11 pre-installed, fast SSD storage options, and multiple ports including USB-C and HDMI, it supports expandable memory up to 8GB DDR4 and offers durable build quality for mobile professionals.
Every product review clearly lists the Pros and Cons, giving you a balanced view.
We focus on products from brands with a proven reputation and long-standing market trust.
The HP Pavilion 14-ew0107TU combines a powerful 13th Gen Intel Core i5-1335U (10 cores, up to 4.6GHz) with 16GB LPDDR5x RAM for seamless multitasking, video calls, and content creation. Its 14-inch 2K IPS display offers vibrant colours and wide viewing angles, enhanced by Intel Iris Xe graphics for casual gaming and streaming. Slim micro-edge bezels maximise screen real estate in a portable aluminium chassis. Preloaded with Windows 11 and MS Office, it includes fast charging to 50% in 45 minutes and a backlit keyboard for productive evenings.
The HP 15-fd0569TU with 13th Gen Intel Core i3-1315U (hexa-core, up to 4.5GHz) excels in budget productivity, handling emails, spreadsheets, and web apps efficiently. Its 15.6-inch FHD anti-glare micro-edge display reduces eye strain during long sessions. 8GB DDR4 RAM and 512GB SSD ensure quick boot times and app launches, paired with Intel UHD graphics for HD video playback. Windows 11 Home and MS Office 2024 boost usability, while a backlit keyboard, dual speakers, and up to 7-hour battery suit students and remote workers.
The HP fb0001QU leverages Qualcomm Snapdragon X processor for exceptional AI-accelerated performance and all-day battery life exceeding 20 hours on Windows on ARM. Its 14-inch micro-edge FHD display delivers sharp visuals for productivity and entertainment. Optimised for Copilot+ features, it handles multitasking, photo editing, and light creative work with an integrated Adreno GPU. Lightweight design with USB-C charging, fingerprint reader, and AI noise reduction webcam make it ideal for mobile professionals seeking efficiency and portability.
The HP fc0500AU from the Office24 series features an anti-glare micro-edge display for comfortable viewing in bright environments, powered by an efficient Intel processor for office tasks. It includes a full-size keyboard and numeric pad for data entry, with preloaded Windows 11 and productivity apps. Slim bezels enhance immersion on a 14-inch FHD screen, while multiple ports support peripherals. Durable build and up to 8-hour battery cater to business users needing reliable daily computing without frills.
The HP Chromebook 14a-ca0506TU shines with a responsive touchscreen micro-edge display for intuitive ChromeOS navigation, Google Play Store apps, and cloud-based productivity. The MediaTek processor handles browsing, streaming, and light editing swiftly with a 4GB/128GB config. Up to 13.5-hour battery, lightweight 1.46kg design, and MIL-STD durability suit students and travellers. Webcam with privacy shutter and stereo speakers enhance video calls, while seamless Android app support expands versatility.
The HP Pavilion 14-ek1010TU upgrades with 13th Gen i5-1335U and dedicated NVIDIA graphics for smooth 1080p gaming, video rendering, and creative apps. 14-inch FHD IPS display with 250 nits brightness offers vivid colours. 16GB RAM and 512GB SSD enable fast multitasking, while the backlit keyboard and Bang & Olufsen audio elevate user experience. Windows 11, fast charging, and a slim 1.4kg chassis make it perfect for creators and gamers on the go.
The HP Office24 fd1354TU prioritises professional workflows with integrated graphics for presentations and light design, plus a privacy shutter webcam. 15.6-inch FHD anti-glare screen minimises reflections, supported by Intel 13th Gen processor and 8GB RAM for efficient Excel, Zoom, and browsing. The numeric keypad aids finance tasks, with Windows 11 and a spill-resistant keyboard for durability. Up to 7-hour battery and ports like HDMI/USB-C ensure connectivity in hybrid work setups.
The HP fb3123AX Office24 model offers upgradable RAM/storage for future-proofing, a backlit keyboard for dim lighting, and a14-inch FHD display. An AMD/Intel processor handles office suites and multitasking reliably. Lightweight with fingerprint login and an AI-enhanced camera, it runs Windows 11 smoothly. Multiple ports and 6-8 hour battery support extended sessions, ideal for SMBs seeking value-driven, expandable business laptops.
The HP Smartchoice fb3134AX emphasises affordability with upgradable components, a 15.6-inch FHD anti-glare panel, and a backlit keyboard for versatile use. An Intel processor with 8GB RAM manages daily productivity, emails, and media. Windows 11 preloaded with Office trial, plus webcam and stereo audio for collaboration. Durable chassis, USB-C, and solid battery life make it a smart pick for home offices and students.
|HP laptops
|Processor
|Display Size/Resolution
|RAM
|HP 255 (i5-1135G7)
|i5-1135G7 (11th)
|15.6" FHD (1920x1080)
|8GB
|HP Pavilion 14 (ew0107TU)
|i5-1335U (13th)
|14" 2K (1920x1200) IPS
|16GB
|HP 15 (i3-1315U fd0569TU)
|i3-1315U (13th)
|15.6" FHD (1920x1080)
|8GB
|HP Snapdragon (fb0001QU)
|Snapdragon X
|14" FHD micro-edge
|16GB
|HP Office24 (fc0500AU)
|i3/i5 13th Gen
|14" FHD anti-glare
|8GB
|HP Chromebook 14a (ca0506TU)
|MediaTek MT8183
|14" FHD touchscreen
|4-8GB
|HP Pavilion 14 (ek1010TU)
|i5-1335U (13th)
|14" FHD IPS 250 nits
|16GB
|HP Office24 (fd1354TU)
|i5 13th Gen
|15.6" FHD anti-glare
|8GB
|HP Office24 (fb3123AX)
|i3/Ryzen 3
|14" FHD
|8GB
|HP Smartchoice (fb3134AX)
|i3 13th Gen
|15.6" FHD anti-glare
|8GB
Best offers on HP Victus gaming laptops: Exceptional performance for gamers, beginning at ₹57,900
Expert recommended smartchoice laptops for smoother performance and everyday use: Top 10 picks for power and performance
Disclaimer: Mint has an affiliate marketing partnership, which means we may get some commission on purchases you make through the retailer sites links provided. These partnerships do not influence our editorial content, which is free from any bias or marketing pitch. We strive to provide accurate and unbiased information to help you make informed decisions. We recommend verifying details with the retailer before making a purchase.
FAQs
Which HP series is best for students?
The HP OmniBook is the top pick for students due to its long battery life and lightweight build. It handles heavy multitasking and coursework easily without needing a mid-day charge.
Can the HP Victus handle both gaming and office work?
The Victus features a professional design that fits in at the office while packing powerful graphics for gaming. It is a perfect hybrid machine for users who need one device for everything.
How long will these HP price drops be available?
These specific price adjustments are expected to remain active only while current inventory lasts. The most popular configurations often sell out quickly once these lower prices are live.
Are these laptops still a good investment for the future?
Absolutely, as these models feature modern processors that will stay fast for several years. You are securing premium reliability today without paying the high cost of next season's tech.