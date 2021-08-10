HP announced the new Envy portfolio comprising ENVY 14 and ENVY 15 notebooks. The 14 and 15-inch laptops come with 11th Gen Intel chipsets and NVIDIA graphic cards. The HP ENVY Portfolio is expected to be upgradeable to Windows 11 later this year.

Pricing and Availability

The HP ENVY Portfolio is available at HP World Stores, large retail outlets such as Reliance, Croma, and leading eCommerce sites Amazon, Flipkart and major multi-brand outlets.

Offers

Additionally, Adobe is exclusively offering a complimentary 1-month offer worth up to ₹4,230 of all 20+ creativity and productivity software from Adobe with the purchase of HP ENVY. Consumers can also avail an exchange offer up to ₹15,000 by exchanging with any other HP laptop.

The HP ENVY is priced as follows:

The HP ENVY 14 is available in Natural Silver colour at a starting price of ₹ 1,04,999

1,04,999 The HP ENVY 15 is available Natural Silver colour at a starting price of ₹ 1,54,999

HP Envy 14

The HP ENVY 14 is built with a 14-inch display. It has an 16:10 display that offers 11% greater viewing area compared to a 16:9 laptop.

HP ENVY 14 features colour calibration and Delta E<2 colour accuracy, so users can view their creations with greater accuracy, with 100% sRGB color gamut.

HP ENVY 14 is powered with 11th Gen Intel Core processors and NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1650 Ti Max-Q design graphics.

The HP ENVY 14 has an IR thermal sensor, thin-blade fans and heat pipes.

The company claims that the HP ENVY 14 is equipped with optimum power up to 16.5 hours of battery life.

The HP Dynamic Power in the HP ENVY 14 allocates power between the CPU and GPU for the optimal creator workflow.

The HP ENVY 14 is built with HP dual speakers and audio by Bang & Olufsen,.

The laptop can connect to up to 3 external displays, and transfer huge files with Thunderbolt 4 with USBC offering upto 4x the throughput with a 40Gbps signaling rate.

HP ENVY 14 is optimized with creative software programs and tools typically used by creators including Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Lightroom, and more.

The HP ENVY 14 facilitates collaboration by offering HP QuickDrop to transfer photos, videos, documents, and more, wirelessly between PC and mobile devices.

HP ENVY 14 is equipped with an AI Noise Removal to block out background noise for videos, virtual meetings and calls. The HP ENVY 14 offers physical, digitally controlled camera shutters. The laptop also gets a fingerprint reader for additional protection. The HP ENVY 14 comes with dedicated buttons to switch microphones on/off.

The HP ENVY 15

The HP ENVY 15 comes with a 15.6-inch display. It is built with 11th Gen Intel Core processors and NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3060 (MQ). It also offers gaming-class thermals to power through intensive workloads.

The HP ENVY Portfolio is equipped with optimum power upto16.5 hours of battery life and is optimized with creative software programs and tools typically used by creators including Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Lightroom, and more. The Portfolio also facilitates collaboration by offering HP QuickDrop to transfer photos, videos, documents, and more, wirelessly between PC and mobile devices.





