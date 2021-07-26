HP has launched its next-generation mainstream gaming laptop portfolio Victus in India. The new gaming notebook range comprises a 16-inch laptop.

Victus will be available in India in two processor’s options - AMD Ryzen 6 and Intel processors up to Core i7. Both models provide an FHD IPS 144Hz Display, audio from Bang & Olufsen, an all-purpose backlit gaming keyboard, NVIDIA GeForce RTXTM graphics, and an upgraded cooling system. It also comes with a preinstalled Omen Gaming Hub through which the user gets options such as undervolting, performance mode, network booster, and system vitals.

Pricing & Availability

Victus by HP E series laptops powered by AMD Ryzen Processor will start at ₹64,999. The laptops will be available on Amazon India.

Victus by HP D series laptops powered by Intel 11th Processor will start at a price of ₹74,999. This version will be sold on Reliance digital stores in coming weeks.

Features

The 16-inch display has up to FHD 144Hz 300 nits Eyesafe 184 low-blue light choices. The company claims the laptop easily fits in a 15-inch laptop footprint.

Victus by HP Powered by AMD Rzyen Processor are available in the following configurations:

AMD Ryzen 5 5600H & Rzyen 7 5800H Mobile Processors

Graphics powered by upto NVIDIA GeForce RTXTM 3060 Laptop GPU 6 GB and AMD Radeon RX 5500M options

Memory Up to 16GB upgradable upto 32 GB DDR4 RAM

Storage with 512GB PCIe storage

Victus by HP Powered by Latest Intel 11th gen Processors are available with the following configurations:

Intel 11th Gen 11300H & Intel CoreTM i7-11800H series processors

Graphics powered by upto NVIDIA GeForce RTXTM 3060 Laptop GPU 6 GB

Up to 16GB upgradable upto 32 GB DDR4 RAM

SSD up to Gen4 512GB PCIe storage

