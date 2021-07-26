Victus will be available in India in two processor’s options - AMD Ryzen 6 and Intel processors up to Core i7. Both models provide an FHD IPS 144Hz Display, audio from Bang & Olufsen, an all-purpose backlit gaming keyboard, NVIDIA GeForce RTXTM graphics, and an upgraded cooling system. It also comes with a preinstalled Omen Gaming Hub through which the user gets options such as undervolting, performance mode, network booster, and system vitals.

