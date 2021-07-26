HP launches new gaming laptops under Victus brand. Price, features, other details1 min read . 04:20 PM IST
- Victus will be available in India in two processor’s options - AMD Ryzen 6 and Intel processors up to Core i7
HP has launched its next-generation mainstream gaming laptop portfolio Victus in India. The new gaming notebook range comprises a 16-inch laptop.
Victus will be available in India in two processor’s options - AMD Ryzen 6 and Intel processors up to Core i7. Both models provide an FHD IPS 144Hz Display, audio from Bang & Olufsen, an all-purpose backlit gaming keyboard, NVIDIA GeForce RTXTM graphics, and an upgraded cooling system. It also comes with a preinstalled Omen Gaming Hub through which the user gets options such as undervolting, performance mode, network booster, and system vitals.
Pricing & Availability
Victus by HP E series laptops powered by AMD Ryzen Processor will start at ₹64,999. The laptops will be available on Amazon India.
Victus by HP D series laptops powered by Intel 11th Processor will start at a price of ₹74,999. This version will be sold on Reliance digital stores in coming weeks.
Features
The 16-inch display has up to FHD 144Hz 300 nits Eyesafe 184 low-blue light choices. The company claims the laptop easily fits in a 15-inch laptop footprint.
Victus by HP Powered by AMD Rzyen Processor are available in the following configurations:
Victus by HP Powered by Latest Intel 11th gen Processors are available with the following configurations:
