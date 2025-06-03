HP OmniBook X Flip Review: A convertible that delivers style, smarts and substance

The HP OmniBook X Flip is clearly aimed at professionals and creators, or anyone seeking a convertible laptop. At a price point of ₹1,25,999, HP is offering a premium build, a beautiful display and a sprinkle of AI powered by the latest Intel Core Ultra processors.

After reviewing the OmniBook Ultra Flip last year, I have very high hopes for this convertible laptop. So, let's dive in and take a look at what makes this device a standout in this category.

HP OmniBook X Flip Specifications

Specification Details Display 14-inch (35.6 cm) 3K OLED Touch (Edge-to-edge) Processor Intel Core Ultra 7 258V (up to 4.8 GHz, 8 cores, 8 threads) Graphics Intel Arc Graphics Memory (RAM) 32 GB LPDDR5x Storage 1 TB SSD Operating System Windows 11 Home Ports 2x USB-A, 1x HDMI 2.1, 1x Headphone/Mic, 1x Thunderbolt 4 (USB-C), 1x USB-C Battery 59 Wh, all-day battery with fast charging Price ₹ 1,25,999

HP OmniBook X Flip: Design and build HP has always had a knack for crafting laptops that look sleek and premium, regardless of the price. It’s not easy to make a 2-in-1 device appear this polished, but HP managed it last year with the OmniBook Ultra Flip and has repeated the feat this year with the OmniBook X Flip. The device is constructed around a robust aluminium frame. Boasting a slim profile and a weight of about 1.38 kilograms, light enough to carry around without fatigue.

The Atmospheric Blue colour, paired with a sandblasted anodised finish, gives the laptop a refined appearance, though it does tend to attract fingerprints. This minimal aesthetic is sure to appeal to both creators and professionals. The 360-degree hinge is a highlight, allowing users to effortlessly convert the laptop into tablet mode. It can also be transformed into tent mode, making it easy for artists to sketch using the included Tilt Pen without the keyboard getting in the way.

Despite its slim 14.6 mm-thick chassis, the port selection is impressive. You’ll find two USB ports, an HDMI port, a headphone jack, a Thunderbolt 4 port, and an additional Type-C port for versatile connectivity. HP has also incorporated recycled materials and achieved EPEAT Gold certification for this device, adding an eco-friendly edge that’s a welcome touch in today’s market.

HP OmniBook X Flip: Display and touch experience You open the laptop and are immediately presented with a gorgeous 14-inch OLED display that commands attention. The touch screen panel is protected by Corning Gorilla Glass 3, which helps guard against scratches and adds a reassuring sense of durability. Thanks to its glossy finish, the stylus glides smoothly across the surface, while the coating also helps to reduce smudges and fingerprints, though it doesn’t eliminate them entirely.

One notable drawback of this glossy display is the increased reflections you encounter when using it outdoors. However, this is hardly unique to the OmniBook X Flip, as most laptops on the market today feature glossy touch screen displays. Until technology evolves to offer matte options without compromising touch sensitivity or image quality, this is a compromise we simply have to live with. Thankfully, HP has included a feature that helps mitigate outdoor visibility issues: the display boasts a brightness of 400 nits, which can surge up to 500 nits for HDR content, making it easier to see your screen even in bright conditions.

The 3.2K resolution on this OLED display delivers truly stunning picture quality, with outstanding contrast and vibrant colours that truly pop. Beyond HDR support, the display also offers a high refresh rate with variable refresh rate (VRR) support ranging from 48Hz to 120Hz. Whether you’re watching your favourite films or working as a creative professional, this display is absolutely breathtaking and a genuine pleasure to use.

HP OmniBook X Flip: Keyboard, touchpad and audio The OmniBook X Flip’s keyboard features a somewhat gapless key design, reminiscent of what you’ll find on the Dell XPS 13, which I recently reviewed. To be honest, I’m not a huge fan of this particular keyboard, mainly due to the key layout. Coming from a MacBook, this design introduces a bit of a learning curve. It won’t take too long to get used to, but it will certainly require some adjustment for those familiar with the MacBook keyboard’s distinctive feel.

I have no complaints about the touchpad. It’s large, responsive, and features satisfyingly clicky buttons. Although I expected to find a haptic touchpad—as I’ve reviewed several Windows laptops that offer this feature—I’m actually quite pleased with a well-executed, tactile click touchpad rather than a subpar haptic one. The tactile feedback is precise and reassuring, making navigation smooth and enjoyable.

As for audio, the OmniBook X Flip is equipped with dual bottom-firing speakers. These deliver sound that is both loud and clear, providing a solid listening experience for everything from video calls to casual music playback. While audiophiles might still prefer external speakers or headphones, most users will find the built-in audio more than adequate for everyday use.

HP OmniBook X Flip: Performance Under the hood, the OmniBook X Flip is powered by an Intel Core Ultra 7 256V and 16GB of LPDDR5x RAM. This combination ensures smooth everyday performance for tasks such as web browsing, multitasking and video editing. The 512GB NVMe storage is quite fast, with quick app loads and boot times, and it’s also user-replaceable, a feature that’s becoming rare in ultraportable laptops.

I ran a few benchmarks and achieved decent results, scoring around 7,000 points in PCMark 10 and exceeding 9,000 points in Cinebench R23. The laptop isn’t made for gaming, but it can still handle AAA titles from 2013 (like GTA 5) easily. Video editing on DaVinci Resolve with 1080p clips is also a simple task for this device.

Regarding heating or fan noise, the laptop ran quietly during most of my usage. The only times I heard the fan were during benchmarks or when playing games, and even then, it was a gentle whoosh rather than an intrusive noise.

HP OmniBook X Flip: Camera and AI The Poly Camera Pro webcam delivers high-quality video with AI enhancements such as background blur and auto-framing, features that have become essential for remote work and virtual meetings. A physical privacy shutter adds an extra layer of security, giving you peace of mind.

The AI features extend beyond the camera. The laptop comes with HP AI Companion, which uses the integrated NPU on the Core Ultra 7 to process your queries directly on the device. There’s no need to rely on the cloud or the internet to incorporate AI into your creative work. These AI capabilities also make things easier and more secure, helping to keep the laptop running smoothly.

HP OmniBook X Flip: Battery and charging The 59Wh battery is large enough to handle every task for a full day without needing a charge in between. The Core Ultra 7 processor ensures consistent performance, whether the laptop is plugged in or running on battery. The battery backup is solid and reliable. For charging, it comes with a 65W USB Type-C charger that tops up the battery quickly.

HP OmniBook X Flip: Pros and Cons Pros Premium build with lightweight aluminium chassis

Stunning high refresh rate touchscreen display

360-degree hinge for tablet mode

Excellent port selection

All-day battery life with fast charging Cons Glossy display affects outdoor visibility

Slightly stiff hinges (duplicate point removed and combined)

Some users may find the hinges a bit firm HP OmniBook X Flip: Final Verdict The HP OmniBook X Flip offers all the goodness of a 2-in-1 laptop while remaining portable and lightweight. It is an all-rounder with a perfect price tag for its specifications. If you are looking for a 2-in-1 laptop that adapts to your work style, I recommend this model without hesitation.

