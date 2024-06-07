HTC U24 series teased to launch on June 12: Everything we know so far
HTC U24 series is slated to launch on June 12. While official specifications haven't been revealed yet, an earlier listing had revealed that U24 Pro could feature the Snapdragon 7 Gen 3 chipset.
HTC has confirmed that its new smartphones will launch in Taiwan on June 12. While the company hasn't officially revealed the design, specifications or name of the device, rumors suggest that the phone could be part of the much talked about HTC U24 series.