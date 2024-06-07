HTC has confirmed that its new smartphones will launch in Taiwan on June 12. While the company hasn't officially revealed the design, specifications or name of the device, rumors suggest that the phone could be part of the much talked about HTC U24 series. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The two smartphones, HTC U24 and HTC U24 Pro, will first be launched in Taiwan, and it isn't clear when these devices will make their presence felt in India and other global markets.

The teaser picture shared by HTC reveals that the phone may feature the volume rockers and power button on the right hand side of the device. Meanwhile, the U24 series may come with a vertical pill shaped camera layout, as evident from the teaser.

HTC U24 specifications: Notably, the HTC U24 Pro with model number 2QDA100 was recently spotted on Geekbench listing which revealed many key specifications about the device.

Reportedy, the HTC U24 Pro is likely to feature a 6.7 inch Full HD+ OLED display with a resolution of 1800 x 2400 pixels and 120Hz refresh rate. It could be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 7 Gen 3 chipset and feature up to 12GB RAM while the vanilla variant may come with a Snapdragon 7 Gen 1 chipset.

The U23 Pro could feature a quad camera setup with a 108MP primary sensor. Meanwhile, the U23 could feature a triple camera setup with a 64MP primary sensor. Both devices are likely to come with a 32MP primary sensor and IP67 water and dust resistance.

However, do note that these are only rumored specs and in order to know the official specifications we will have to wait for the Taiwanese launch of the device. The new smartphones will be launched at 8AM Taiwanese Time (5:30 AM India time) on June 12.



