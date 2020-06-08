Huami Amazfit T-Rex smartwatch is up for pre-order on Amazon.in

NEW DELHI: Huami’s latest smartwatch Amazfit T-Rex is finally in India and is up for pre-order on Amazon.in at ₹9,999. It will be available for sale from 12 June.

Amazfit T-Rex will compete with the likes of Honor Magic Watch 2 that starts at ₹11,999.

The T-Rex seems like a a big smartwatch with rugged design. It is meant for users who are into hiking, trekking and other outdoor activities.

The watch has been built to withstand extreme heat and cold and has a tested heat resistance of 70 degree Celsius. The tested cold resistance is -40 degrees Celsius but with a caveat. It can only withstand it for duration of 15 hours.

The watch is also water-proof and can survive under water up to 50 metres. This means you won’t have to take it off while swimming or washing hands.

The circular 1.3-inch AMOLED screen has wide bezel around— a trademark feature in rugged watches and it is meant to protect the screen. What we like about the bezel on T-Rex is that it is not flat and ugly. Instead it curves gracefully towards the screen. It has these cut outs that separate the button icons carved on top. The large circular physical buttons linked to each of these icons are placed along the side frame.

Though the physical buttons add flexibility, navigating entirely through physical buttons isn’t for everyone. If you are used to touchscreen based navigation, you may not have to use the physical buttons at all. You can swipe to scroll through the apps and screens and tap to get into them and then swipe back to get out of them.

The watch has in-built GPS which means it can be used for navigation without involving smartphone.

The T-Rex run on its proprietary operating system. Compared to Google Wear OS it has limited apps, but there are plenty of features to keep you engaged. It can track steps and workouts and measure heart rate. It can also give update on weather and has option to control music on smartphone.

The watch settings and faces can be customised through the Amazfit mobile app. When connected to the phone, via Bluetooth, the watch can also alert users about calls and messages.





Subscribe to newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Share Via

Click here to read the Mint ePaperLivemint.com is now on Telegram. Join Livemint channel in your Telegram and stay updated