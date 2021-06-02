Huawei announces first devices running in-house HarmonyOS

Interestingly, the new tablets still use chips from Qualcomm, despite American companies being barred from doing business with the telecom giant. The MatePad Pro (which will be sold in 12.6 inch and 10.8 inch variants) will run on the Snapdragon 870 chips from Qualcomm. On the other hand, the MatePad 11 runs on the Snapdragon 865 chips. According to a letter from the India Cellular and Electronics Association (ICEA) to the government in March, Huawei had procured two years’ worth of chips before September last year, it’s possible that the chips on these new devices are part of that supply.