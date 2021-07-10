Huawei launched the new Huawei Band 6 which the company claims has been enhanced in terms of health and fitness monitoring, design and battery life to provide a more smartwatch-like experience at a lower price point.

Availability and offers

The Huawei Band 6 will be available exclusively on Amazon.in for customers in India. The product will be up for sale starting 12 July during the prime day sales priced at ₹4,490. Furthermore, as a limited period offer, customers buying Band 6 between 12 July and 14 July will get a Huawei Mini Bluetooth Speaker worth ₹1,990 as a free gift.

In terms of pricing, the new Fitness band will be going against the likes of the Realme Watch and Redmi Watch. The Realme Watch is priced at ₹3,499 and the Realme Watch S is priced at ₹4,999. The Redmi Watch GPS is priced at ₹3,999.

Huawei Band 6 comes in four colours: Graphite Black, Sakura Pink, Amber Sunrise and Forest Green.

Display

Huawei Band 6 gets a 1.47-inch AMOLED FullView Display with a 64% screen-to-body ratio.

The display gets a resolution of 194*368 and 282PPI of pixel density.

Battery life

The company claims that the Huawei Band 6 comes with a 14-day battery life along with continuous heart rate and sleep monitoring. The Huawei Band 6 supports fast charging via a magnetic charger. The company claims that a five-minute charge can sustain the smart band for two days of typical use. The band weighs at 18g.

Features

Huawei uses its TruSeenTM 4.0 and a power-saving algorithm with the HUAWEI Band 6 to provide all day SpO2 monitoring. It monitors users’ health and generates an alarm when the blood oxygen level is low.

The Huawei Band 6 also provides continuous, real-time, and heart rate, sleep and stress monitoring. It will also alert the user if the resting heart rate is too high or too low.

The band gets 96 workout modes include 11 professional workout modes such as indoor and outdoor running, cycling, and rope skipping, and 85 more customized modes, including fitness, ball games, and dancing types.

The Huawei Band 6 can identify unfamiliar numbers, control music playback and remote camera shutter.

