Huawei sells 15 mln 5G smartphones in Q1 2020, secures one-third market share

NEW DELHI: Having sold more than 15 million 5G smartphones in the January-March quarter, Huawei secured 33.2% of the global 5G handsets market share, the company announced in its global analyst conference.

In China, Huawei’s market share is at 55.4%, making it the top 5G smartphone vendor in the country. The company has launched 20 5G smartphones, starting at around $300.

According to an April report by Counterpoint, smartphone sales in China fell 22% on year and 24% sequentially in Q1 2020 due to covid-19. However, sales of 5G smartphone jumped over 15% in Q1 2020 with Huawei accounting for over half of the total sales in Q1, Counterpoint reported.

In 2019, Samsung was the leader in 5G phones with 43% market share and Huawei trailing with 34% market share. 5G handsets like the Mate 30 were in great demand across China, as many users showed interest in upgrading to a 5G phone for future proofing.

Even though 5G plans of many countries including India have been disrupted due to covid-19, these handsets are being launched in India. iQOO 3, Realme X50 Pro, Xiaomi Mi 10 and Motorola Edge+ are some of the 5G phones that are available.

Industry experts are betting big time on 5G handsets and feel that they will play an important role in reviving the smartphone market.

According to a January report by Gartner, 5G will drive global smartphone sales up by 3% in 2020, providing phone companies relief from the slow performance in 2019.

Factoring in the impact of covid-19 on the smartphone market, a Counterpoint Research, published earlier this month, said the share of 5G smartphones increased to 8% in Q1 2020 from 1% in Q4 2019. 5G is expected to help in recovery during the second half of 2020.

Huawei’s overall smartphone shipment in Q1 2020 was 49 million, accounting for 17.8% of the global smartphone market share. Despite the ongoing trade ban by US which prohibits American companies to do business with Hauwei, the Chinese company remains the second leading smartphone vendor in the world.

