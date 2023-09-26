Huawei showcases gold smartwatch, smart car but didn’t discuss Mate 60 smartphone

Huawei showcases gold smartwatch, smart car but didn’t discuss Mate 60 smartphone4 min read 26 Sep 2023, 03:02 AM IST
The event, held in a stadium and watched by millions online, was expected to see Huawei break its silence on the Mate 60 smartphone, which has been hailed by Chinese state media as a sign the firm had overcome U.S. sanctions
Beijing/Shanghai: Huawei Technologies on Monday showcased a series of new products from a gold smartwatch to a smart car but disappointed viewers by not revealing more details about its new Mate 60 smartphone series, prompting an outpouring of complaints online.
Next Story
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message