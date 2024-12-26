Samsung TV lovers, here’s your chance to upgrade your entertainment setup with amazing deals on Amazon! Enjoy up to 40% off on a wide range of Samsung TVs, including premium 4K models, budget-friendly options, and everything in between. With exchange offers of up to ₹10,000, upgrading your old TV has never been more rewarding. Renowned for its cutting-edge technology and reliability, Samsung ensures an immersive viewing experience with vibrant displays and superior sound. Whether you're after a feature-packed smart TV or an affordable option with top-notch picture quality, this sale has it all. Don’t miss these incredible offers that promise to transform your home entertainment. Hurry, deals are valid only until December 31!

Save up to ₹ 2,000 with HDFC bank cards on select models

The Samsung 43-inch D Series Crystal 4K TV delivers an outstanding viewing experience with its 4K Ultra HD resolution and vivid picture quality powered by the Crystal Processor 4K. Its advanced HDR support and Filmmaker Mode ensure lifelike visuals, while the 20W Q-Symphony speakers enhance the sound. With smart features like Bixby, SmartThings Hub, and Apple AirPlay, it caters to all your entertainment needs. The sleek design and robust connectivity options make this TV a perfect addition to modern homes, especially with up to ₹2,000 off on HDFC cards.

Specifications of Samsung 108 cm (43 inches) D Series Crystal 4K Vivid Pro Ultra HD Smart LED TV UA43DUE77AKLXL

Specifications Resolution 4K Ultra HD (3840 x 2160), Refresh Rate: 50Hz Connectivity 3 HDMI Ports, 1 USB-A Port, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, Anynet+ (HDMI-CEC), Ethernet (LAN), RF Input Sound 20W Output (2CH) with Q-Symphony Smart Features Bixby, SmartThings Hub, IoT Functionality, Apple AirPlay, Daily+ Display Crystal Processor 4K, HDR Support, Mega Contrast, UHD Dimming, Motion Xcelerator, Filmmaker Mode Warranty 1 Year Standard Warranty + 1 Year Panel Warranty Click Here to Buy Samsung 108 cm (43 inches) D Series Crystal 4K Vivid Pro Ultra HD Smart LED TV UA43DUE77AKLXL (Black)

The Samsung 55-inch D Series Crystal 4K TV offers an immersive entertainment experience with its expansive display and exceptional 4K resolution. Powered by the Crystal Processor 4K, it ensures sharp, vibrant visuals, while features like HDR support and UHD Dimming add depth and clarity. The 20W Q-Symphony speakers enhance audio quality, complementing the stunning visuals. With its extensive smart features, seamless connectivity, and elegant design, this TV is ideal for family entertainment or personal indulgence in premium home viewing.

Specifications of Samsung 138 cm (55 inches) D Series Crystal 4K Vivid Pro Ultra HD Smart LED TV UA55DUE77AKLXL

Specifications Resolution 4K Ultra HD (3840 x 2160), Refresh Rate: 50Hz Connectivity 3 HDMI Ports, 1 USB-A Port, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, Anynet+ (HDMI-CEC), Ethernet (LAN), RF Input Sound 20W Output (2CH) with Q-Symphony Smart Features Bixby, SmartThings Hub, IoT Functionality, Apple AirPlay, Daily+ Display Crystal Processor 4K, HDR Support, Mega Contrast, UHD Dimming, Motion Xcelerator, Filmmaker Mode Warranty 1 Year Standard Warranty + 1 Year Panel Warranty Click Here to Buy Samsung 138 cm (55 inches) D Series Crystal 4K Vivid Pro Ultra HD Smart LED TV UA55DUE77AKLXL (Black)

More TV models with HDFC card discount for you

Avail discounts on the best-selling Samsung 4K TVs on Amazon

The Samsung 55-inch QE1D Series QLED Smart TV combines sleek design with innovative technology for an immersive home entertainment experience. With Quantum Processor Lite 4K, HDR support, and Dual LED, it delivers vibrant and lifelike visuals. The 20W Q-Symphony speakers and Object Tracking Sound elevate audio quality. Packed with smart features like Bixby, Multi-View, and mobile-to-TV mirroring, this TV ensures convenience and versatility. Its advanced display and sound features make it an ideal choice for premium viewing.

Specifications of Samsung 138 cm (55 inches) QE1D Series 4K Ultra HD QLED Smart TV QA55QE1DAULXL

Specifications Resolution 4K Ultra HD (3840 x 2160), Refresh Rate: 50Hz Connectivity 3 HDMI Ports, 2 USB-A Ports, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, Anynet+ (HDMI-CEC), Ethernet (LAN), Optical Audio Out, RF Input Sound 20W Output (2CH) with Q-Symphony, Object Tracking Sound, Adaptive Sound Smart Features Bixby, SmartThings Hub, Apple AirPlay, Multi-View, Mobile-to-TV Mirroring, Sound Mirroring, Tap View, Wireless TV On Display Quantum Processor Lite 4K, Quantum HDR, Dual LED, Supreme UHD Dimming, Contrast Enhancer, 4K Upscaling, Filmmaker Mode Click Here to Buy Samsung 138 cm (55 inches) QE1D Series 4K Ultra HD QLED Smart TV QA55QE1DAULXL (Black)

The Samsung 65-inch QE1D Series QLED Smart TV offers an expansive 4K Ultra HD experience enhanced by Quantum Processor Lite and Dual LED technology. With features like Supreme UHD Dimming and Quantum HDR, it delivers vivid colors and rich contrast. The 20W OTS Lite speakers and Q-Symphony ensure impressive audio quality. Smart features like Bixby, Apple AirPlay, and Multi-View make it versatile and user-friendly. This TV is perfect for those seeking an immersive and feature-rich entertainment experience.

Specifications of Samsung 163 cm (65 inches) QE1D Series 4K Ultra HD QLED Smart TV QA65QE1DAULXL

Specifications Resolution 4K Ultra HD (3840 x 2160), Refresh Rate: 50Hz Connectivity 3 HDMI Ports, 2 USB-A Ports, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, Anynet+ (HDMI-CEC), Ethernet (LAN), Optical Audio Out, RF Input Sound 20W Output (2CH) with Q-Symphony, OTS Lite, Adaptive Sound Smart Features Bixby, SmartThings Hub, Apple AirPlay, Multi-View, Mobile-to-TV Mirroring, Sound Mirroring, Tap View, Wireless TV On Display Quantum Processor Lite 4K, Quantum HDR, Dual LED, Supreme UHD Dimming, Contrast Enhancer, 4K Upscaling, Filmmaker Mode Warranty 2 Years (1 Year Standard Warranty + 1 Year Panel Warranty) Click Here to Buy Samsung 163 cm (65 inches) QE1D Series 4K Ultra HD QLED Smart TV QA65QE1DAULXL (Black)

More 4K TVs with Amazon offers

Large screen TVs are up to ₹ 10,000 off with exchange offers

The Samsung 50-inch D Series Crystal 4K TV offers stunning 4K visuals with HDR 10+ support and features like PurColor and UHD Dimming for vibrant colors and sharp contrast. Equipped with powerful 20W Q-Symphony speakers, it ensures immersive audio. Smart features like Bixby Voice, Alexa, and Google Assistant compatibility, combined with a secure and intuitive interface, make it highly convenient. Whether streaming or gaming with Auto Game Mode, this TV delivers exceptional performance and value.

Specifications of Samsung 125 cm (50 inches) D Series Crystal 4K Vivid Ultra HD Smart LED TV

Specifications Resolution 4K Ultra HD (3840 x 2160), Refresh Rate: 50Hz Display Features Crystal Processor 4K, PurColor, HDR 10+ Support, Mega Contrast, UHD Dimming, Motion Xcelerator, Filmmaker Mode Sound 20W Output (2CH), Q-Symphony, Object Tracking Sound, Bluetooth Audio, Adaptive Sound Smart Features Bixby Voice, Alexa & Google Assistant, SmartThings Hub, Mobile to TV Mirroring, Wireless TV On, Apple AirPlay, Daily+ Gaming Features Auto Game Mode (ALLM), VRR, HGiG Connectivity 3 HDMI Ports, 1 USB-A Port, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, Anynet+ (HDMI-CEC), Ethernet (LAN), RF Input Warranty 2 Years (1 Year Standard + 1 Year Panel Warranty) Additional Features Free wall mount or table stand during installation. Click Here to Buy Samsung 125 cm (50 inches) D Series Crystal 4K Vivid Ultra HD Smart LED TV UA50DUE70BKLXL (Black)

The Samsung 65-inch D Series Crystal 4K TV offers a cinematic viewing experience with its expansive screen and advanced display features like HDR 10+ and PurColor. Its powerful 20W speakers with Q-Symphony and Object Tracking Sound deliver rich audio. With smart features such as Bixby, Alexa, Google Assistant, and Apple AirPlay, it ensures seamless connectivity and control. Gaming enthusiasts will appreciate Auto Game Mode and VRR support. It's a feature-packed option for large spaces.

Specifications of Samsung 163 cm (65 inches) D Series Crystal 4K Vivid Ultra HD Smart LED TV

Specifications Resolution 4K Ultra HD (3840 x 2160), Refresh Rate: 50Hz Display Features Crystal Processor 4K, PurColor, HDR 10+ Support, Mega Contrast, UHD Dimming, Motion Xcelerator, Filmmaker Mode Sound 20W Output (2CH), Q-Symphony, Object Tracking Sound, Bluetooth Audio, Adaptive Sound Smart Features Bixby Voice, Alexa & Google Assistant, SmartThings Hub, Mobile to TV Mirroring, Wireless TV On, Apple AirPlay, Daily+ Gaming Features Auto Game Mode (ALLM), VRR, HGiG Connectivity 3 HDMI Ports, 1 USB-A Port, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, Anynet+ (HDMI-CEC), Ethernet (LAN), RF Input Warranty 2 Years (1 Year Standard + 1 Year Panel Warranty) Additional Features Free wall mount or table stand during installation Click Here to Buy Samsung 163 cm (65 inches) D Series Crystal 4K Vivid Ultra HD Smart LED TV UA65DUE70BKLXL (Black)

More large screen TV options for you

Grab the limited period deals on premium TV models

The Samsung 65-inch 8K Neo QLED TV offers an unparalleled viewing experience with its breathtaking 8K resolution and Neo Quantum HDR 8K Plus technology. The Neural Quantum Processor delivers ultra-detailed visuals, while Dolby Atmos-powered 70W speakers enhance the audio experience. Its sleek, bezel-less design and features like AI Upscaling, Real Depth Enhancer Pro, and smart functionalities make it an exceptional choice for premium home entertainment. Packed with connectivity options and a robust 2-year warranty, it truly redefines luxury in televisions.

Specifications of Samsung 163 cm (65 inches) 8K Ultra HD Smart Neo QLED TV

Specifications Resolution 8K Ultra HD (7680 x 4320), Refresh Rate: 100Hz Display Neo Quantum HDR 8K Plus, Quantum Matrix Technology Pro, Ultra Viewing Angle, AI Upscale, Real Depth Enhancer Pro, Filmmaker Mode Sound 70W Output (4.2.2CH), Dolby Atmos, Q-Symphony, Active Voice Amplifier, OTS+ Smart Features Built-in Voice Assistant, Netflix, Prime Video, Universal Guide, SmartThings, Tap View, Wireless DeX Connectivity 4 HDMI Ports, 3 USB Ports, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, Ethernet Warranty 2-Year Comprehensive Warranty (1 Year Standard + 1 Year Extended) Additional Features Water Resistance, AI Speaker, Motion Xcelerator Turbo+ Click Here to Buy Samsung 163 cm (65 inches) 8K Ultra HD Smart Neo QLED TV QA65QN800CKXXL (Titan Black)

The Samsung 77-inch 4K OLED TV is a masterpiece for large spaces, offering vibrant visuals with OLED HDR Pro and self-illuminating pixels. Its Neural Quantum Processor ensures lifelike colors and sharp contrast, while Dolby Atmos-powered 70W speakers deliver immersive sound. Gamers will love the Motion Xcelerator 144Hz feature, and smart capabilities like Bixby, SmartThings, and multiple connectivity options enhance convenience. With expert calibration and a 2-year warranty, this TV is a premium choice for superior entertainment.

Specifications of Samsung 193 cm (77 inches) 4K Ultra HD Smart OLED TV

Specifications Resolution 4K Ultra HD (3840 x 2160), Refresh Rate: 100Hz (Up to 144Hz) Display OLED HDR Pro, HDR 10+, Self-illuminating Pixels, Real Depth Enhancer, Perceptional Color Mapping, Filmmaker Mode Sound 70W Output (4.2.2CH), Dolby Atmos, Q-Symphony, Active Voice Amplifier Smart Features Bixby, Web Browser, SmartThings Hub, Matter Hub, Expert Calibration, AI Upscaling Connectivity 4 HDMI Ports, 3 USB-A Ports, 1 USB-C Port, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, Ethernet Warranty 2-Year Warranty (1 Year Standard + 1 Year Extended) Additional Features Motion Xcelerator 144Hz, Expert Calibration, Buds Auto Switch Click Here to Buy Samsung 193 cm (77 inches) 4K Ultra HD Smart OLED TV QA77S95DAULXL (Graphite Black)

Bring home a premium TV now, here are more options:

Which screen size best fits my room's viewing distance and layout?

For small rooms, a 43" or 50" TV works well as it offers a comfortable viewing experience without overpowering the space. Medium-sized rooms are ideal for 55" or 65" TVs, while larger rooms can benefit from 77" or larger screens, like the 163 cm model, providing a cinematic experience.

Do I prioritize resolution (4K vs. 8K) or advanced display technologies like QLED and OLED for superior picture quality?

If you value future-proofing and ultra-sharp detail, 8K models like the Samsung 163 cm Neo QLED are the best choice. For vibrant colors and brightness, go for QLED models. If deep blacks and natural contrast are essential, opt for OLED technology like the 193 cm Samsung OLED.

What smart features are essential for my entertainment needs?

Choose a model with built-in voice assistants (Alexa or Google Assistant) for hands-free control. Gamers should look for Motion Xcelerator and VRR for smoother gameplay. If you enjoy smart home integration, prioritize TVs with IoT Sensor functionality and SmartThings Hub compatibility.

What connectivity options do I need for my external devices?

For gaming consoles, select models with at least 3 HDMI ports and a high refresh rate. For USB storage, ensure multiple USB ports are available. Wireless connectivity like Wi-Fi and Bluetooth is crucial for streaming and connecting soundbars or wireless headphones.

Similar articles for you