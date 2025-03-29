Huge savings with Amazon offers on refurbished laptops: Get over 80% off on HP, Lenovo, Dell, ASUS, and more

|Product
|Rating
|Price
(Refurbished) Dell Laptop Latitude E6440 14 Intel Core i5 4300M 2.6GHz 8GB RAM 500GB HD Webcam Windows 10 Professional
{{percentage}}% OFF
(Refurbished) DELL LATITUDE 5300 (CORE I5 8TH/8GB/256GB SSD/WEBCAM/13.3 NON TOUCH/WIN PRO)
{{percentage}}% OFF
(Refurbished) HP 15.6 EliteBook 850 G5 LCD Notebook Intel Core i7 (8th Gen) i7-8650U Quad-core 1.9GHz 16GB DDR4 SDRAM 512GB SSD Windows 10 Pro 64-bit (English) Model 3RS12UT#ABA
{{percentage}}% OFF
(Refurbished) HP Chromebook Intel Celeron N4020 35.6cm(14 inches) Micro-Edge, Touchscreen Laptop (4GB RAM/64GB eMMC/Chrome 64/UHD Graphics,1.49kg), 14a-ca0506TU, Mineral Silver
{{percentage}}% OFF
(Refurbished) Lenovo IdeaPad Slim 3 Intel Core i3 11th Gen 14 (35.56cm) FHD Thin & Light Laptop (8GB/512GB SSD/Windows 11/Office 2021/Arctic Grey/1.41Kg), 82H701DNIN
{{percentage}}% OFF
(Refurbished) Lenovo IdeaPad Pro 5 Intel Evo Core Ultra 9 185H Built-in AI 14 (35.56cm) 2.8K-OLED 400Nits 120Hz Laptop (32GB/1TB SSD/Win11/Office 21/FHD+IR Camera/Alexa/3 Mon Game Pass/Grey/1.4Kg), 83D2001GIN
{{percentage}}% OFF
(Refurbished) ASUS Vivobook 16 (2023), Intel Core i5-13500H 13th Gen, 16 (40.64 cm) FHD+, Thin & Light Laptop (8GB/512GB SSD/Intel Iris Xᵉ/Win 11/Office 2021/Backlit KB/Fingerprint/Siver/1.88 kg), X1605VA-MB526WS
{{percentage}}% OFF
(Refurbished) ASUS Vivobook 15, Intel Core i5-12500H 12th Gen, 15.6 (39.62 cm) FHD, Thin and Light Laptop (16GB/512GB/Win11/Office 2021/Silver/1.7 kg), X1502ZA-EJ542WS
{{percentage}}% OFF
(Refurbished) Acer Aspire 5 13th Gen Intel Core i5 (8 GB RAM/512 GB SSD/Windows 11 Home/MS Office), A514-56M 14 Full HD IPS 45% NTSC Display, Steel Gray, 1.4 KG
{{percentage}}% OFF
(Refurbished) Acer Aspire 3 (Intel Core i3 1215U Processor/ 8GB/ 512 GB SSD/ Windows 11 Home/ MS Office ) A315-59 with 39.6 cm (15.6 ) Full HD Display /1.9kg A315-59-3347
{{percentage}}% OFF
Dell Refurbished Inspiron 3520 Laptop, Intel Core i5-1235U Processor, 16GB,512GB,15.6 (39.62cm) FHD Display, Backlit Keyboard, Win 11 + MSO21,15 Month McAfee, Silver, Thin & Light-1.65kg
{{percentage}}% OFF
Dell Inspiron 3520 Laptop, Intel Core i3-1215U Processor, 8GB, 512GB, 15.6 (39.62cm) FHD AG 120Hz 250 nits Display, Win 11 + MSO21, 15 Month McAfee Antivirus, Black, Thin & Light- 1.65kg
{{percentage}}% OFF
(Refurbished) Dell Vostro 3420 Laptop,12th Gen Intel Core i5-1235U, 8GB & 512GB SSD, 14.0 (35.56Cms) FH
{{percentage}}% OFF
(Refurbished) Dell Laptop Latitude E6440 14 Intel Core i5 4300M 2.6GHz 8GB RAM 500GB HD Webcam Windows 10 Professional
{{percentage}}% OFF
(Refurbished) DELL LATITUDE 5300 (CORE I5 8TH/8GB/256GB SSD/WEBCAM/13.3 NON TOUCH/WIN PRO)
{{percentage}}% OFF
(Refurbished) Dell Vostro 3425 Laptop, Ryzen R5-5625U, 8GB DDR4, 512GB SSD, 14.0 (35.56Cms) FHD WVA AG
{{percentage}}% OFF
(Refurbished) DELL LATITUDE 5400 (INTEL CORE I5 8TH GEN i5-8365U /8GB RAM/256GB SSD/WEBCAM/14 FHD DISPLAY/BACKLIT KEYBOARD , WINDOWS 10 PRO)
{{percentage}}% OFF
(Refurbished) Dell Vostro 3420 Laptop,12th Gen Intel Core i3-1215U, 8GB & 512GB SSD, 14.0 (35.56Cms) FHD WVA AG 250 nits, Windows 11 + MSO21, Carbon Black (D552325WIN9BE, 1.48 KGs)
{{percentage}}% OFF
(Refurbished) Dell Latitude 5310 13.3 Notebook - Full HD - 1920 x 1080 - Core i5 i5-10310U 10th Gen 1.7GHz Hexa-core (6 Core) - 8GB RAM - 256GB SSD
{{percentage}}% OFF
(Refurbished) HP 15.6 EliteBook 850 G5 LCD Notebook Intel Core i7 (8th Gen) i7-8650U Quad-core 1.9GHz 16GB DDR4 SDRAM 512GB SSD Windows 10 Pro 64-bit (English) Model 3RS12UT#ABA
{{percentage}}% OFF
(Refurbished) HP 15s,12th Gen Intel Core i3-1215U, 15.6 inch(39.6cm) FHD IPS Laptop(8GB RAM/512 GB SSD/Intel UHD Graphics/Win 11/Backlit Keyboard/Dual Speakers/MSO) 15s-fq5007TU
{{percentage}}% OFF
(Refurbished) HP Chromebook Intel Celeron N4020 35.6cm(14 inches) Micro-Edge, Touchscreen Laptop (4GB RAM/64GB eMMC/Chrome 64/UHD Graphics,1.49kg), 14a-ca0506TU, Mineral Silver
{{percentage}}% OFF
(Refurbished) HP Laptop 15, Intel® Core™ i5-1334U,15.6-inch(39.6 cm),FHD,16GB DDR4,512GB SSD,Dual Speakers,(Windows 11, MSO,Natural Silver, 1.59 kg),15-fd0316TU
{{percentage}}% OFF
(Refurbished) HP Laptop 15, Intel Core Ultra 5 125H, Enhanced by AI, 15.6-inch (39.6 cm), FHD, 16GB DDR5, 512GB SSD, Intel Graphics, FPR, 1080p FHD Camera, Backlit KB (Win 11, Silver, 1.65 kg), fd1099TU
{{percentage}}% OFF
(Refurbished) HP 14s, Intel Celeron N4500, 8GB RAM/256GB SSD 14-inches/35.6 cm HD, Micro-Edge Display/Alexa Built-in/Windows 11/Intel UHD Graphics/Dual Speakers/ MSO 2021/1.46 Kg, 14s-dq3037tu
{{percentage}}% OFF
(Refurbished) HP 15s, Ryzen 5-5500U, 16GB RAM/512GB SSD 15.6-inches(39.6 cm) FHD, Micro-Edge, Anti-Glare
{{percentage}}% OFF
(Refurbished) HP 15s- Ryzen 5- 8GB RAM/512GB SSD 15.6 inch(39.6cm) FHD,Micro-Edge, Anti-Glare Display (A
{{percentage}}% OFF
(Refurbished) HP Pavilion 15, AMD Ryzen 5 7530U, 15.6-Inch (39.6 Cm),FHD,8GB DDR4,512GB SSD, AMD Radeon Graphics, 720P HD Camera, Backlit Kb, Audio By B&O (Win 11, Mso 2021, Silver, 1.75 Kg),Eh3036Au
{{percentage}}% OFF
(Refurbished) HP Pavilion 14 12th Gen Intel Core i5 16GB SDRAM/512GB SSD 14 inch(35.6cm) FHD,IPS,Micro-Edge Display/Intel UHD Graphics/B&O/Win 11/Alexa Built-in/Backlit KB/FPR/MSO 2021/Natural Silver, 14-dv2014TU
{{percentage}}% OFF
(Refurbished) Lenovo IdeaPad Slim 3 Ryzen 5 5500U (8GB/512GB SSD),15.6 (39.62cm) FHD Laptop, (Win 11/Al
{{percentage}}% OFF
(Refurbished) Lenovo LOQ 2024 Intel Core i5-13450HX 15.6 (39.6cm) 144Hz 300Nits FHD IPS Gaming Laptop (16GB/512GB SSD/Win 11/NVIDIA RTX 4050 6GB Graphics/100% sRGB/Office 21/3 Mon Game Pass/Grey/2.4Kg), 83DV007GIN
{{percentage}}% OFF
Lenovo Yoga Slim 7 (Refurbished) 14 WUXGA OLED Laptop, Intel Core Ultra 7 155H, 32GB RAM, 1TB SSD, Windows 11, Office 21, 3 Month Game Pass, Luna Grey, 1.39Kg
{{percentage}}% OFF
(Refurbished) Lenovo IdeaPad Slim 1 AMD Ryzen 3 3250U 15.6 (39.62cm) FHD Thin & Light Laptop (8GB/512GB
{{percentage}}% OFF
(Refurbished) Lenovo IdeaPad Slim 3 Intel Core i3 11th Gen 14 (35.56cm) FHD Thin & Light Laptop (8GB/512GB SSD/Windows 11/Office 2021/Arctic Grey/1.41Kg), 82H701DNIN
{{percentage}}% OFF
(Refurbished) IdeaPad Slim 5 Intel Core i5 12450H 14-inch (36cm) WUXGA+ IPS 300Nits Laptop (16GB/1TB SSD/Win 11/Office 2021/Backlit KB/FHD 1080p Camera/Alexa/Cloud Grey/1.89Kg), 83BF0043IN
{{percentage}}% OFF
(Refurbished) Lenovo IdeaPad Pro 5 Intel Evo Core Ultra 9 185H Built-in AI 14 (35.56cm) 2.8K-OLED 400Nits 120Hz Laptop (32GB/1TB SSD/Win11/Office 21/FHD+IR Camera/Alexa/3 Mon Game Pass/Grey/1.4Kg), 83D2001GIN
{{percentage}}% OFF
(Refurbished) Lenovo LOQ Intel Core i5-13450HX 15.6 (39.6cm) 144Hz 300Nits FHD Gaming Laptop (16GB/512GB SSD/Win 11/NVIDIA RTX 3050 6GB Graphics/100% sRGB/Office 21/3 Month Game Pass/Grey/2.4Kg), 83DV00BHIN
{{percentage}}% OFF
(Refurbished) Lenovo IdeaPad Slim 3 12th Gen Intel Core i5-12450H 14 (35.5cm) FHD 250 Nits Thin & Light Laptop (16GB/512GB SSD/Win 11/Office 2021/Alexa built-in/3 month Game Pass/Grey/1.37Kg), 83EQ005VIN
{{percentage}}% OFF
(Refurbished) Lenovo ThinkPad E14 Intel Core i7 12th Gen 14 FHD IPS Thin and Light Laptop (16GB RAM/512GB SSD/Windows 11 Home/MS Office H&S 2021/Backlit Keyboard/FPR/Black/1.59 kg), 21E3S05B00
{{percentage}}% OFF
(Refurbished) ASUS Vivobook 16 (2023), Intel Core i5-13500H 13th Gen, 16 (40.64 cm) FHD+, Thin & Light Laptop (8GB/512GB SSD/Intel Iris Xᵉ/Win 11/Office 2021/Backlit KB/Fingerprint/Siver/1.88 kg), X1605VA-MB526WS
{{percentage}}% OFF
(Refurbished) ASUS Vivobook 15, Intel Core i5-12500H 12th Gen, 15.6 (39.62 cm) FHD, Thin and Light Laptop (16GB/512GB/Win11/Office 2021/Silver/1.7 kg), X1502ZA-EJ542WS
{{percentage}}% OFF
(Refurbished) ASUS TUF Gaming F17 (2022), 17.3(43.94 cms) FHD 144Hz, Intel Core i5-12500H 12th Gen, RTX 3050 4GB GPU, Gaming Laptop (16GB/512GB SSD/90WHr Battery/Windows 11/Gray/2.6 Kg), FX707ZC4-HX067W
{{percentage}}% OFF
ASUS ROG Strix G16, 16 FHD+ 165Hz Gaming Laptop (Intel 16GB DDR5/1TB SSD/NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4060/Win 11/MSO 21/Eclipse Gray/2.5 Kg)
{{percentage}}% OFF
(Refurbished) ASUS TUF Gaming A15, AMD Ryzen 7 7435HS, 15.6-inch FHD 144Hz, Gaming Laptop (16GB/512GB SSD/NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3050/Windows 11/48WHr/Graphite Black/2.3 Kg), FA506NCR-HN054W
{{percentage}}% OFF
(Refurbished) ASUS Chromebook CM14, Octa-Core MediaTek Kompanio 520, 14 (35.56 Cms) FHD, Thin and Light Chromebook (8GB RAM/128GB eMMC Storage/Chrome OS/Gray/1.45 Kg), CM1402CM2A-EK0085
{{percentage}}% OFF
(Refurbished) ASUS Zenbook 14, Intel Core Ultra 7, 14 3K OLED 16:10 120 Hz, Thin & Light Laptop, Built-in AI (16GB RAM/1 TB//Win 11/Office 2021/Backlit/Touchscreen/75WHr /Foggy Silver/1.28 Kg), UX3405MA-PZ751WS
{{percentage}}% OFF
ASUS Vivobook 16 FHD+ (1920 x 1200), 60Hz 300nits, Core i5-12500H, 16GB RAM/512GB SSD/Intel Iris Xᵉ Graphics/Win 11/Office Home/Fingerprint/42WHr Battery/Transparent Silver/1.88kg, X1605ZAC-MB541WS
{{percentage}}% OFF
ASUS TUF Gaming A15, 15.6 FHD 144Hz, AMD Ryzen 7 7435HS, 16GB RAM, 512GB SSD, RTX 4060, Win 11, Office Home, 90WHr Battery, Mecha Gray, 2.2 Kg
{{percentage}}% OFF
ASUS Vivobook 15 (2023), Intel Core i5-1335U 13th Gen, 15.6 FHD, 8GB RAM/512GB SSD/Intel Iris Xᵉ/Windows 11/Office 2021/Fingerprint/Blue/1.7 kg, X1504VA-NJ523WS
{{percentage}}% OFF
(Refurbished) Acer Aspire 3 (Intel Core i3 1215U Processor/ 8GB/ 512 GB SSD/ Windows 11 Home/ MS Office ) A315-59 with 39.6 cm (15.6 ) Full HD Display /1.9kg A315-59-3347
{{percentage}}% OFF
(Refurbished) Acer Swift Go 14 AI PC Premium Laptop Intel Core Ultra 5 226V (14-inch OLED WUXGA/16GB LPDDR5X/512GB PCIe NVMe SSD/Intel® Arc™ graphics/1440p IR Camera with Shutter/Win11/MSO) 1.28kg, Steam Blue.
{{percentage}}% OFF
(Refurbished) Acer Aspire Lite AMD Ryzen 7 5700U Premium Thin and Light Laptop (Windows 11 Home/16 GB RAM/512 GB SSD/MSO) AL15-41 with 39.62 cm (15.6) Full HD Display, Metal Body, Steel Gray, 1.6 KG
{{percentage}}% OFF
(Refurbished) Acer ALG 12th Gen Intel Core i5 Gaming Laptop (16GB RAM/512GB SSD/6GB RTX 3050 Graphics/144Hz/Win11Home/Wifi 6) AL15G-52, 39.62cm (15.6 inch) FHD Display, Premium Metal Body, Steel Gray, 1.99KG
{{percentage}}% OFF
Acer Aspire Lite 12th Gen Intel Core i5-12450H Thin and Light Laptop (Win11Home/16GB RAM/512GB SSD/Intel UHD Graphics/MSO) AL15-52H, 15.6 FHD IPS Display, Backlit Keyboard, Silver, 1.7KG
{{percentage}}% OFF
(Refurbished) Acer Nitro V Gaming Laptop AMD Ryzen 7-7735HS with RTX 4050 6 GB Graphics (16 GB DDR5/512GB SSD/Windows 11 Home/Wi-Fi 6/144Hz) ANV15-41, 15.6 FHD Display, 2.1 KG
{{percentage}}% OFF
(Refurbished) Acer Aspire Lite 12th Gen Intel Core i7-1255U Premium Metal Laptop (Windows 11 Home/16 GB RAM/512 GB SSD) AL15-52, 39.62cm (15.6) Full HD Display, Metal Body, Steel Gray, 1.59 Kg
{{percentage}}% OFF
Acer Aspire Lite 12th Gen Intel Core i5-1235U Laptop (16GB RAM/512GB SSD/Win11 Home/Intel Graphics/MSO) AL15-52, 15.6 Full HD Display, Backlit Keyboard, Steel Gray, 1.59KG
{{percentage}}% OFF
Acer ALG Gaming Laptop, 13th Gen Intel Core i7 Processor, 16GB DDR4, 512GB SSD, 6GB RTX3050 Graphics, 144Hz, Win11Home, WiFi 6, 15.6 FHD Display, Steel Gray, 1.99KG
{{percentage}}% OFF
(Refurbished) MSI Modern 14, Intel 12th Gen. i3 1215U,36CM Laptop(8GB/512GB NVMe SSD/Windows 11 Home/UHD Graphic/Classic Black/1.4Kg),C12MO-1205IN
{{percentage}}% OFF
(Refurbished) MSI Modern 15, Intel 12th Gen. i3-1215U, 38CM FHD 60Hz Laptop(8GB/512GB NVMe SSD/Windows 11 Home/MSO 2021/Intel Iris Xe Graphics/Classic Black/1.7Kg), B12MO-1008IN
{{percentage}}% OFF
(Refurbished) MSI Modern 14, Intel 13th Gen. i5-1335U, 36CM FHD 60Hz Laptop (8GB/512GB NVMe SSD/Windows 11 Home/Iris Xe Graphics/Classic Black/1.4Kg), C13M-437IN
{{percentage}}% OFF
(Refurbished) MSI Katana GF66 12UCOK 15.6 FHD (1920 * 1080) Gaming Laptop - Alder Lake Intel Core i7-12650H DDR5 8GB*2 (4800MHz) RAM 512GB NVMe PCIe SSD Gen4x4 RTX3050 GDDR6 4GB Win 11 Home - 9S7-158424-800
{{percentage}}% OFF
Microsoft Surface Pro 13 OLED (11th Gen, Snapdragon X Elite, 16GB RAM, 512GB SSD, Black) - Windows 11 Home Copilot+
{{percentage}}% OFF
(Refurbished) MSI Modern 14, Intel 13th Gen. i7-1355U, 36CM FHD 60Hz Laptop (16GB/512GB NVMe SSD/Windows 11 Home/Iris Xe Graphics/Classic Black/1.4Kg), C13M-435IN
{{percentage}}% OFF
Looking for a new laptop without the new laptop price tag? Amazon offers substantial savings on refurbished laptops. You can find discounts over 80% on well-known brands like HP, Lenovo, Dell, ASUS, and more. These deals provide access to powerful machines at a fraction of their original cost.
These refurbished laptops undergo thorough testing, ensuring reliable performance. They're a smart choice for students, professionals, or anyone needing a budget-friendly computer. Get the power you need without spending a fortune. Amazon offers a wide selection, so you can find the perfect laptop for your needs. Don't miss these significant savings.
Top offers for you:
Need a reliable workhorse without the hefty price? Amazon offers Dell refurbished laptops with over 80% off. Get business-grade performance for a fraction of the cost. These aren't just old machines; they're tested and ready. Find various models, from robust workstations to sleek ultrabooks. Serious savings, serious machines.
Best deals for you:
Forget the "new" laptop sticker shock. Amazon's offering HP refurbished laptops at a steal—over 60% off. These aren't just hand-me-downs; they're machines given a second life, thoroughly checked, and ready to roll. You'll find everything from sturdy business models to sleek home laptops, all at prices that make sense. Get the performance you need, without the financial headache.
Best deals for you:
Lenovo performance, budget-friendly price. Amazon's got refurbished Lenovo laptops, and they're marked down over 40%. Think reliable IdeaPads and flexible Yoga models, all tested and ready. You get the Lenovo build quality without the full price tag. It's a smart play for students, freelancers, anyone needing a solid machine. Don't pay more for less.
Best deals for you:
Want an ASUS laptop but not the brand-new price? Amazon offers refurbished ASUS laptops at over 40% off. You get the sleek Zenbooks and powerful gaming rigs, all tested and ready. This is ASUS design and performance, minus the hefty cost. Smart move for students, gamers, or anyone needing a solid machine. Get more for your money with these Amazon offers.
Best deals for you:
On the hunt for a budget-friendly laptop? Amazon offers refurbished Acer laptops at over 40% off. Secure solid performance for daily tasks or demanding projects. These tested and reliable machines are ready to go. You’ll find everything from budget-friendly options to powerful laptops. Don't overspend; these Amazon offers provide great value.
Best deals for you:
Expand your laptop search! Amazon offers refurbished MSI gaming rigs and Microsoft Surface devices. Get powerful performance at reduced prices. Explore diverse models, from high-end gaming laptops to versatile tablets. Find the perfect fit for your needs and budget.
Similar articles for you
Best laptops under ₹50,000: Top 10 budget-friendly picks offering reliable power and smooth performance
Best laptops in 2025: From gaming to multitasking, top 10 picks to consider from Dell, Asus and more
Best laptops under ₹40000 in India: Top 10 picks from Dell, HP, Lenovo for students and professionals in 2025
Best selling laptops under ₹55000 at over 50% off: Get great offers on brands like HP, Lenovo and more
Best laptops under ₹50000 in 2025: Top 10 picks with the latest tech and features from HP, Dell, Lenovo and others
Disclaimer: Mint has an affiliate marketing partnership, which means we may get some commission on purchases you make through the retailer sites links provided. These partnerships do not influence our editorial content, which is free from any bias or marketing pitch. We strive to provide accurate and unbiased information to help you make informed decisions. We recommend verifying details with the retailer before making a purchase.
FAQs
What does "refurbished" mean?
It means the laptop was returned, repaired if needed, and tested for full functionality.
Are refurbished laptops reliable?
Yes, reputable sellers test and certify them, often with warranties.
What’s the benefit of buying refurbished?
Significant cost savings compared to new laptops.
What should I look for when buying?
Check the seller’s warranty, condition grading, and return policy.