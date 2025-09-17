Hurry! Biggest price drop on Intel Laptops during Amazon Great Indian Festival: Up to 50% off on the latest models

The upcoming Amazon Great Indian Festival brings some of the biggest savings of the year on Intel laptops, making it the perfect time to upgrade. This time, shoppers can enjoy up to 50% off on a wide range of the best laptops. From multitasking champions to gaming beasts, the selection covers every requirement. These Intel laptops promise reliable speed, excellent performance, and smooth handling of daily tasks or heavy workloads.

During the Amazon sale, top laptop brands are offering their latest models at prices you would not want to miss. Students can pick study-friendly laptops, professionals can choose powerful productivity machines, and gamers can grab performance-rich models, all at discounted prices. Each device is designed to keep you productive, entertained, and always connected. With deals like these, upgrading your laptop has never been easier. This festival is more than a sale—it is the perfect opportunity to bring home your ideal Intel device.

Acer SmartChoice Aspire 3 offers a dependable blend of simplicity and functionality. Powered by the Intel Celeron N4500 processor, it is well-suited for everyday computing tasks such as browsing, emailing, and office work. Its lightweight build makes it convenient for users who need portability, while the SSD ensures faster boot times and efficient data access. The 15.6-inch HD display provides clarity for study, casual work, and entertainment. It is a practical laptop for students and professionals seeking affordability and efficiency in one machine.

Specifications Processor Intel Celeron N4500 processor, up to 2.8 GHz Storage 8GB LPDDR4X RAM and 512GB SSD storage Display 15.6-inch HD display with Acer BlueLightShield Connectivity Dual-band Wi-Fi 5, HDMI and USB ports

HP 15s delivers dependable performance wrapped in a sleek and modern design. Powered by the 12th Gen Intel Core i3 processor, it balances speed and responsiveness for daily computing tasks, multitasking, and online meetings. The vibrant FHD anti-glare display brings clear visuals, while long battery life supports extended productivity. Preloaded with Microsoft Office 2021, it offers ready-to-use tools for professionals and students alike. The full-sized keyboard and efficient connectivity options make it an ideal choice for work and study on the go.

Specifications Processor 12th Gen Intel Core i3-1215U processor Storage 8GB DDR4 RAM and 512GB PCIe NVMe SSD Display 15.6-inch FHD anti-glare display, micro-edge design OS Windows 11 Home and MS Office 2021

Lenovo IdeaPad Slim 3 combines modern functionality with a lightweight profile, offering a balance of portability and reliable performance. Powered by the 12th Gen Intel Core i3 processor, it ensures smooth multitasking across office applications, browsing, and light entertainment. The FHD display delivers crisp visuals, while Dolby Audio speakers enhance the multimedia experience. Its Rapid Charge technology helps users stay productive, even on busy days. Security features such as the privacy shutter add peace of mind, making this laptop a dependable everyday partner.

Specifications Processor 12th Gen Intel Core i3-1215U processor Memory 8GB DDR4 RAM, 512GB SSD storage Display FHD anti-glare display Features Dolby Audio with dual speakers, HD camera with privacy shutter

ASUS Vivobook 15 delivers a refined balance of power and elegance. Equipped with the 13th Gen Intel Core i5 processor, it is capable of handling demanding workloads while remaining efficient. The 16GB RAM and 512GB SSD offer seamless multitasking and quick data access. A Full HD display with an anti-glare coating ensures clear visuals, suitable for work presentations and entertainment. Its slim and lightweight design makes it easy to carry, while enhanced connectivity and Microsoft Office Home 2024 add further value for professionals and students.

Specifications Processor 13th Gen Intel Core i5-13420H processor Storage 16GB DDR4 RAM, 512GB PCIe SSD storage Display 15.6-inch FHD anti-glare display Refresh rate 60Hz refresh rate

Acer Aspire Lite is crafted for users who require powerful performance in a slim design. Running on a 12th Gen Intel Core i5 processor, it is suitable for multitasking, business tasks, and multimedia work. The Full HD IPS display provides sharp visuals with accurate colours, making it ideal for both productivity and entertainment. A backlit keyboard enhances usability in all environments, while 16GB RAM ensures applications run smoothly. Designed for portability, it combines efficiency, durability, and modern features in one compact laptop.

Specifications Processor 12th Gen Intel Core i5-12450H processor Storage 16GB LPDDR5 RAM and 512GB SSD Display 15.6-inch Full HD IPS display Features Backlit keyboard, slim and lightweight build

Dell Inspiron 15 brings together modern computing essentials in a lightweight form. Its 13th Gen Intel Core i3 processor ensures reliable performance for day-to-day tasks including browsing, streaming, and productivity work. The laptop’s 15.6-inch Full HD display supports a 120Hz refresh rate, giving smoother visuals for video and light gaming. Ample SSD storage makes file access quicker, while comprehensive port options enhance connectivity. It is a practical choice for students and professionals who value portability and straightforward functionality.

Specifications Processor 13th Gen Intel Core i3-1305U processor Storage 8GB DDR4 RAM, 512GB PCIe SSD storage Display 15.6-inch FHD display Refresh rate 120Hz refresh rate

ASUS Vivobook 15 offers dependable productivity features in a slim, stylish design. Powered by the 13th Gen Intel Core i3 processor, it delivers a smooth experience for everyday tasks such as browsing, content consumption, and light office work. Its Full HD display brings clarity, while the backlit keyboard enhances usability in low-light settings. The inclusion of Microsoft Office and Windows 11 Home ensures a ready-to-use solution out of the box. It is a versatile option for users who want affordability combined with reliability.

Specifications Processor 13th Gen Intel Core i3-1315U processor Storage 8GB DDR4 RAM, 512GB PCIe SSD storage Display 15.6-inch FHD anti-glare display Refresh Rate 60Hz refresh rate

Acer ALG is built for gamers and professionals seeking high-performance computing in a compact laptop. Powered by a 13th Gen Intel Core i5 processor and paired with NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3050 graphics, it delivers impressive visuals and smooth gameplay. The 144Hz Full HD display enhances motion clarity for gaming and fast-paced media. Large SSD storage and 16GB RAM enable effortless multitasking and quicker file access. Its robust design, combined with a multi-colour illuminated keyboard, makes it a capable gaming companion.

Specifications Processor 13th Gen Intel Core i5-13420H processor Graphics NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3050 GPU, 6GB GDDR6 Storage 16GB RAM, 512GB PCIe SSD storage Display 15.6-inch FHD 144Hz display

ASUS Vivobook 16X provides a powerful and stylish option for creators and gamers. Featuring the Intel Core i5-13420H processor and NVIDIA RTX 3050 graphics, it delivers smooth performance for graphic-intensive tasks. A large 16-inch FHD+ display with a 144Hz refresh rate ensures superior visuals, while the backlit keyboard with a numeric pad boosts usability. With 16GB RAM and Office Home 2024 preinstalled, it is designed for professionals who require performance and efficiency in a lightweight laptop.

Specifications Processor 13th Gen Intel Core i5-13420H processor Graphics NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3050 GPU, 4GB GDDR6 Storage 16GB RAM, 512GB SSD storage Display 16-inch FHD+ display, 144Hz refresh rate

Acer ALG is engineered for performance-driven users seeking a reliable gaming laptop at a competitive price point. Powered by the 13th Gen Intel Core i5 processor and NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3050 graphics, it offers smooth gaming and multitasking. Its 144Hz display enhances fluid motion, while the ample 16GB RAM ensures quick responsiveness across applications. Storage capacity of 512GB SSD further adds speed for data-intensive tasks. This laptop combines strong performance, gaming aesthetics, and everyday usability into one package.

Specifications Processor 13th Gen Intel Core i5-13420H processor Graphics NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3050 GPU, 6GB GDDR6 Storage 16GB RAM and 512GB PCIe SSD Display 15.6-inch FHD 144Hz display