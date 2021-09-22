Hyundai Electronics introduced its new range of 4K Ultra HD Smart LED TVs powered by webOS TV with ThinQ AI voice recognition and Magic Remote. The TVs are powered by ARM CA55 1.1 GHz quad core processor, the 4K UHD Smart LED TV s are four times faster than conventional TVs.

The new Hyundai Smart TVs are available in 3 models, 43-inch which is priced at ₹34,490, the 50-inch TV is priced at ₹45,990 and 55-inch TV is priced at ₹52,990. The TVs will be available at retail stores across India and on its official website www.hyundaice.in.

The smart TV gets 1.5GB RAM, 8GB internal storage, dual band WiFi, ALLM (Auto Low Latency Mode), MEMC Motion Estimation and Motion Compensation), Miracast and 2 Way Bluetooth.

Further, it gets webOS TV smart interface. The apps included in the TV are Netflix, Amazon Prime, YouTube, Disney+ Hotstar, SonyLiv, Zee5, amongst others.

For audio, the TV uses 20W surround sound box speakers coupled with Dolby Audio sound technology.

Speaking on the launch of 4K Ultra HD Smart LED TVs with webOS, Mr. Abhishek Malpani, COO, Hyundai Electronics, said, “With the aim to give our customers an immersive, smart and advanced TV viewing experience, Hyundai Electronics has chosen to break the barriers and offer webOS TV as the most advanced and proven smart TV operating system. Built with signature AI technology and integrated content services from LG, our 4K Ultra HD Smart LED TVs powered by webOS TV will prove to be a game-changer for the Indian audience who will now get the new definition of TV viewing experience."

