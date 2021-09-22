Hyundai Electronics launches 4K smart TVs starting at 34,490. Details here

Speaking on the launch of 4K Ultra HD Smart LED TVs with webOS, Mr. Abhishek Malpani, COO, Hyundai Electronics, said, “With the aim to give our customers an immersive, smart and advanced TV viewing experience, Hyundai Electronics has chosen to break the barriers and offer webOS TV as the most advanced and proven smart TV operating system. Built with signature AI technology and integrated content services from LG, our 4K Ultra HD Smart LED TVs powered by webOS TV will prove to be a game-changer for the Indian audience who will now get the new definition of TV viewing experience."