I compared MacBook prices on Amazon and Flipkart so you don’t overpay

Buying a MacBook is a big decision, and price differences across online platforms can make it even more confusing. Before committing, I wanted to see how much the same MacBook models actually cost on Amazon and Flipkart, and if one platform consistently offers better value.

This comparison looks beyond listed prices to highlight discounts, bank offers and overall buying convenience. If you are planning to upgrade or buy your first MacBook, this breakdown helps you understand where your money is best spent.

MacBook Air M4

The MacBook Air with M4 chip offers a thin and light design with a powerful Apple M4 processor, up to a 10 core CPU and 10 core GPU, fast unified memory, and SSD storage for quick app launches and file access. It features a Liquid Retina display, long battery life suited for all day use, and a Neural Engine designed to accelerate on device AI tasks while staying cool and quiet.

2. Apple MacBook Air M4 Our Principles Full Transparency Every product review clearly lists the Pros and Cons, giving you a balanced view. Brand Confidence We focus on products from brands with a proven reputation and long-standing market trust.

This MacBook Air is for students, everyday users, and professionals who want a portable laptop for writing, browsing, light content creation, and productivity without the weight or cost of a Pro model. It is especially suited for users upgrading from older Intel or early Apple Silicon systems who want modern AI features, long battery life, and a reliable machine for work or study on the go.

MacBook Pro M5

The 2025 14 inch MacBook Pro packs Apples M5 chip with a 10 core CPU and 10 core GPU, 16GB unified memory, and 512GB SSD storage in Space Black. It boasts a Liquid Retina XDR display reaching 1600 nits peak brightness, all day battery life, and a Neural Accelerator in each core for superior on device AI performance.

Ideal for professionals, creators, and power users in AI driven workflows, content creation, or productivity. Those needing seamless Apple Intelligence for writing, editing, and multitasking will love its privacy focused speed and portability, running apps like Microsoft 365 or Adobe Creative Cloud lightning fast.

MacBook Air M3

The 2024 13.6 inch MacBook Air with M3 chip combines an 8 core CPU, up to a 10 core GPU, 16GB unified memory, and a 512GB SSD in a thin, light Midnight coloured body. It features a 13.6 inch Liquid Retina display that supports one billion colours, a 1080p FaceTime HD camera, three microphones, four speakers with Spatial Audio, and up to 18 hours of battery life for all day use.

This MacBook Air is for students, professionals, and everyday users who need a portable laptop that feels fast for work and entertainment without the bulk of a Pro machine. It suits people who rely on apps like Microsoft 365 or Adobe Creative Cloud, want great video call quality, and prefer a quiet, lightweight Mac they can carry anywhere.

MacBook Air M2

The 13.6 inch MacBook Air with M2 chip is a thin and light laptop with a 13.6 inch Liquid Retina display, 8GB RAM, and 512GB SSD in a Space Grey finish. It offers an 8 core CPU, up to a 10 core GPU, up to 18 hours of battery life, a 1080p FaceTime HD camera, three mic array, four speaker sound system with Spatial Audio, and ports including MagSafe charging, two Thunderbolt ports, and a headphone jack.

This MacBook Air is for students, home users, and professionals who want a very portable machine for work, study, and casual creation rather than heavy pro workloads. It suits people who value long battery life, a great display, and easy use with other Apple devices like iPhone and iPad, and who need a capable everyday Mac for writing, web, video calls, and light creative work.

