I found some seriously good deals on Intel-powered Motorola Motobook laptops

A new laptop always feels like a fresh start, especially when you find the right balance between performance and price. Motorola Motobook laptops have quietly built a reputation for offering reliable hardware, clean design and practical features without stretching your budget too far.

Right now, several attractive deals make them even more tempting. From capable processors for daily work to ample RAM and storage for multitasking, these offers make upgrading far more sensible. Here’s a closer look at the Motorola Motobook deals that genuinely deserve your attention.

The Motorola Motobook 60 delivers stunning visuals through its 14-inch 2.8K OLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate and 500 nits brightness, perfect for content creators and multimedia enthusiasts. Powered by an Intel Core 5 Series 2 210H processor with 16GB DDR5 RAM, it handles multitasking, light editing, and everyday productivity seamlessly. The full metal chassis weighs just 1.39kg for portability, while Dolby Atmos speakers and an FHD IR webcam enhance video calls. Fast 65W USB-C charging and Wi-Fi 7 connectivity ensure modern efficiency in a thin-light design.

Specifications Display 14-inch OLED, 2880x1880, 120Hz Processor Intel Core 5 210H (8-core, up to 4.8GHz) RAM 16GB DDR5-5600 (upgradable to 32GB) Storage 512GB NVMe PCIe Gen4 SSD Battery 60Wh, up to 6 hours

2. Motobook 60 Pro

The Motobook 60 Pro stands out as an AI PC with Intel Core Ultra 5 225H, leveraging NPU for enhanced Copilot+ features and intelligent workflows. Its 14-inch OLED screen offers vivid 100% DCI-P3 colours and HDR support, ideal for professionals in design or video. 16GB RAM and 1TB SSD provide ample power for demanding apps, paired with a lightweight metal build at 1.39kg. Smart Connect integrates seamlessly with Motorola devices for file sharing and continuity.

Specifications Display 14-inch OLED, 2880x1880, 120Hz Processor Intel Core Ultra 5 225H (8-core) RAM 16GB DDR5 Storage 1TB NVMe PCIe Gen4 SSD Battery 60Wh with 65W USB-C fast charge

This Motobook 60 variant mirrors premium build quality with Intel Core 5 210H for balanced performance in browsing, office work, and streaming. The 14-inch 2.8K OLED panel delivers sharp 243 PPI visuals with low blue light certification for eye comfort during long sessions. Backlit keyboard, extensive ports including HDMI and dual USB-C, and Wi-Fi 7 make it versatile. At 16.9mm thin, it combines portability with upgradable RAM/SSD for future-proofing.

Specifications Display 14-inch OLED, 2880x1880, 120Hz Processor Intel Core 5 210H (octa-core) RAM 16GB DDR5-5600 Storage 512GB PCIe SSD Battery 60Wh, 65W adapter

Optimised for AI tasks, this Motobook 60 Pro uses Core Ultra 5 225H with integrated NPU for faster generative AI and machine learning apps. The OLED display excels in colour accuracy for creative pros, supported by 16GB RAM and rapid storage. Metal unibody design includes a privacy shutter webcam and Dolby audio for immersive experiences. Connectivity shines with Bluetooth 5.4 and multiple USB ports, ideal for hybrid work setups.

Specifications Display 14-inch OLED, 2880x1880, HDR Processor Intel Core Ultra 5 225H RAM 16GB DDR5 (dual-channel) Storage 1TB SSD NVMe Battery 60Wh, up to 6 hours usage

Elevated with Intel Core 7 Series 2 240H, this Motobook 60 tackles intensive workloads like 4K editing and coding effortlessly alongside 16GB DDR5. The 14-inch OLED boasts 120Hz smoothness and 1100 nits peak HDR brightness for superior media consumption. Slim 1.39kg aluminium body houses HD speakers and FHD+IR camera with Windows Hello. Wi-Fi 7 and generous ports support seamless productivity on the go.

Specifications Display 14-inch OLED, 2880x1880, 120Hz Processor Intel Core 7 240H (8-core, higher clock) RAM 16GB DDR5-5600 Storage 512GB PCIe Gen4 SSD Battery 60Wh with fast charging

This high-capacity Motobook 60 pairs a Core 7 240H processor with 1TB SSD for creators needing vast storage and speed in a portable form. 14-inch 2.8K OLED display provides vibrant, flicker-free visuals certified for eye safety. Backlit keys, dual mics, and Dolby Atmos deliver pro-level conferencing. Upgradable components and Smart Connect ecosystem features enhance longevity and device synergy.

Specifications Display 14-inch OLED, 2880x1880, 120Hz Processor Intel Core 7 240H RAM 16GB DDR5 Storage 1TB NVMe SSD Battery 60Wh, 65W USB-C

The Core 7 240H configuration in this Motobook 60 excels in multitasking with 12 threads and Intel graphics for casual gaming or rendering. Premium OLED panel with 100% DCI-P3 gamut shines for photo/video pros. Lightweight at 1.39kg with MIL-spec hints in build, it includes a microSD reader and HDMI for expansions. Battery life suits mobile users, backed by a 1-year warranty.

Specifications Display 14-inch OLED, 2880x1880 HDR Processor Intel Core 7 240H (up to 4.8GHz) RAM 16GB DDR5 upgradable Storage 512GB SSD Battery 60Wh capacity

Maximising storage, this i7 Motobook 60 with 1TB SSD and Core 7 240H powers through heavy apps while the OLED screen offers buttery 120Hz scrolling. Full metal design feels premium, with FHD webcam, backlit keyboard, and rich audio for collaboration. Ports abundance and Wi-Fi 7 future-proof connectivity, making it a value-packed thin-light for pros and students alike.

Specifications Display 14-inch OLED, 2880x1880, 500 nits Processor Intel Core 7 240H octa-core RAM 16GB DDR5-5600 Storage 1TB PCIe SSD Battery 60Wh, 6-hour endurance

Top 3 features of Motorola Motobook laptops

Motobook 60 laptops Display RAM Battery Motobook 60 (i5-14th Gen, 512GB SSD) ​ 14-inch OLED, 2880x1880, 120Hz ​ 16GB DDR5-5600 ​ 60Wh, 65W USB-C ​ Motobook 60 Pro (Core Ultra 5 225H, 1TB SSD) ​ 14-inch OLED, 2880x1880, 120Hz ​ 16GB DDR5 ​ 60Wh, 65W fast charge ​ Motobook 60 (i5-14th Gen Alternate) ​ 14-inch OLED, 2880x1880, 120Hz ​ 16GB DDR5-5600 ​ 60Wh, up to 6 hours ​ Motobook 60 Pro (Core Ultra 5 Variant) ​ 14-inch OLED, 2880x1880, HDR ​ 16GB DDR5 ​ 60Wh, 65W charging ​ Motobook 60 (i7-14th Gen, 512GB SSD) ​ 14-inch OLED, 2880x1880, 120Hz ​ 16GB DDR5-5600 ​ 60Wh fast charging ​ Motobook 60 (i7-14th Gen, 1TB SSD) ​ 14-inch OLED, 2880x1880, 120Hz ​ 16GB DDR5 ​ 60Wh, 65W USB-C ​ Motobook 60 (i7-14th Gen Variant) ​ 14-inch OLED, 2880x1880, HDR ​ 16GB DDR5 upgradable ​ 60Wh capacity ​ Motobook 60 (i7-14th Gen, 1TB SSD Variant) ​ 14-inch OLED, 2880x1880, 500 nits ​ 16GB DDR5-5600 ​ 60Wh, 6-hour endurance

