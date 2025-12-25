I tried looking for the best monitors under ₹8000 and these are some popular options I found

I am a tech expert and seasoned writer specializing in gadget reviews and tech trends. I cover the latest advancements in the world of gadgets, appliances and AI. My passion is to simplify complex technology, and ensuring everyone can keep up with the fast-paced digital world, making technology accessible to all.
I recently picked up a secondary PC and quickly realised the setup needed a budget friendly monitor to make it worthwhile. That sent me straight to Amazon with a clear ceiling of ₹8000 and a long list of expectations. I wanted something easy on the eyes, reliable for daily work and decent enough for casual viewing. What surprised me was the number of popular options that actually ticked those boxes. This price segment offers more choice than expected, provided you know what to prioritise before clicking buy.
Lenovo L22e-40, 21.4 Inch (54.48 cm), FHD 1920x1080, 75Hz, Grey, 4ms, 16.7Mn Colors, AMD FreeSync, TUV Eye Comfort, Low Blue Light, Smart Display Customization Artery, HDMI MonitorView Details
₹6,499
Acer EK240Y P6 P6 23.8 Inch IPS Full HD Backlit LED Monitor I 144Hz Refresh Rate, 1MS VRB Response Time, AMD FreeSync I 1 x VGA 1 x HDMI with Inbox HDMI Cable I Zero Frame Design I Eye Care I BlackView Details
₹6,599
Dell SE2225HM 21.5"/54.6cm FHD, 100Hz Refresh, VA Panel, 5ms Response, Tilt Adjust, 3000:1 Contrast, 250 cd/m2, Ports: HDMI, DP 1.2, VGA, TÜV Rheinland 3-Star Eye Comfort, Ultra-Thin bezels MonitorView Details
₹6,599
MSI PRO MP223 E2, 21.45 Inch (54.48 cm), Full HD 1920 x 1080, 100Hz, Black, Eye-Friendly Screen, Tilt-Adjustable, HDMI 1.4b, DisplayPort 1.2a MonitorView Details
₹5,699
BenQ GW2491 23.8Inch 1920X1080 FHD 100Hz IPS Eye-Care 99% Srgb Monitor| HDMI| Displayport| Ultra Slim Bezel| TUV-Certified| Flicker-Free| Low Blue Light Plus (Black)View Details
₹7,698
This Lenovo monitor delivers exactly what a secondary or office setup needs. The Full HD panel looks sharp, the matte finish reduces glare and the 75Hz refresh rate keeps everyday work smooth. TÜV eye comfort features make long hours easier on the eyes. Built-in speakers feel hit or miss, though visuals remain the clear strength. This model suits desk based productivity and casual use rather than multimedia heavy setups.
Sharp Full HD clarity
Comfortable for long work sessions
Clean, minimal design
Speakers unreliable
Colour accuracy varies
Limited refresh headroom
Customers praise clarity, matte finish and value. Mixed feedback appears around speakers and colour reproduction.
A dependable, eye friendly monitor that fits office work and daily tasks without stretching a tight budget.
Samsung’s S3 stands out with its slim, borderless design and vibrant IPS panel. The 100Hz refresh rate adds visible smoothness for daily use and casual gaming. Colours look deep and pleasing, especially for the price. Installation issues and stand quality divide opinion, though once set up, the display impresses. This monitor suits users who want a larger screen with modern styling for work and entertainment.
Bright IPS panel
100Hz smoothness
Premium looking design
Stand quality inconsistent
Setup accessories sometimes missing
Mixed durability feedback
Buyers love the picture quality and slim design. Complaints mention stand issues and occasional early failures.
A stylish, smooth display that feels premium for the price and suits multitasking setups.
Acer EK240Y punches above its weight with a 144Hz refresh rate that makes everything feel fluid. Gaming, scrolling and video playback benefit immediately. The IPS panel delivers good viewing angles, though colour tuning varies by unit. Design stays clean and modern. Reliability feedback is mixed, so this suits buyers chasing smooth performance on a budget rather than colour critical work.
144Hz refresh rate
Smooth gaming experience
Sleek zero frame design
Colour accuracy inconsistent
Reliability reports vary
Limited ports
Customers praise smooth visuals and gaming performance. Some report colour issues and faulty units.
Ideal for budget gaming or anyone who values fluid motion over perfect colour accuracy.
Dell SE2225HM focuses on clarity and comfort. The VA panel offers strong contrast and sharp text, making it excellent for work applications and virtual environments. Build quality feels solid and setup remains straightforward. Brightness and audio divide opinion, though visuals remain consistent. This monitor suits professionals who want dependable performance and eye comfort features without chasing gaming specifications.
Excellent contrast ratio
Clean, thin bezel design
Reliable build quality
Audio quality average
Brightness opinions vary
VA panel limits angles
Buyers praise clarity and ease of setup. Mixed views appear on brightness and sound.
A solid productivity monitor with strong contrast and dependable everyday performance.
MSI PRO MP223 E2 targets office users who want simplicity and comfort. The 100Hz refresh rate keeps visuals smooth and brightness levels suit well lit rooms. Installation feels easy and daily use stays trouble free. Display quality opinions vary, and the lack of speakers limits versatility. This monitor fits professional desks and home offices where clarity matters more than entertainment features.
Smooth 100Hz refresh
Easy setup
Good brightness
No built-in speakers
Limited ergonomic adjustment
Display quality mixed
Customers like its reliability for work. Complaints focus on display expectations and missing speakers.
A straightforward work monitor that prioritises comfort and smooth performance.
BenQ GW2491 appeals to users who value colour accuracy and eye care. The IPS panel covers 99 percent sRGB, making it suitable for content creation and long work sessions. TÜV certified eye protection adds reassurance. Feature expectations vary, though build quality and clarity earn praise. This monitor suits professionals who want balanced visuals and comfort rather than gaming performance.
Strong colour accuracy
Excellent eye care features
Slim bezel design
Feature set feels basic to some
Picture tuning varies
No high refresh focus
Customers praise colour accuracy and build. Opinions differ on overall feature value.
A reliable choice for work and colour sensitive tasks under a strict budget.
Zebronics Pixigo A16 shines as a portable second screen for laptops and consoles. Lightweight design and adjustable stand make it travel friendly. The Full HD panel looks sharp for its size. Reliability and compatibility issues appear for some users, especially via USB-C. This monitor suits flexible setups and on-the-go productivity rather than permanent desk use.
Lightweight and portable
Sharp Full HD display
Dual input support
USB-C compatibility issues
Brightness varies
Long term reliability mixed
Buyers like portability and display quality. Complaints mention connection issues and early failures.
Perfect for travellers and secondary screen users who want flexibility without carrying a full monitor.
Higher refresh rates improve smoothness for gaming and scrolling. Better colour accuracy suits design and content work. Your daily tasks decide which benefit feels more noticeable on screen.
Larger screens improve multitasking and viewing comfort. Smaller monitors fit tight desks and secondary setups better. Your workspace size and seating distance should guide this decision carefully.
Eye care modes reduce strain during extended work hours. People who spend full days in front of screens benefit more than casual users with shorter viewing sessions.
Portable monitors suit travel and flexible setups. Fixed desk monitors offer better stability, larger screens and consistent performance for home offices and permanent workstations.
Monitor under ₹8000
Screen Size
Panel Type
Refresh Rate
|Lenovo L22e-40
|21.4 inch
|VA
|75Hz
|Samsung S3
|24 inch
|IPS
|100Hz
|Acer EK240Y
|23.8 inch
|IPS
|144Hz
|Dell SE2225HM
|21.5 inch
|VA
|100Hz
|MSI PRO MP223 E2
|21.45 inch
|LED
|100Hz
|BenQ GW2491
|23.8 inch
|IPS
|100Hz
|Zebronics Pixigo A16
|15.6 inch
|IPS
|60Hz
