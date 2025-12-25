Subscribe

I tried looking for the best monitors under ₹8000 and these are some popular options I found

Looking for the best monitor under 8000? Explore popular budget friendly options that deliver clear visuals, reliable performance and strong everyday value for work and study.

Boudhaditya Sanyal
Published25 Dec 2025, 12:00 PM IST
Monitors under <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>8000 are a good starting point for beginners.
Monitors under ₹8000 are a good starting point for beginners.

By Boudhaditya Sanyal

I recently picked up a secondary PC and quickly realised the setup needed a budget friendly monitor to make it worthwhile. That sent me straight to Amazon with a clear ceiling of 8000 and a long list of expectations. I wanted something easy on the eyes, reliable for daily work and decent enough for casual viewing. What surprised me was the number of popular options that actually ticked those boxes. This price segment offers more choice than expected, provided you know what to prioritise before clicking buy.

This Lenovo monitor delivers exactly what a secondary or office setup needs. The Full HD panel looks sharp, the matte finish reduces glare and the 75Hz refresh rate keeps everyday work smooth. TÜV eye comfort features make long hours easier on the eyes. Built-in speakers feel hit or miss, though visuals remain the clear strength. This model suits desk based productivity and casual use rather than multimedia heavy setups.

Specifications

Screen size
21.4 inch
Resolution
Full HD 1920×1080
Refresh rate
75Hz
Panel features
Low blue light, eye comfort
Connectivity
HDMI

Reason to buy

Sharp Full HD clarity

Comfortable for long work sessions

Clean, minimal design

Reason to avoid

Speakers unreliable

Colour accuracy varies

Limited refresh headroom

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Customers praise clarity, matte finish and value. Mixed feedback appears around speakers and colour reproduction.

Why choose this product?

A dependable, eye friendly monitor that fits office work and daily tasks without stretching a tight budget.

Samsung’s S3 stands out with its slim, borderless design and vibrant IPS panel. The 100Hz refresh rate adds visible smoothness for daily use and casual gaming. Colours look deep and pleasing, especially for the price. Installation issues and stand quality divide opinion, though once set up, the display impresses. This monitor suits users who want a larger screen with modern styling for work and entertainment.

Specifications

Screen size
24 inch
Resolution
Full HD 1920×1080
Refresh rate
100Hz
Panel type
IPS
Ports
HDMI, VGA

Reason to buy

Bright IPS panel

100Hz smoothness

Premium looking design

Reason to avoid

Stand quality inconsistent

Setup accessories sometimes missing

Mixed durability feedback

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers love the picture quality and slim design. Complaints mention stand issues and occasional early failures.

Why choose this product?

A stylish, smooth display that feels premium for the price and suits multitasking setups.

Acer EK240Y punches above its weight with a 144Hz refresh rate that makes everything feel fluid. Gaming, scrolling and video playback benefit immediately. The IPS panel delivers good viewing angles, though colour tuning varies by unit. Design stays clean and modern. Reliability feedback is mixed, so this suits buyers chasing smooth performance on a budget rather than colour critical work.

Specifications

Screen size
23.8 inch
Resolution
Full HD
Refresh rate
144Hz
Response time
1ms VRB
Connectivity
HDMI, VGA

Reason to buy

144Hz refresh rate

Smooth gaming experience

Sleek zero frame design

Reason to avoid

Colour accuracy inconsistent

Reliability reports vary

Limited ports

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Customers praise smooth visuals and gaming performance. Some report colour issues and faulty units.

Why choose this product?

Ideal for budget gaming or anyone who values fluid motion over perfect colour accuracy.

Dell SE2225HM focuses on clarity and comfort. The VA panel offers strong contrast and sharp text, making it excellent for work applications and virtual environments. Build quality feels solid and setup remains straightforward. Brightness and audio divide opinion, though visuals remain consistent. This monitor suits professionals who want dependable performance and eye comfort features without chasing gaming specifications.

Specifications

Screen size
21.5 inch
Resolution
Full HD
Refresh rate
100Hz
Panel type
VA
Ports
HDMI, DisplayPort, VGA

Reason to buy

Excellent contrast ratio

Clean, thin bezel design

Reliable build quality

Reason to avoid

Audio quality average

Brightness opinions vary

VA panel limits angles

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers praise clarity and ease of setup. Mixed views appear on brightness and sound.

Why choose this product?

A solid productivity monitor with strong contrast and dependable everyday performance.

MSI PRO MP223 E2 targets office users who want simplicity and comfort. The 100Hz refresh rate keeps visuals smooth and brightness levels suit well lit rooms. Installation feels easy and daily use stays trouble free. Display quality opinions vary, and the lack of speakers limits versatility. This monitor fits professional desks and home offices where clarity matters more than entertainment features.

Specifications

Screen size
21.45 inch
Resolution
Full HD
Refresh rate
100Hz
Panel type
LED
Ports
HDMI, DisplayPort

Reason to buy

Smooth 100Hz refresh

Easy setup

Good brightness

Reason to avoid

No built-in speakers

Limited ergonomic adjustment

Display quality mixed

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Customers like its reliability for work. Complaints focus on display expectations and missing speakers.

Why choose this product?

A straightforward work monitor that prioritises comfort and smooth performance.

BenQ GW2491 appeals to users who value colour accuracy and eye care. The IPS panel covers 99 percent sRGB, making it suitable for content creation and long work sessions. TÜV certified eye protection adds reassurance. Feature expectations vary, though build quality and clarity earn praise. This monitor suits professionals who want balanced visuals and comfort rather than gaming performance.

Specifications

Screen size
23.8 inch
Resolution
Full HD
Panel type
IPS
Colour coverage
99 percent sRGB
Connectivity
HDMI, DisplayPort

Reason to buy

Strong colour accuracy

Excellent eye care features

Slim bezel design

Reason to avoid

Feature set feels basic to some

Picture tuning varies

No high refresh focus

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Customers praise colour accuracy and build. Opinions differ on overall feature value.

Why choose this product?

A reliable choice for work and colour sensitive tasks under a strict budget.

Zebronics Pixigo A16 shines as a portable second screen for laptops and consoles. Lightweight design and adjustable stand make it travel friendly. The Full HD panel looks sharp for its size. Reliability and compatibility issues appear for some users, especially via USB-C. This monitor suits flexible setups and on-the-go productivity rather than permanent desk use.

Specifications

Screen size
15.6 inch
Resolution
Full HD
Brightness
300 nits
Inputs
USB-C, Mini HDMI
Speakers
Built in

Reason to buy

Lightweight and portable

Sharp Full HD display

Dual input support

Reason to avoid

USB-C compatibility issues

Brightness varies

Long term reliability mixed

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers like portability and display quality. Complaints mention connection issues and early failures.

Why choose this product?

Perfect for travellers and secondary screen users who want flexibility without carrying a full monitor.

Do you need higher refresh rates or better colour accuracy

Higher refresh rates improve smoothness for gaming and scrolling. Better colour accuracy suits design and content work. Your daily tasks decide which benefit feels more noticeable on screen.

Is screen size more important than desk space

Larger screens improve multitasking and viewing comfort. Smaller monitors fit tight desks and secondary setups better. Your workspace size and seating distance should guide this decision carefully.

Do eye comfort features matter for long usage

Eye care modes reduce strain during extended work hours. People who spend full days in front of screens benefit more than casual users with shorter viewing sessions.

Do you need portability or a fixed desk monitor

Portable monitors suit travel and flexible setups. Fixed desk monitors offer better stability, larger screens and consistent performance for home offices and permanent workstations.

Top 3 features of the best monitors under 8000

Monitor under 8000

Screen Size

Panel Type

Refresh Rate

Lenovo L22e-4021.4 inchVA75Hz
Samsung S324 inchIPS100Hz
Acer EK240Y23.8 inchIPS144Hz
Dell SE2225HM21.5 inchVA100Hz
MSI PRO MP223 E221.45 inchLED100Hz
BenQ GW249123.8 inchIPS100Hz
Zebronics Pixigo A1615.6 inchIPS60Hz

FAQs

Are monitors under ₹8000 good enough for daily work

Yes, these monitors handle documents, browsing and video calls comfortably. They suit students and home offices when expectations stay realistic around gaming performance and premium build quality.

Does a higher refresh rate really make a difference

Yes, higher refresh rates make scrolling and motion feel smoother. Gamers notice it most, though everyday users also experience less visual strain and improved responsiveness.

Is IPS always better than VA panels

IPS panels offer better viewing angles and colour accuracy. VA panels deliver stronger contrast. The better choice depends on usage, lighting and whether colour work matters more.

Are portable monitors reliable as primary displays

Portable monitors work best as secondary screens. They offer flexibility and convenience, though fixed monitors provide better ergonomics, stability and comfort for long daily sessions.

What specs matter most when buying a budget monitor

Resolution, panel type and refresh rate matter most. Eye comfort features and connectivity also play key roles, while speakers and stands remain secondary at this price level.

