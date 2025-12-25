I tried looking for the best monitors under ₹8000 and these are some popular options I found

I recently picked up a secondary PC and quickly realised the setup needed a budget friendly monitor to make it worthwhile. That sent me straight to Amazon with a clear ceiling of ₹8000 and a long list of expectations. I wanted something easy on the eyes, reliable for daily work and decent enough for casual viewing. What surprised me was the number of popular options that actually ticked those boxes. This price segment offers more choice than expected, provided you know what to prioritise before clicking buy.

This Lenovo monitor delivers exactly what a secondary or office setup needs. The Full HD panel looks sharp, the matte finish reduces glare and the 75Hz refresh rate keeps everyday work smooth. TÜV eye comfort features make long hours easier on the eyes. Built-in speakers feel hit or miss, though visuals remain the clear strength. This model suits desk based productivity and casual use rather than multimedia heavy setups.

Specifications Screen size 21.4 inch Resolution Full HD 1920×1080 Refresh rate 75Hz Panel features Low blue light, eye comfort Connectivity HDMI Reason to buy Sharp Full HD clarity Comfortable for long work sessions Clean, minimal design Reason to avoid Speakers unreliable Colour accuracy varies Limited refresh headroom

What are buyers saying on Amazon? Customers praise clarity, matte finish and value. Mixed feedback appears around speakers and colour reproduction.

Why choose this product? A dependable, eye friendly monitor that fits office work and daily tasks without stretching a tight budget.

Samsung’s S3 stands out with its slim, borderless design and vibrant IPS panel. The 100Hz refresh rate adds visible smoothness for daily use and casual gaming. Colours look deep and pleasing, especially for the price. Installation issues and stand quality divide opinion, though once set up, the display impresses. This monitor suits users who want a larger screen with modern styling for work and entertainment.

Specifications Screen size 24 inch Resolution Full HD 1920×1080 Refresh rate 100Hz Panel type IPS Ports HDMI, VGA Reason to buy Bright IPS panel 100Hz smoothness Premium looking design Reason to avoid Stand quality inconsistent Setup accessories sometimes missing Mixed durability feedback

What are buyers saying on Amazon? Buyers love the picture quality and slim design. Complaints mention stand issues and occasional early failures.

Why choose this product? A stylish, smooth display that feels premium for the price and suits multitasking setups.

Acer EK240Y punches above its weight with a 144Hz refresh rate that makes everything feel fluid. Gaming, scrolling and video playback benefit immediately. The IPS panel delivers good viewing angles, though colour tuning varies by unit. Design stays clean and modern. Reliability feedback is mixed, so this suits buyers chasing smooth performance on a budget rather than colour critical work.

Specifications Screen size 23.8 inch Resolution Full HD Refresh rate 144Hz Response time 1ms VRB Connectivity HDMI, VGA Reason to buy 144Hz refresh rate Smooth gaming experience Sleek zero frame design Reason to avoid Colour accuracy inconsistent Reliability reports vary Limited ports

What are buyers saying on Amazon? Customers praise smooth visuals and gaming performance. Some report colour issues and faulty units.

Why choose this product? Ideal for budget gaming or anyone who values fluid motion over perfect colour accuracy.

Dell SE2225HM focuses on clarity and comfort. The VA panel offers strong contrast and sharp text, making it excellent for work applications and virtual environments. Build quality feels solid and setup remains straightforward. Brightness and audio divide opinion, though visuals remain consistent. This monitor suits professionals who want dependable performance and eye comfort features without chasing gaming specifications.

Specifications Screen size 21.5 inch Resolution Full HD Refresh rate 100Hz Panel type VA Ports HDMI, DisplayPort, VGA Reason to buy Excellent contrast ratio Clean, thin bezel design Reliable build quality Reason to avoid Audio quality average Brightness opinions vary VA panel limits angles

What are buyers saying on Amazon? Buyers praise clarity and ease of setup. Mixed views appear on brightness and sound.

Why choose this product? A solid productivity monitor with strong contrast and dependable everyday performance.

MSI PRO MP223 E2 targets office users who want simplicity and comfort. The 100Hz refresh rate keeps visuals smooth and brightness levels suit well lit rooms. Installation feels easy and daily use stays trouble free. Display quality opinions vary, and the lack of speakers limits versatility. This monitor fits professional desks and home offices where clarity matters more than entertainment features.

Specifications Screen size 21.45 inch Resolution Full HD Refresh rate 100Hz Panel type LED Ports HDMI, DisplayPort Reason to buy Smooth 100Hz refresh Easy setup Good brightness Reason to avoid No built-in speakers Limited ergonomic adjustment Display quality mixed

What are buyers saying on Amazon? Customers like its reliability for work. Complaints focus on display expectations and missing speakers.

Why choose this product? A straightforward work monitor that prioritises comfort and smooth performance.

BenQ GW2491 appeals to users who value colour accuracy and eye care. The IPS panel covers 99 percent sRGB, making it suitable for content creation and long work sessions. TÜV certified eye protection adds reassurance. Feature expectations vary, though build quality and clarity earn praise. This monitor suits professionals who want balanced visuals and comfort rather than gaming performance.

Specifications Screen size 23.8 inch Resolution Full HD Panel type IPS Colour coverage 99 percent sRGB Connectivity HDMI, DisplayPort Reason to buy Strong colour accuracy Excellent eye care features Slim bezel design Reason to avoid Feature set feels basic to some Picture tuning varies No high refresh focus

What are buyers saying on Amazon? Customers praise colour accuracy and build. Opinions differ on overall feature value.

Why choose this product? A reliable choice for work and colour sensitive tasks under a strict budget.

Zebronics Pixigo A16 shines as a portable second screen for laptops and consoles. Lightweight design and adjustable stand make it travel friendly. The Full HD panel looks sharp for its size. Reliability and compatibility issues appear for some users, especially via USB-C. This monitor suits flexible setups and on-the-go productivity rather than permanent desk use.

Specifications Screen size 15.6 inch Resolution Full HD Brightness 300 nits Inputs USB-C, Mini HDMI Speakers Built in Reason to buy Lightweight and portable Sharp Full HD display Dual input support Reason to avoid USB-C compatibility issues Brightness varies Long term reliability mixed

What are buyers saying on Amazon? Buyers like portability and display quality. Complaints mention connection issues and early failures.

Why choose this product? Perfect for travellers and secondary screen users who want flexibility without carrying a full monitor.

Do you need higher refresh rates or better colour accuracy Higher refresh rates improve smoothness for gaming and scrolling. Better colour accuracy suits design and content work. Your daily tasks decide which benefit feels more noticeable on screen.

Is screen size more important than desk space Larger screens improve multitasking and viewing comfort. Smaller monitors fit tight desks and secondary setups better. Your workspace size and seating distance should guide this decision carefully.

Do eye comfort features matter for long usage Eye care modes reduce strain during extended work hours. People who spend full days in front of screens benefit more than casual users with shorter viewing sessions.

Do you need portability or a fixed desk monitor Portable monitors suit travel and flexible setups. Fixed desk monitors offer better stability, larger screens and consistent performance for home offices and permanent workstations.

Top 3 features of the best monitors under ₹ 8000

Monitor under ₹8000 Screen Size Panel Type Refresh Rate Lenovo L22e-40 21.4 inch VA 75Hz Samsung S3 24 inch IPS 100Hz Acer EK240Y 23.8 inch IPS 144Hz Dell SE2225HM 21.5 inch VA 100Hz MSI PRO MP223 E2 21.45 inch LED 100Hz BenQ GW2491 23.8 inch IPS 100Hz Zebronics Pixigo A16 15.6 inch IPS 60Hz

