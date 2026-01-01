I used these five gadgets to boost my productivity last year: here’s why you should try them in 2026

2026 is here and if you are like most people, you already have multiple resolutions in mind with the general idea of being more productive in the New Year. On the tech side of things, there are a few gadgets that I have personally enjoyed using in the last year and have significantly boosted my productivity. Here are five of these items that you can try.

5 personal tech items to boost your productivity in the New Year:

1) E-reader: If you are like most people, reading more books is likely to be among one of your resolutions this year. And if you think about it, reading is kind of a superpower in this day and age where everything is just screaming for your attention.

I, for one, love the in-hand feel of books, the smell of new books and the ability to just disconnect myself from the world. I did have the Kobo Libra Colour with me for a while but it never really became a part of my day-to-day life. That is until I stumbled across a few books that were not available in print and I had to turn to an e-book.

It takes some time to get used to reading on an e-reader but once you get the hang of it, believe me, there is really no going back. One thing I love about having an e-reader is that I can always know how much time it would take me to finish a book, which is visible from within the reader interface and when I close the book on the Kobo. Another thing that remains unmatched is that I can have literally hundreds of books on my person with the Kobo or any other reader, which is really a blessing if you are travelling as often as I am.

2) Air purifier: This one’s a no-brainer. If you are living in any part of North India, the effect of air pollution is likely showing up in your throat and eyes. The scientific literature is out there for anyone to look up how toxic air affects our bodies.

Air purifiers do not cost a fortune. You can usually buy one in the ₹7,000–10,000 price bracket and the difference between having an air purifier and not having one really cannot be understated.

A few things to keep in mind before you buy your first air purifier: buy the machine according to the size of your room, look up the filter replacement cost before you buy it, make sure it has a True HEPA filter, and check reviews to ensure it does not make incessant noise.

3) Smartwatch: The next two recommendations are especially for someone with an active lifestyle, which I believe would be a priority for many people going into the New Year. I have loved using the OnePlus Watch 2R as my primary gym gear for the last year. It has helped me calculate calories, monitor my heart rate and track my rest time during sets. The watch also comes in handy for giving detailed analysis during my badminton and running sessions.

Now, you do not have to buy the Watch 2R. You just need a moderately accurate watch to monitor your vitals during a workout, a) for your peace of mind and b) to take account of your progress over time.

4) Noise-cancelling headphones: The need for a good pair of noise-cancelling headphones can hardly be overstated. If you go to the gym already, you would know how important they are to block out the loud music that is characteristic of most Indian gyms. There are also people who get into an exercise rhythm better by blocking out outside noise.

The best part is that headphones also come in handy during long study sessions or when you really need to concentrate on a work project.

5) Wireless charging hub: If you have multiple devices that support wireless charging like a smartphone, earphones and a smartwatch, a good-quality wireless charging hub could be a great option for your desk. It not only helps clear up cable clutter but also keeps your devices powered without much effort.

