I wanted to buy a duplex printer on Amazon, and these were the top choices for my needs

Looking for a duplex printer on Amazon? Here are the top choices that balance double sided printing, reliability and value for home and small office needs.

Published30 Dec 2025, 08:04 AM IST
By Boudhaditya Sanyal

I am a tech expert and seasoned writer specializing in gadget reviews and tech trends. I cover the latest advancements in the world of gadgets, appliances and AI. My passion is to simplify complex technology, and ensuring everyone can keep up with the fast-paced digital world, making technology accessible to all.

I reached a point where printing single sided pages felt unnecessarily slow and wasteful, so a duplex printer moved from nice to have into essential. That curiosity pushed me onto Amazon with a clear checklist. Automatic double sided printing, reasonable running costs and reliability for home use.

Brother HL-L2440DW(New Launch)Auto Duplex Monochrome Laser Printer,30 PPM Print Speed,LCD Display,64 MB Memory,(WiFi Direct LAN USB),250 Sheet Paper Tray,3000 Pages Inbox Toner,Free Installation,BlackView Details...

₹13,399

Check Details

HP Smart Tank 670 All-in-One Auto Duplex WiFi Integrated Ink Tank Colour Printer, Scanner, Copier- High Capacity Tank with Automatic Ink Sensor, MulticolorView Details...

₹17,999

Check Details

Brother Ink Tank DCP-T730DW (New Launch) WIFI Auto Duplex Color Multifunction Printer (Print Scan Copy), ADF, Print Upto 15K Pages Black & 5K in Color Each for(CMY), Extra Black Ink, Free InstallationView Details...

₹18,499

Check Details

Canon PIXMA MegaTank G3780 All-in-one Inktank Colour Printer with Duplex with 2 Years Standard WarrantyView Details...

₹16,999

Check Details

HP Smart Tank 720 All-in-One Auto Duplex WiFi Colour Printer, Print, Scan & Copy for OfficeView Details...

₹20,999

Check Details
The options looked overwhelming at first, yet patterns emerged quickly once reviews and features lined up. Some models clearly handled everyday workloads better than others. These picks stood out by balancing convenience, efficiency and long term practicality for someone who prints regularly but not at office scale.

Brother HL-L2440DW nails the basics of fast, hassle free duplex printing. It delivers sharp monochrome output at impressive speed while staying compact enough for home desks. Automatic double sided printing works reliably, and wireless setup feels refreshingly painless. The large inbox toner adds early value. Toner replacements cost more later, though overall reliability and speed make this a strong everyday document printer.

Specifications

Printing
Monochrome laser
Duplex
Automatic
Speed
30 pages per minute
Connectivity
WiFi, LAN, USB
Paper Tray
250 sheets

Reasons to buy

Fast duplex printing

Excellent print clarity

Reliable wireless connectivity

Reason to avoid

Toner replacements cost more

Monochrome only

Basic display

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Customers praise speed, print quality and easy WiFi setup. Some mention toner cartridges feel expensive over time.

Why choose this product

Ideal for fast, reliable duplex document printing with minimal setup and consistent performance.

2. HP Smart Tank 670 All-in-One Auto Duplex WiFi Integrated Ink Tank Colour Printer, Scanner, Copier- High Capacity Tank with Automatic Ink Sensor, Multicolor

HP Smart Tank 670 focuses on high volume colour printing with automatic duplex support. The ink tank system keeps running costs low and suits mixed home office tasks. Setup experience varies, and long term reliability divides opinion. Print quality feels good when dialled in correctly. This printer suits users who print frequently in colour and value lower ink costs over outright speed.

Specifications

Printing
Colour ink tank
Functions
Print, Scan, Copy
Duplex
Automatic
Connectivity
WiFi
Ink System
Integrated tanks

Reasons to buy

Low running costs

Auto duplex printing

All-in-one functionality

Reason to avoid

Mixed reliability feedback

WiFi issues reported

Setup can frustrate

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Reviews vary on reliability and setup. Some praise colour quality and duplex printing, others report connectivity problems.

Why choose this product

A cost efficient duplex colour printer for regular home or small office use.

Brother DCP-T730DW strikes a strong balance between cost, speed and print quality. Duplex printing works well, and ink yields remain generous for both colour and black output. Compact size suits home offices, while the ADF adds convenience. Setup experiences vary slightly. This model suits users who want dependable duplex colour printing without laser level costs.

Specifications

Printing
Colour ink tank
Functions
Print, Scan, Copy
Duplex
Automatic print
Connectivity
WiFi
Ink Yield
Up to 15,000 pages black

Reasons to buy

High ink yield

Reliable duplex printing

Good print speed

Reason to avoid

Setup varies by user

Duplex scan limitations

Basic control panel

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Customers praise value, speed and print quality. Some mention mixed setup experience and scanning limitations.

Why choose this product

A strong all-rounder for duplex colour printing with low running costs.

Canon G3780 leans into print quality, especially for colour output. Duplex printing adds efficiency, while the MegaTank system keeps ink costs manageable. WiFi setup works smoothly for some and poorly for others. Once running, output quality impresses. This printer suits users who care more about colour accuracy and print quality than ultra fast performance.

Specifications

Printing
Colour ink tank
Functions
Print, Scan, Copy
Duplex
Automatic
Connectivity
WiFi
Warranty
Two years

Reasons to buy

Excellent colour prints

Duplex support

Low ink cost

Reason to avoid

WiFi setup inconsistent

Average print speed

Compact display

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers like print quality. WiFi setup feedback varies widely.

Why choose this product

A good choice for duplex colour printing with strong output quality.

HP Smart Tank 720 targets office style workloads with automatic duplex and all-in-one functionality. Ink efficiency remains its biggest strength. Experiences vary with setup and long term reliability. When working well, it delivers good colour output and decent speed. This printer suits users who print frequently and want to reduce ink spending, while accepting some setup patience.

Specifications

Printing
Colour ink tank
Functions
Print, Scan, Copy
Duplex
Automatic
Connectivity
WiFi
Usage
Home and office

Reasons to buy

Auto duplex printing

Economical ink system

All-in-one features

Reason to avoid

Reliability concerns

WiFi inconsistencies

Setup complexity

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Opinions split on reliability and setup. Some praise duplex printing and ink efficiency.

Why choose this product

Suitable for higher volume colour printing with duplex support at lower running cost.

Epson L6460 focuses on ease of use and long term savings. Print quality earns praise and ink costs remain low over time. Duplex printing works reliably, though speed feels average. Reliability feedback varies after extended use. This model suits users who want consistent output quality and low running expenses rather than high speed bursts.

Specifications

Printing
Colour ink tank
Duplex
Automatic
Connectivity
WiFi
Paper Size
A4
Usage
Home and office

Reasons to buy

Excellent print quality

Low running costs

Easy daily operation

Reason to avoid

Print speed average

Mixed long term reliability

Bulky footprint

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Customers like print quality and ease of use. Reliability opinions vary after longer use.

Why choose this product

A dependable duplex printer for quality focused, cost conscious users.

Canon MF465dw II feels built for serious duplex workflows. One-pass duplex scanning via ADF saves time, and print speeds remain excellent. Print quality improves significantly with correct drivers installed. The interface feels complex for advanced settings. This printer suits offices that need speed, scanning efficiency and robust laser output more than simplicity.

Specifications

Printing
Monochrome laser
Speed
42 pages per minute
Duplex
Print and scan
Functions
Print, Scan, Copy, Fax
Warranty
Three years

Reasons to buy

Very fast duplex printing

One-pass duplex scanning

Strong value for performance

Reason to avoid

Complex web interface

Driver tuning required

Monochrome only

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers praise speed, ADF scanning and value. Complaints focus on complicated settings and driver setup.

Why choose this product

Perfect for high speed duplex printing and scanning in busy home or small office environments.

1. Should you choose laser or ink tank for duplex printing

Laser printers suit fast text heavy workloads, while ink tank printers reduce running costs for colour and mixed printing. Your monthly print volume and colour needs decide the smarter option.

2. How important is automatic duplex printing

Automatic duplex saves paper, time and effort. It matters most for frequent document printing and reports, while occasional users may manage fine without it.

3. Do WiFi features really matter for home printers

WiFi allows printing from multiple devices without cables. It improves flexibility for families and small offices, provided the network setup remains stable.

4. Should running cost outweigh upfront price

Lower ink or toner costs add long term savings. A slightly higher upfront price often proves worthwhile if you print regularly throughout the year.

Top 3 features of the best Duplex printer

Best Duplex Printer

Type

Duplex Printing

Best For

Brother HL-L2440DWMonochrome laserYesFast document printing
HP Smart Tank 670Colour ink tankYesHigh volume colour printing
Brother DCP-T730DWColour ink tankYesBalanced home office use
Canon G3780Colour ink tankYesColour quality focused users
HP Smart Tank 720Colour ink tankYesOffice style workloads
Epson L6460Colour ink tankYesLow running cost printing
Canon MF465dw IIMonochrome laserYes (print and scan)High speed office workflows

FAQs
Duplex printing automatically prints on both sides of paper, reducing paper usage, saving time and making documents look more professional without manual page flipping.
Not necessarily. Ink tank models reduce ink costs significantly, while laser printers cost more per cartridge but last longer and suit high volume document printing.
Duplex printing takes slightly longer per page, though modern printers handle it efficiently. The time saved from manual flipping often outweighs the minor speed difference.
No, duplex scanning requires special ADF hardware. Only select models support one pass double sided scanning, which is useful for copying and digitising documents quickly.
Home users benefit from ink tank duplex printers that balance print quality and low running costs, especially for mixed colour and document printing needs.

