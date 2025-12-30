I wanted to buy a duplex printer on Amazon, and these were the top choices for my needs

I reached a point where printing single sided pages felt unnecessarily slow and wasteful, so a duplex printer moved from nice to have into essential. That curiosity pushed me onto Amazon with a clear checklist. Automatic double sided printing, reasonable running costs and reliability for home use.
The options looked overwhelming at first, yet patterns emerged quickly once reviews and features lined up. Some models clearly handled everyday workloads better than others. These picks stood out by balancing convenience, efficiency and long term practicality for someone who prints regularly but not at office scale.
Brother HL-L2440DW nails the basics of fast, hassle free duplex printing. It delivers sharp monochrome output at impressive speed while staying compact enough for home desks. Automatic double sided printing works reliably, and wireless setup feels refreshingly painless. The large inbox toner adds early value. Toner replacements cost more later, though overall reliability and speed make this a strong everyday document printer.
Fast duplex printing
Excellent print clarity
Reliable wireless connectivity
Toner replacements cost more
Monochrome only
Basic display
Customers praise speed, print quality and easy WiFi setup. Some mention toner cartridges feel expensive over time.
Ideal for fast, reliable duplex document printing with minimal setup and consistent performance.
HP Smart Tank 670 focuses on high volume colour printing with automatic duplex support. The ink tank system keeps running costs low and suits mixed home office tasks. Setup experience varies, and long term reliability divides opinion. Print quality feels good when dialled in correctly. This printer suits users who print frequently in colour and value lower ink costs over outright speed.
Low running costs
Auto duplex printing
All-in-one functionality
Mixed reliability feedback
WiFi issues reported
Setup can frustrate
Reviews vary on reliability and setup. Some praise colour quality and duplex printing, others report connectivity problems.
A cost efficient duplex colour printer for regular home or small office use.
Brother DCP-T730DW strikes a strong balance between cost, speed and print quality. Duplex printing works well, and ink yields remain generous for both colour and black output. Compact size suits home offices, while the ADF adds convenience. Setup experiences vary slightly. This model suits users who want dependable duplex colour printing without laser level costs.
High ink yield
Reliable duplex printing
Good print speed
Setup varies by user
Duplex scan limitations
Basic control panel
Customers praise value, speed and print quality. Some mention mixed setup experience and scanning limitations.
A strong all-rounder for duplex colour printing with low running costs.
Canon G3780 leans into print quality, especially for colour output. Duplex printing adds efficiency, while the MegaTank system keeps ink costs manageable. WiFi setup works smoothly for some and poorly for others. Once running, output quality impresses. This printer suits users who care more about colour accuracy and print quality than ultra fast performance.
Excellent colour prints
Duplex support
Low ink cost
WiFi setup inconsistent
Average print speed
Compact display
Buyers like print quality. WiFi setup feedback varies widely.
A good choice for duplex colour printing with strong output quality.
HP Smart Tank 720 targets office style workloads with automatic duplex and all-in-one functionality. Ink efficiency remains its biggest strength. Experiences vary with setup and long term reliability. When working well, it delivers good colour output and decent speed. This printer suits users who print frequently and want to reduce ink spending, while accepting some setup patience.
Auto duplex printing
Economical ink system
All-in-one features
Reliability concerns
WiFi inconsistencies
Setup complexity
Opinions split on reliability and setup. Some praise duplex printing and ink efficiency.
Suitable for higher volume colour printing with duplex support at lower running cost.
Epson L6460 focuses on ease of use and long term savings. Print quality earns praise and ink costs remain low over time. Duplex printing works reliably, though speed feels average. Reliability feedback varies after extended use. This model suits users who want consistent output quality and low running expenses rather than high speed bursts.
Excellent print quality
Low running costs
Easy daily operation
Print speed average
Mixed long term reliability
Bulky footprint
Customers like print quality and ease of use. Reliability opinions vary after longer use.
A dependable duplex printer for quality focused, cost conscious users.
Canon MF465dw II feels built for serious duplex workflows. One-pass duplex scanning via ADF saves time, and print speeds remain excellent. Print quality improves significantly with correct drivers installed. The interface feels complex for advanced settings. This printer suits offices that need speed, scanning efficiency and robust laser output more than simplicity.
Very fast duplex printing
One-pass duplex scanning
Strong value for performance
Complex web interface
Driver tuning required
Monochrome only
Buyers praise speed, ADF scanning and value. Complaints focus on complicated settings and driver setup.
Perfect for high speed duplex printing and scanning in busy home or small office environments.
Laser printers suit fast text heavy workloads, while ink tank printers reduce running costs for colour and mixed printing. Your monthly print volume and colour needs decide the smarter option.
Automatic duplex saves paper, time and effort. It matters most for frequent document printing and reports, while occasional users may manage fine without it.
WiFi allows printing from multiple devices without cables. It improves flexibility for families and small offices, provided the network setup remains stable.
Lower ink or toner costs add long term savings. A slightly higher upfront price often proves worthwhile if you print regularly throughout the year.
Best Duplex Printer
Type
Duplex Printing
Best For
|Brother HL-L2440DW
|Monochrome laser
|Yes
|Fast document printing
|HP Smart Tank 670
|Colour ink tank
|Yes
|High volume colour printing
|Brother DCP-T730DW
|Colour ink tank
|Yes
|Balanced home office use
|Canon G3780
|Colour ink tank
|Yes
|Colour quality focused users
|HP Smart Tank 720
|Colour ink tank
|Yes
|Office style workloads
|Epson L6460
|Colour ink tank
|Yes
|Low running cost printing
|Canon MF465dw II
|Monochrome laser
|Yes (print and scan)
|High speed office workflows
FAQs
What is duplex printing and why does it matter
Duplex printing automatically prints on both sides of paper, reducing paper usage, saving time and making documents look more professional without manual page flipping.
Are duplex printers more expensive to maintain
Not necessarily. Ink tank models reduce ink costs significantly, while laser printers cost more per cartridge but last longer and suit high volume document printing.
Is duplex printing slower than single sided printing
Duplex printing takes slightly longer per page, though modern printers handle it efficiently. The time saved from manual flipping often outweighs the minor speed difference.
Can all printers duplex scan as well
No, duplex scanning requires special ADF hardware. Only select models support one pass double sided scanning, which is useful for copying and digitising documents quickly.
Which duplex printer suits home users best
Home users benefit from ink tank duplex printers that balance print quality and low running costs, especially for mixed colour and document printing needs.