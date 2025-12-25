I was waiting for this price drop on Samsung smartwatches and it’s finally here

Samsung smartwatches have always stood out to me for their clean design, sharp AMOLED displays and dependable health tracking. From fitness monitoring and sleep insights to smart notifications and calls, Galaxy Watch models strike a solid balance between style and everyday usefulness. They feel premium on the wrist and integrate well into daily routines.

What makes this moment exciting is the recent price drop across select Samsung smartwatch models. The reduced prices make it easier to upgrade without stretching the budget. If you have been thinking about switching from an older smartwatch or stepping into Samsung’s wearable ecosystem, this price drop feels like the right time.

1. Samsung Galaxy Watch 8 (Dark Gray Strap, Small)

The Samsung Galaxy Watch 8 features a compact design with a vibrant 1.47-inch Super AMOLED display and the efficient Exynos W1000 3nm processor for smooth performance in fitness tracking and daily tasks. It offers advanced health monitoring, including heart rate, SpO2, ECG, blood pressure, sleep analysis, and antioxidant index via the upgraded BioActive sensor, all powered by Galaxy AI for personalised insights. With dual-band GPS, 5ATM/IP68 durability, and MIL-STD-810H compliance, it's ideal for workouts and swimming.​

Specifications Display 1.47-inch Super AMOLED, 480x480, Sapphire crystal Processor Exynos W1000 3nm, 2GB RAM, 32GB storage Battery 435 mAh, up to 40 hours Durability IP68, 5ATM water resistance, MIL-STD-810H Sensors HR, SpO2, BP, ECG, antioxidant index

2. ​Samsung Galaxy Watch7 44mm BT (Silver Strap, Large)

The Samsung Galaxy Watch7 44mm BT (Silver Strap, Large) delivers premium health and fitness features with its 1.5-inch Super AMOLED screen, 3nm Exynos processor, and dual GPS for accurate outdoor tracking. It monitors HR, SpO2, BP, ECG, sleep apnea, and body composition, providing an AI-driven Energy Score and wellness coaching. Armour Aluminum build with a sapphire crystal and offers IP68/5ATM protection for rugged use, while Bluetooth connectivity handles calls, music, and notifications. Fast wireless charging and up to 40-hour battery support active lifestyles with over 100 workout modes.

Specifications Display 1.5-inch Super AMOLED, 480x480, Sapphire crystal Processor Exynos W1000 3nm, 2GB RAM, 32GB storage Battery 425 mAh, wireless fast charging Durability IP68, 5ATM water resistance Sensors HR, SpO2, BP, ECG, dual GPS

3. ​Samsung Galaxy Watch6 LTE (Silver Strap, 44mm)

The Samsung Galaxy Watch6 LTE (Silver Strap, 44mm) combines LTE independence for calls and streaming with a bright 1.5-inch Super AMOLED display and rotating digital bezel for easy navigation. Its Exynos W930 processor powers advanced tracking of BP, ECG, sleep stages, and body composition via BioActive sensor, alongside 100+ workout modes and GPS. IP68/5ATM rating and sapphire crystal ensure durability for sports and daily wear, while up to 40-hour battery with fast charging keeps it reliable. Galaxy ecosystem integration enhances seamless Android syncing.

Specifications Display 1.5-inch Super AMOLED, 480x480, Sapphire crystal Processor Exynos W930 5nm, 2GB RAM, 16GB storage Battery 425 mAh, up to 40 hours with fast charging Durability IP68, 5ATM water resistance Sensors BP, ECG, SpO2, heart rate, sleep tracking

4. ​Samsung Galaxy Watch 8 Classic (Black Strap, Large)

The Samsung Galaxy Watch 8 Classic (Black Strap, Large) revives the physical rotating bezel on a 1.47-inch Super AMOLED display, paired with 3nm Exynos W1000 for flagship performance in health monitoring like IHRN, vascular load, and antioxidant index. LTE-ready with dual GPS, it tracks BP, ECG, sleep, and fitness metrics via AI, in a stainless steel or aluminium frame with sapphire protection. 5ATM/IP68 and MIL-STD-810H handle extreme conditions, while 32GB storage and Wear OS 6 support apps, music, and calls for all-day use.

Specifications Display 1.47-inch Super AMOLED, 480x480, Sapphire crystal Processor Exynos W1000 3nm, 2GB RAM, 32GB storage Battery 435 mAh, up to 40 hours Durability IP68, 5ATM water resistance, MIL-STD-810H Sensors BP, ECG, IHRN, vascular load, anti-oxidant

5. ​Samsung Galaxy Watch Ultra LTE (Titanium Gray Strap, Large)

The Samsung Galaxy Watch Ultra LTE excels with up to 100-hour battery, titanium sapphire build, and 10ATM/IP68 for extreme adventures, featuring Quick Button and Siren for safety. 3nm processor powers dual GPS, BP, ECG, Energy Score, and AGEs index tracking with AI insights for recovery and performance. 1.5-inch Super AMOLED display delivers clear metrics during multisport modes, while LTE enables standalone connectivity. Cushion design ensures comfort on large wrists for ultra-endurance activities.

Specifications Display 1.5-inch Super AMOLED, 480x480, Sapphire crystal Processor Exynos 3nm, 2GB RAM, 32GB storage Battery 590 mAh, up to 100 hours Durability IP68, 10ATM water resistance, Titanium Sensors BP, ECG, Energy Score, AGEs, dual GPS

6. ​Samsung Galaxy Watch6 Classic LTE (Black Strap, 43mm)

The Samsung Galaxy Watch6 Classic LTE (Black Strap, 43mm) offers a premium rotating bezel and 1.4-inch Super AMOLED screen in a stainless steel case for elegant health tracking. LTE support allows phone-free calls, while Exynos W930 handles BP, ECG, sleep, and 100+ workouts with GPS accuracy. Up to 40-hour battery with fast charging, IP68/5ATM durability, and BioActive sensor provide reliable insights. Compact 43mm size fits versatile wrists, integrating deeply with Galaxy devices.

Specifications Display 1.4-inch Super AMOLED, 450x450, Sapphire crystal Processor Exynos W930 5nm, 2GB RAM, 16GB storage Battery 300 mAh, up to 40 hours with fast charging Durability IP68, 5ATM water resistance Sensors BP, ECG, SpO2, heart rate, sleep tracking

7. ​Samsung Galaxy Fit3 (Gray Strap, Free Size)

The Samsung Galaxy Fit3 (Gray Strap, Free Size) is a lightweight fitness tracker with a 1.6-inch AMOLED display and aluminium body, offering up to 13 days of battery life for extended tracking without frequent charging. It monitors heart rate, SpO2, sleep, stress, and over 100 workouts with 5ATM/IP68 resistance for swimming and daily use. Customizable watch faces, quick replies, and Alexa integration enhance usability, while auto workout detection and fall detection add safety. Ideal for beginners seeking simple, durable health insights.

Specifications Display 1.6-inch AMOLED, 256x402 Processor Dual-core, 16MB RAM, 256MB storage Battery 208 mAh, up to 13 days Durability IP68, 5ATM water resistance Sensors HR, SpO2, sleep, accelerometer, gyro​

