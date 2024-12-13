|Product
A geyser is an essential appliance for every home, providing hot water for daily needs such as bathing, cooking, and cleaning. Choosing the best geyser requires careful consideration of factors like energy efficiency, capacity, safety features, and durability. The best Bajaj geysers are designed to combine durability, performance, and energy efficiency. With a focus on safety, these geysers include features like advanced heating elements, anti-corrosion tanks, and thermal cut-out systems.
Bajaj’s commitment to quality ensures long-lasting appliances that cater to varying household needs, from compact designs for small spaces to high-capacity options for large families. By choosing a Bajaj geyser, you invest in technology that delivers consistent performance and peace of mind.
The geyser capacity depends on your family size and water usage habits. For a single person or small family, a 10-15 litre storage geyser is usually sufficient. Larger families with frequent hot water needs for showers or washing may require 25 litres or more. Instant geysers, typically available in capacities of 3-6 litres, are ideal for kitchens or low-water consumption areas. Consider your home’s water pressure and availability as well. If you live in a high-rise building, ensure the geyser supports high pressure with an 8-bar rating. Assess usage patterns to make an informed choice that matches your lifestyle.
Safety is paramount when selecting a geyser. Look for models with features such as a thermal cut-out to prevent overheating and a thermostat for maintaining a consistent water temperature. A pressure release valve is crucial to avoid damage or accidents in high-pressure areas. Additional features like a fire-retardant cable, child safety lock, and anti-dry heating protection provide added security. Ensure the geyser is ISI-certified for safety compliance. Regular maintenance and proper installation by certified technicians also play a vital role in preventing mishaps and ensuring safe operation.
Yes, Bajaj geysers are designed for both energy efficiency and safety. They come with a 5-star energy rating, minimising electricity consumption while providing reliable heating. The advanced DuraCoat™ non-stick heating element enhances efficiency and reduces power wastage. On the safety front, they feature a child safety mode, LED indicators, and a magnesium anode to prevent corrosion and overheating. The fire-retardant cable and thermostat knob ensure safe operation, while the unique weld-free outer body design adds durability. These features make Bajaj geysers a secure and energy-conscious choice for modern households.
The Bajaj Splendora 3L Instant Water Heater is a compact and efficient solution for quick water heating in bathrooms and kitchens. It features a durable ABS outer body and a high-grade stainless steel tank, ensuring longevity. The copper heating element provides fast and reliable heating, while the fire-retardant cable enhances safety. With a capacity of 3 litres and 6-bar pressure handling, it suits modern high-rise apartments. The neon indicator simplifies monitoring.
Colour: White
Material: Acrylonitrile butadiene styrene
Weight: 2.2 kg
Wattage: 3000 watts
|Reasons to buy
|Reasons to choose
|Durable build with ABS outer body and stainless steel tank
|Limited 3-litre capacity may not suffice for large families
|Suitable for high-pressure applications up to 6 bar
The Bajaj New Shakti Storage Water Heater offers a 15-litre capacity and 4-star energy efficiency, making it a reliable choice for households. It features Titanium Armour Technology to prevent corrosion and Swirl Flow Technology for 20% more hot water. With an 8-bar pressure rating, it’s suitable for high-rise buildings. The multiple safety systems and IPX4 waterproof design ensure enhanced safety and durability. The free installation service adds to its value.
Colour: White
Material: Plastic
Weight: 11.4 kg
Wattage: 2000 watts
|Reasons to buy
|Reasons to avoid
|Titanium Armour prevents rust, enhancing the tank’s durability
|Requires wall mounting, which may limit portability
|Swirl Flow Technology delivers more hot water efficiently
Also read: Pick the perfect geyser for winter with comfort, efficiency and style, choose from best selling brands
The Bajaj Flora Instant Water Heater offers quick and efficient heating with its 3000 W element and 3-litre capacity. Built with a durable ABS plastic body, it’s compact and reliable. Neon indicators make it easy to monitor power and heating functions, while the wall-mounted design ensures a tidy setup. Equipped with 24-inch stainless steel pipes, it provides a seamless connection for long-term use. Perfect for small water needs, this heater combines speed, durability, and convenience effortlessly.
Colour: White
Material: Plastic
Weight: 3.7 kg
Wattage: 3000 watts
|Reasons to buy
|Reasons to avoid
|Efficient 3000 W heating element for fast water heating
|Limited 3-litre capacity may not meet larger water needs
|Neon indicators provide clear power and heating status
The Bajaj Majesty 15GMH Geyser offers a 15-litre capacity and 2000 watts of power to meet your hot water needs. With a sleek white finish and wall-mounted installation, this geyser is a practical addition to any indoor space. Ideal for areas with high water pressure, it ensures safety with features that prevent dry heating, overheating, and overpressure. The corrosion-resistant protection for the element and tank enhances its durability, offering long-term reliability. Backed by a 2-year product warranty and a 5-year warranty on the inner tank, this geyser delivers peace of mind along with performance.
Colour: White
Material: Metal
Weight: 10.6 kg
Wattage: 2000 watts
|Reasons to buy
|Reasons to avoid
|Special protection device helps prevent corrosion
|Bulky design may not suit small spaces
|Long lifespan due to high-efficiency heating element
Also read: Stay warm and comfortable with the best geysers under ₹3000 from top brands including Crompton, AO Smith and others
With impressive warranties, it ensures long-lasting reliability, the Bajaj Shield Series New Shakti 15L Storage Water Heater is a high-performance geyser designed for homes, particularly in high-rise buildings. The geyser features advanced technology such as DuraAce™ tank with marine-grade glassline coating, DuraCoat™ non-stick heating element, and VoltagePro™ protection to withstand surge voltages. It also boasts Swirlflow technology for 20% more hot water and multiple safety features like child safety mode, LED indicators, and fire-retardant cables.
Colour: White
Material: Metal
Weight: 10.5 kg
Wattage: 2000 watts
|Reasons to buy
|Reasons to avoid
|Advanced safety features like child safety mode and fire-retardant cable
|Slightly heavy design, which may be difficult to install in all types of bathroom
|Suitable for high-rise buildings with 8-bar pressure tolerance
If you're after a water heater that delivers both performance and longevity, the Bajaj Majesty PC Deluxe 15 litre Vertical Water Heater is worth considering. It’s powered by 2000 watts and boasts a 4-star BEE rating, ensuring it handles high-pressure environments (up to 8 bars). The tank’s Titanium Armour Technology protects against rust and corrosion, extending its lifespan. Plus, the Swirl Flow Technology gives you 20% more hot water, so you get more for every use. With built-in safety features to prevent dry heating, overheating, and overpressure, it’s designed to keep you safe.
Colour: Multicolor
Material: Acrylonitrile butadiene styrene
Weight: 11.1 kg
Wattage: 2000 watts
|Reasons to buy
|Reasons to avoid
|Titanium Armour Technology prevents rust and corrosion
|The multicolor design may not suit all home aesthetics
|7-year tank warranty for long-term reliability
The Bajaj Juvel Instant 3 Litre Water Heater delivers hot water in no time, thanks to the powerful 3000-watt heating capacity. Its inner tank is crafted from durable SS 304 stainless steel, while the rust-resistant ABS outer body ensures long-lasting performance. Perfect for high-rise buildings, it handles up to 6.5-bar pressure. And don’t worry about safety – it comes with built-in protection against dry heating, overheating, and overpressure, so you can use it with confidence.
Colour: White
Material: Acrylonitrile butadiene styrene
Weight: 4.09 kg
Wattage: 3000 watts
|Reasons to buy
|Reasons to avoid
|Stainless steel tank for durability and rust prevention
|3-litre capacity might not be sufficient for larger households
|Multiple safety features for secure operation
Also read: Warm up this season with the best geysers from trusted brands on Amazon and save up to 55%
The Bajaj Calenta 25 Litre Storage Water Heater delivers reliable hot water with impressive features. Offering 2000 watts of power and 8-bar pressure tolerance, it’s ideal for larger homes or high-rise buildings. The water heater is equipped with Titanium Armour Technology to prevent rust and corrosion, while Swirl Flow Technology provides 20% more hot water. The inner tank is made from glass-lined mild steel for added durability, and the outer body is crafted from ABS for strength. With multiple safety features in place, you can count on this geyser for safe and lasting performance, backed by strong warranties.
Colour: White
Material: Acrylonitrile butadiene styrene
Weight: 13.5 kg
Wattage: 2000 watts
|Reasons to buy
|Reasons to avoid
|5-star BEE rating ensures high energy efficiency
|Requires separate pipes for installation, adding extra cost
|Titanium Armour Technology prevents rust and corrosion
The Bajaj Compagno 25 Litre Water Heater stands out for its efficient performance and long-lasting features. With a 2000-watt power capacity, it quickly heats water, while the Titanium Glasslined Tank and copper heating element ensure durability and resistance to corrosion. The unit’s 5-star BEE rating guarantees energy efficiency, and its Swirl Flow Technology improves water flow to provide more hot water. Designed with safety in mind, it includes child safety mode, fire-retardant cable, and a magnesium anode rod to prevent rust. With a comprehensive 7-year tank warranty, it promises reliability and peace of mind.
Colour: White and blue
Material: Acrylonitrile butadiene styrene, Titanium, Copper
Weight: 13.5 kg
Wattage: 2000 watts
|Reasons to buy
|Reasons to avoid
|Durable with a Titanium Glasslined Tank and copper element
|Bulky design may not suit smaller spaces
|Child safety mode adds an extra layer of protection
Also read: Enjoy hot water showers with the best Active geysers with modern features and designs for your home
|Best Bajaj geysers
|Colour
|Capacity
|Special feature
|Bajaj Splendora 3L 3kW Vertical Instant Water Heater
|White
|3 litres
|Copper Heating Element
|Bajaj New Shakti Storage 15 Litre Vertical Water Heater
|White
|15 litres
|Titanium Armour Technology
|Bajaj Flora 3L 3kW ABS Plastic Instant Water Heater
|White
|3 litres
|Neon Indicators
|Bajaj Majesty 15GMH Geyser|(RF) 15-Litre 2000-Watt Storage Water Heater
|White
|15 litres
|Neon Indicators
|Bajaj Shield Series New Shakti 15L Storage Wall Mount Water Heater
|White
|15 litres
|Non Stick Coating
|Bajaj Majesty PC Deluxe Storage 15 Litre Vertical 4 Star Water Heater
|Multicolour
|15 litres
|Swirl Flow Technology
|Bajaj Juvel Instant 3 Ltr Vertical Water Heater
|White
|3 litres
|Alluring Prism Design
|Bajaj Calenta Storage 25 Litre Verical 5 Star Water Heater
|White
|25 litres
|Multiple Safety Systems
|Bajaj Compagno 2000 W 25 Litre Vertical Storage Wall Mount Water Heater
|White and blue
|25 litres
|Titanium armour technology
