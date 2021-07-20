IIT researchers develop new device to help preserve oxygen

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Oxygen wastage was one of the biggest concerns when the second Covid-19 wave in the country was ravaging both urban and rural Indian landscapes. In order to come up with a solution researchers at the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT), Ropar has developed a device that can regulate the flow of medical oxygen from the cylinder during inhalation and exhalation by a patient. This new equipment is expected to reducing the wastage of the life-saving gas.

Oxygen wastage was one of the biggest concerns when the second Covid-19 wave in the country was ravaging both urban and rural Indian landscapes. In order to come up with a solution researchers at the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT), Ropar has developed a device that can regulate the flow of medical oxygen from the cylinder during inhalation and exhalation by a patient. This new equipment is expected to reducing the wastage of the life-saving gas.

The system called AMLEX will allow synchronized flow of oxygen with inhalation and exhalation of a patient. According to Dr Ashish Sahani, Assistant Professor, Department of Biomedical Engineering, IIT Ropar, this system conserves a large amount of oxygen in the reservoir.

"As we have seen the demand of medical oxygen has jumped manifold during the second wave of COVID-19, the device would help in stopping the unwanted wastage," said the statement. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The device can operate on both portable power supply (battery) as well as line supply (220V-50Hz), said IIT Ropar Director Rajeev Ahuja.

The device will be placed in between the oxygen line and the mask worn by the patient. The mask uses a sensor to detect inhalation and exhalation of the user in any environmental condition, said Sahani.

So far, during exhalation, oxygen in the cylinder/pipe is pushed out along with the exhaled carbon dioxide. "This leads to wastage of a large volume of oxygen in long run. In addition to this, a large volume of oxygen escapes from the openings of the mask to the environment in the resting period (between inhalation and exhalation) due to continuous flow of life-saving gas in the mask," according to the statement. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}} Topics