Ikodoo Buds One and Ikodoo Buds Z debuts with up to 28 hours battery
Ikodoo Buds One carries a price tag of ₹4,999, while the Ikodoo Buds Z will be offered at ₹999.
Consumer electronics brand Ikodoo has launched two audio device in India. The company has launched Ikodoo Buds One and Ikodoo Buds Z with 50 dB ANC, AI Environment Noise Cancellation and more.
The Ikodoo Buds One carries a price tag of ₹4,999, while the Ikodoo Buds Z will be offered at ₹999. The products will be sold on Amazon and will be available for purchase starting from March 31 at 12pm.
Introducing brand Ikodoo, Tanmay Das, Vice President, Ikodoo said, “Ikodoo, with core brand values of Technology, Art and Lifestyle, was born with a mission to popularise high-end audio technology and serve the younger generation who love music around the world. We are a truly global company with localised operations in India; our R&D and supply chain centre is in China and our Brand Marketing and Design Centre is in the United States. Furthermore, we have a very intrinsic partner- Vifa Sound, a leading sound brand, based in Europe."
Ikodoo Buds One is said to have an exquisite design, high-tech performance and full-scale features like 50 dB ANC and wind noise reduction. It comes with Bluetooth 5.2 for a stable connection, AI ENC and 3 mics for superior call quality, and 27 hours of battery life with wireless charging.
Ikodoo’s latest Environmental Noise Cancellation algorithm allows the users to be in control of their audio and block all ambient noise. Ikodoo Buds One comes with the assistance of the intelligent level 7 anti-wind noise algorithm. It is equipped with 13.4 mm large composite dynamic driver and boasts of Find My Buds feature on the app. With this feature, users can track the location of missing buds by triggering an alarm through the app on the smartphone.
Ikodoo Buds Z is claimed to deliver a battery life of up to 28 hours and fast charging capabilities. It is offered in White, Black and Green colours. The earbuds come with touch controls for easy volume and track adjustments, as well as call management. With the Ikodoo App, users can also personalise their sound preferences for a seamless audio experience in Ikodoo Buds One.
