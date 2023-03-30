Ikodoo Buds One and Ikodoo Buds Z debuts with up to 28 hours battery

Ikodoo’s latest Environmental Noise Cancellation algorithm allows the users to be in control of their audio and block all ambient noise. Ikodoo Buds One comes with the assistance of the intelligent level 7 anti-wind noise algorithm. It is equipped with 13.4 mm large composite dynamic driver and boasts of Find My Buds feature on the app. With this feature, users can track the location of missing buds by triggering an alarm through the app on the smartphone.