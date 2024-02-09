Immortalise Valentine’s Day memories with best camera smartphones under 50000

Your memories will last forever in unmatched quality with the best camera smartphones under ₹50,000. These devices are designed to empower your photo-taking skills. Especially with Valentine’s Day nearing, you can capture every romantic moment with clarity and precision. Whether you’re at an intimate candlelight dinner or embarking on a sunset stroll, these smartphones have powerful cameras to capture each moment, making it last forever. Advanced cameras make these smartphones a great gift for your loved one this Valentine’s Day. With sophisticated camera specifications, special features, and intuitive controls, these smartphones can effectively capture the magic of intimate moments at budget-friendly prices so that you and your partner get exceptional value and performance. Explore our selection of top 9 smartphones with impressive cameras to immortalise your Valentine’s Day memories. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

1. Pixel 7 Lemongrass, 128 GB ROM 8 GB RAM

Life’s vibrant hues will come to life with the Pixel 7 Lemongrass. Equipped with 128GB ROM and 8GB RAM, the smartphone is ideal for individuals who want to play with their creative impulses, all thanks to its stellar camera capabilities. Gift this to your partner or loved one and redefine what it means to capture ideas in vivid detail. Bring mesmerising landscapes to life and take intimate portraits with the Pixel 7. With Google’s reliability and special features, users can expect stunning image quality and clarity. Photography enthusiasts, you’ll love this one - for every shot taken from this phone is designed to impress.

Specifications of Pixel 7 Lemongrass, 128 GB ROM 8 GB RAM:

Storage: 128 GB ROM

RAM: 8 GB

Colour: Lemongrass

Camera: 50MP + 12MP | 10.8MP Front Camera

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Excellent camera quality Limited storage capacity High RAM capacity for smooth performance High price compared to similar models

2. vivo V29 Pro 5G (Himalayan Blue, 12GB RAM+ 256GB Storage)

If you’re looking for a powerful camera setup, the Vivo V29 Pro 5G in Himalayan Blue is able to offer an exceptional photography experience. The advanced camera features of this phone include high-resolution sensors and numerous shooting modes. This way, users always get stunning photos and videos in various lighting conditions. Thanks to its storage capacity, users can keep all their memories on their device safely. Whether it’s scenic landscapes or personal moments, the Vivo V29 Pro 5G can surpass expectations.

Specifications of vivo V29 Pro 5G (Himalayan Blue, 12GB RAM+ 256GB Storage):

RAM: 12GB

Storage: 256GB

Display: Himalayan Blue

Connectivity: 5G

Reasons to Buy Reasons to Avoid Ample RAM for smooth multitasking Higher RAM might increase cost Large storage capacity for apps and media Limited colour options may not suit everyone

3. iQOO 11 5G (Legend, 8GB RAM, 256 GB Storage) | Snapdragon ® 8 Gen 2 Mobile Platform | 2K E6 AMOLED Display | V2 Intelligent Display Chip

The iQOO 11 5G in Legend variant boasts an impressive camera setup that is ideal for capturing memorable moments. The smartphone is equipped with Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 Mobile Platform, the device offers smooth performance for photography enthusiasts. In addition, its 2K E6 AMOLED display is able to significantly increase the viewing experience, making images appear vibrant and detailed. The V2 Intelligent Display Chip optimises colour accuracy and contrast, helping improve the quality of the photos you take.

Specifications of iQOO 11 5G (Legend, 8GB RAM, 256 GB Storage) | Snapdragon ® 8 Gen 2 Mobile Platform | 2K E6 AMOLED Display | V2 Intelligent Display Chip:

Snapdragon ® 8 Gen 2 Mobile Platform

2K E6 AMOLED Display

8GB RAM, 256 GB Storage

V2 Intelligent Display Chip

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Powerful Snapdragon ® 8 Gen 2 Price might be on the higher side 2K E6 AMOLED Display Limited availability

4. Xiaomi 11T Pro 5G Hyperphone (Celestial Magic, 8GB RAM, 256GB Storage) |SD 888|120W HyperCharge|Segment's only Phone with Dolby Vision+Dolby Atmos

The Xiaomi 11T Pro 5G Hyperphone, in its Celestial Magic design, packs a powerful punch with Snapdragon 888 chipset. Its standout feature, the 120W HyperCharge, means that users can quickly charge their phone and embark on their next adventure. What truly sets this smartphone apart is its offering of Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos, providing an exceptional audio-visual experience. Its 8GB RAM and 256GB storage means that the phone is able to provide super smooth performance. The smartphone’s camera prowess, coupled with innovative features, makes it a worthy choice for those looking to gift their loved one a new smartphone.

Specifications of Xiaomi 11T Pro 5G Hyperphone (Celestial Magic, 8GB RAM, 256GB Storage) |SD 888|120W HyperCharge|Segment's only Phone with Dolby Vision+Dolby Atmos:

Chipset: Qualcomm Snapdragon 888

Charging technology: 120W HyperCharge

RAM: 8GB

Storage: 256GB

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Powerful Qualcomm SD 888 High price tag Rapid 120W HyperCharge Lack of expandable storage

5. TECNO Phantom X2 Pro 5G Mars Orange (12GB RAM,256GB Storage) | World's 1st Retractable 50MP Portrait Lens | World's 1st 4nm Dimensity 9000 5G Processor

TECNO Phantom X2 Pro 5G in Mars Orange has a host of impressive camera features, including the world’s first retractable 50MP portrait lens - making it the perfect gift for those never-ending portrait shoots. Additionally, it integrates the world's first 4nm Dimensity 9000 5G Processor, ensuring that your loved one gets smooth performance and quick connectivity. The smartphone has advanced camera capabilities and a powerful processor to make it among our top 10 selections. The TECNO Phantom X2 Pro 5G delivers impressive imaging and performance, making it a worthy consideration for photography enthusiasts and power users alike.

Specifications of TECNO Phantom X2 Pro 5G Mars Orange (12GB RAM,256GB Storage) | World's 1st Retractable 50MP Portrait Lens | World's 1st 4nm Dimensity 9000 5G Processor:

Retractable 50MP portrait lens

4nm Dimensity 9000 5G Processor

12GB RAM

256GB Storage

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Innovative retractable 50MP portrait lens High price point Powerful 4nm Dimensity 9000 5G Processor

6. Motorola Edge 30 Fusion 5G (Solar Gold, 8GB RAM, 128GB Storage) | Full HD+ pOLED Display | 50MP+13MP+2MP | 32MP Front Camera | Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 + Processor | 4400 mAh TurboPower 68 W Charging

Capture timeless Valentine's Day moments with the Motorola Edge 30 Fusion 5G in Solar Gold. Its triple-camera setup, featuring a 50MP main lens, ensures clear photo quality, while the 32MP front camera is perfect for selfie sessions. Powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 888+ processor, users are guaranteed smooth performance on its Full HD+ pOLED display. With a 4400mAh battery and 68W TurboPower charging, users can stop worrying about losing touch with the world. The Edge 30 Fusion 5G is a perfect companion for endless romantic memories.

Specifications of Motorola Edge 30 Fusion 5G (Solar Gold, 8GB RAM, 128GB Storage) | Full HD+ pOLED Display | 50MP+13MP+2MP | 32MP Front Camera | Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 + Processor | 4400 mAh TurboPower 68 W Charging:

Display: Full HD+ pOLED Display

Rear Camera: 50MP+13MP+2MP

Front Camera: 32MP

Processor: Qualcomm Snapdragon 888+

Battery: 4400mAh with TurboPower 68W Charging

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Stunning Full HD+ pOLED Display Limited availability in certain regions Versatile 50MP+13MP+2MP camera setup May lack some advanced camera features found in flagship models

7. Samsung Galaxy S23 FE 5G (Purple, 8GB, 128GB Storage)

A smartphone listicle is incomplete without the mention of Samsung and its impressive camera setups. One such device is the Samsung Galaxy S23 FE 5G with its advanced camera system that includes a high-resolution sensor and cutting-edge optics, so that users always get crisp and vibrant photos and videos. You can document life’s special occasions and capture everyday moments with confidence on the Samsung Galaxy S23 FE 5G. The unique combination of intuitive camera features and powerful hardware make this smartphone the perfect companion for those who want to meet their creative photography needs on-the-go.

Specifications of Samsung Galaxy S23 FE 5G (Purple, 8GB, 128GB Storage):

Camera: High-resolution sensor for sharp photos.

Display: Vibrant colours and crisp details.

Storage: 128GB built-in for ample space.

Connectivity: Reliable 5G support for fast internet.

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid High-resolution camera sensor. Limited availability of accessories. Vibrant display with crisp details. Relatively heavier compared to other models.

8. Motorola razr 40 (Sage Green, 8GB RAM, 256GB Storage) | External AMOLED Display | 6.9" AMOLED 144Hz Display | 64MP Main Camera | Android 13

Nothing speaks the language of love like innovative technology. If you’re wondering what to gift to your partner this Valentine’s Day, check out the Motorola Razr 40 in Sage Green. This sleek device boasts a 64MP main camera, ideal for capturing every romantic detail. This is a clamshell foldable, which means that it has two displays - an external AMOLED display and a 6.9-inch AMOLED 144Hz display. Users can expect a vibrant viewing experience and super-fast processing with 8GB RAM and 256GB storage. Android 13 offers a seamless interface, making it a perfect device for commemorating your love story.

Specifications of Motorola razr 40 (Sage Green, 8GB RAM, 256GB Storage) | External AMOLED Display | 6.9" AMOLED 144Hz Display | 64MP Main Camera | Android 13:

64MP main Camera

External AMOLED display

6.9-inch AMOLED 144Hz display

256GB storage

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Stunning 64MP main camera Limited external AMOLED display use Vibrant 6.9-inch AMOLED display Higher price tag

9. DOOGEE S98 PRO Rugged Smartphone, 8GB+ 256GB Android 12, Thermal Imaging Camera, 20MP Night Vision Camera, 6000mAh Big Battery, FHD IP68 Waterproof Cell Phone, NFC

If you want a camera smartphone for the adventurer inside of you, the Doogee S98 Pro Rugged smartphone is worth considering. It comes with top-tier features tailored for extreme environments, including a thermal imaging camera and 20MP night vision camera so that you get the best shots even in challenging situations. The smartphone comes with 8GB RAM and 256GB storage so that there’s no compromise on space in terms of your files and apps. A giant 6000mAh battery guarantees extended usage, while its IP68 waterproof rating ensures durability. This rugged smartphone is the perfect choice for outdoor enthusiasts and professionals seeking utility and reliability.

Specifications of DOOGEE S98 PRO Rugged Smartphone, 8GB+ 256GB Android 12, Thermal Imaging Camera, 20MP Night Vision Camera, 6000mAh Big Battery, FHD IP68 Waterproof Cell Phone, NFC:

Thermal imaging camera

20MP night vision camera

8GB RAM

256GB storage

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Thermal imaging camera Heavy and bulky design 20MP night vision camera Expensive

Best 3 features for you

Device Key features ROM RAM Pixel 7 Lemongrass High-Resolution Camera, Smooth Performance 128 GB 8 GB vivo V29 Pro 5G (Himalayan Blue) Ample Storage, Stunning Display 256 GB 12 GB iQOO 11 5G (Legend) Powerful Processor, Vibrant Display 256 GB 8 GB Xiaomi 11T Pro 5G Hyperphone (Celestial) Ultra-Fast Charging, Enhanced Audio 256 GB 8 GB TECNO Phantom X2 Pro 5G Mars Orange Innovative Camera Technology, High-Speed Processor 256 GB 12 GB Motorola Edge 30 Fusion 5G (Solar Gold) Impressive Camera Setup, Snapdragon Processor 128 GB 8 GB Samsung Galaxy S23 FE 5G (Purple) Sleek Design, Large RAM 128 GB 8 GB Motorola razr 40 (Sage Green) Large AMOLED Display, High-Resolution Main Camera 256 GB 8 GB DOOGEE S98 PRO Rugged Smartphone Thermal Imaging & Night Vision Cameras, Massive Battery 256 GB 8 GB

Best value for money The Xiaomi 11T Pro 5G Hyperphone offers exceptional value with its Snapdragon 888 processor, high-resolution camera system, and rapid charging capabilities, delivering flagship-level performance at a competitive price point.

Best overall product The iQOO 11 5G stands out as the best overall product with its powerful Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 processor, stunning 2K AMOLED display, and intelligent display chip, providing an immersive and high-performance smartphone experience.

How to find right camera smartphones under ₹ 50,000 Finding the right camera smartphone under ₹50,000 requires balancing features like camera quality, performance, and value. Begin by researching smartphones in your budget range, focusing on camera specifications, including sensor size, megapixel count, and lens quality. Read expert reviews and user feedback to understand real-world performance. Consider factors like image stabilisation, low-light performance, and additional camera features like portrait mode or night mode. Compare specifications and prices across different brands to identify the best options for your needs and budget.

FAQs Question : Are higher megapixels always better for smartphone cameras? Ans : Not necessarily. Megapixels are just one aspect of camera quality; factors like sensor size and lens quality also matter. Question : How important is optical image stabilization (OIS) in a smartphone camera? Ans : OIS helps reduce blurriness in photos and videos caused by shaky hands or movement, resulting in clearer and sharper images. Question : What is HDR mode, and should I look for it in a smartphone camera? Ans : HDR mode helps balance the exposure in high-contrast scenes, resulting in better details in both bright and dark areas of the image. Question : Can smartphones with multiple cameras take better photos than those with a single camera? Ans : Not necessarily. The quality of the camera sensors, lenses, and image processing algorithms play a significant role in photo quality. Question : How can I assess low-light performance in smartphone cameras before purchasing? Ans : Look for reviews or sample photos taken in low-light conditions to gauge the camera's performance in challenging lighting situations.

Disclaimer: At Livemint, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Mint has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.

Here’s your comprehensive 3-minute summary of all the things Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said in her Budget speech: Click to download!