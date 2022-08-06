In a first, Foxconn to ship iPhone 14 from India almost simultaneously with China: Report2 min read . 09:47 AM IST
- Apple currently manufactures some of its most advanced iPhones in the country including the iPhone 11, iPhone 12, and iPhone 13.
In what may be a first, Tech titan Apple may ship its latest version of iPhone from India almost simultaneously with China. Till now Apple's iPhone 13 which is the company's flagship product is being manufactured by Apple's contract manufacturing partner Foxconn at a facility, near Chennai.
However, prominent securities analyst, Ming Chi Kuo has tweeted that Foxconn may soon start shipping the latest version of iPhones from India along with China simultaneously.
He tweeted," My latest survey indicates Foxconn's iPhone production site in India will ship the new 6.1" iPhone 14 almost simultaneously with China for the first time in 2H22 (India being one quarter or more behind in the past)."
In another tweet put out by Kuo, he tweeted,"In the short term, India's iPhone capacities/shipments still have a considerable gap with China, but it's an important milestone for Apple in building a non-Chinese iPhone production site."
He also stated that Apple is looking at India as the next key growth driver for the company and tweeted,"It implies that Apple is trying to reduce the geopolitical impacts on supply and sees the Indian market as the next key growth driver."
Apple started manufacturing iPhones in India in 2017 with iPhone SE. It currently manufactures some of its most advanced iPhones in the country including the iPhone 11, iPhone 12, and iPhone 13.
The flagship iPhone 13 packs an advanced 5G experience, and offers super-fast performance and power efficiency with an A15 Bionic chip, longer battery life, and a flat-edge design with high durability.
The iPhone 13 was available to customers in India simultaneously with the US, among other markets - a first for the country.
Apple has a long-standing history in India, which began more than 20 years ago. Apple launched its online store in September 2020, and is set to further its commitment to the country with the upcoming launch of the Apple Store.
Taiwanese supply and assembly partners Foxconn and Pegatron are ramping up manufacturing efforts as Apple is set to launch its new iPhone in September.
The iPhone maker told suppliers that China had started enforcing a long-standing rule that Taiwanese-made parts and components must be labeled as made either in "Taiwan, China" or "Chinese Taipei", the report added, citing sources familiar with the matter.
