G0VO has launched its latest lineup of soundbars, the G0VO GoSurround 975 and 940, priced at ₹12,999. These soundbars are the first "Made in India" soundbars with Dolby Atmos support, produced at Channelplay’s facility in Manesar, Gurgaon. This launch signifies a major milestone in the Indian audio industry, becoming the first ever “Made in India" sound bars with Dolby Atmos technology.

The G0VO GoSurround 975 is designed with state-of-the-art technology to meet the evolving needs of consumers and listeners. The sound bar features a powerful chipset, advanced DSP signal processing, and a 2.1.2 configuration ensuring superior audio quality. With a 400-Watt output and mega bass, these soundbars deliver an impactful sensory experience. The seamless connectivity options include HDMI, Bluetooth 5.3, AUX, and USB, making them versatile for any home setup.

Talking at the lauch, Mr. Piyush Jalan, Co-founder and COO of G0VO India, stated, "At G0VO, we aim to revolutionize the home audio segment by offering innovative products that cater to the modern consumer's needs. Our collaboration with Dolby and Channelplay allows us to provide affordable soundbars that combine advanced design with exceptional performance."

Now that a new player has entered the sound market, lets analyse the GOVO GoSurround 975 further and see what it actually has to offer. We will also go over some other offerings from the brand for readers who want to explore some other products in the portfolio.

Who should buy the G0VO GoSurround 975?

The G0VO GoSurround 975 soundbar is intended for consumers who seek a high-quality, immersive audio experience at an affordable price. These soundbars are perfect for:

Home Entertainment Enthusiasts : Those looking to elevate their movie, music, and gaming experiences with Dolby Atmos support.

Audiophiles : Individuals who appreciate superior sound quality and advanced audio features.

: Individuals who appreciate superior sound quality and advanced audio features. Modern Households: Families who require versatile connectivity options and personalized audio settings for various media types.

How will it perform different tasks?

Installing a soundbar is more than just about listening to music. Different people will use it in different manners and with different expectations in their mind. So what should every user expect from the GOVO GoSurround 975?



We experienced the GOVO GoSurround 975 at the launch and one of its USPs is the lack of a fixed profile for sound output. Some products are known for their bass, some are known for treble and some for their surround sound experience. This GOVO soundbar combines all of this, enabling it to cater to all different users under one single roof.



Gaming: Sound output is a crucial aspect of a successful gaming session. Gamers look for precision over bass while gaming. The soundbar can adjust the output based on the nature of game you are playing, the surrounding you are in and the interactions you are having.

Entertainment: Movies and TV shows have an equal share of audio and visual treat for the viewer. While experiencing the soundbar with some video samples, we noticed that one unit has the ability to generate immersive surround sound. For instance, if you see a helicopter flying over the main character's head on screen, you will receive the sound of the same from above your head. This keeps you gripped to your seat while enjoying your favourite TV shows and movies.



Diversity: While interacting with Varun Poddar, Co-Founder, GOVO, we highlighted the diversity of the country and how different listening habits exist in different regions. In response, he said that incorporating the diverse listening habits would be a big challenge, therefore, they have empowered their users with the power of sound customization. The proprietary remote makes sure that the listener has access to all the modes, settings and preferences required to have the maximum satisfaction and optimum output.

How much does it cost?

At ₹12,999, the GOVO GoSurround 975 offers competitive pricing compared to brands like boAt and Mivi. For instance, boAt soundbars in a similar price range often lack Dolby Atmos support and the extensive connectivity options found in G0VO's offerings. Mivi, while known for affordability, does not match the high output power and advanced audio features of the GOVO soundbars. This makes the GOVO soundbars a better alternative for those seeking advanced audio technology and immersive sound at a reasonable price.

What about its overall value?

Considering the features and price, the GOVO GoSurround 975 soundbar provides excellent value. It combines Dolby Atmos support, powerful 400-Watt output, versatile connectivity, and customizable audio settings, making it a comprehensive solution for enhancing home entertainment. The "Made in India" tag further adds to their appeal, supporting local manufacturing and innovation.

Other GOVO soundbar options for you

Apart from the recent launch, GOVO has a diverse portfolio of products for every budget and price range. Let's look at the other options for people who might want a basic soundbar or a more affordable option.

The GOVO GoSurround 220 is a compact, 16W Bluetooth soundbar designed for portability and convenience. Featuring a 2000 mAh battery, it offers extended playtime, while the 2.0 channel configuration and 52mm drivers deliver clear, powerful sound. With multi-colour LED lights and TWS functionality, it enhances any setting. Connectivity options include AUX, Bluetooth, and USB, making it versatile for various devices. This soundbar is ideal for on-the-go entertainment.

The GOVO GoSurround 300 is a powerful 25W Bluetooth soundbar that combines high-quality sound with portability. Equipped with a 2000 mAh battery, it ensures long-lasting playtime. The 2.0 channel setup with 52mm drivers provides robust audio output, while multicolour LED lights add a vibrant touch. With connectivity options like AUX, Bluetooth, and USB, it’s perfect for versatile use. This soundbar is a great choice for dynamic, portable audio.

GOVO GOSURROUND 430

The GOVO GoSurround 430 is an 80W 2.0 channel soundbar that offers impressive audio performance with its RMS output of 60W. It features HDMI and optical inputs, as well as Bluetooth for wireless connectivity, making it suitable for various setups. The soundbar delivers clear, powerful sound, making it an excellent addition to any home entertainment system. This model is perfect for users seeking high-quality audio with versatile connectivity.

GOVO GOSURROUND 950

The GOVO GoSurround 950 is a comprehensive 280W 5.1 channel home theatre system. It includes a 6.5-inch subwoofer and dual rear satellites, delivering immersive sound. With HDMI, AUX, USB, and Bluetooth connectivity, it fits seamlessly into any home setup. Featuring 5 equalizer modes and a stylish remote with LED display, it offers customizable audio experiences. This soundbar is ideal for those wanting a powerful, full-range home theatre experience.

GOVO GoSurround 910

The GOVO GoSurround 910 is a 240W 2.1 channel soundbar with Dolby Audio, providing superior sound quality. It includes a 6.5-inch subwoofer for deep bass and supports HDMI, optical, AUX, USB, and Bluetooth connectivity. With 4 equalizer modes and a stylish remote with LED display, it offers personalized audio settings. This soundbar is perfect for users looking for high-quality, immersive audio for movies, music, and more.

