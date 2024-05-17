In a first, GOVO marries Dolby Atmos with 'Made in India' soundbar, the GOVO GoSurround 975
GOVO has launched the GoSurround 975 soundbar, the first 'Made in India' offering with Dolby Atmos technology. Know more before deciding to buy it.
G0VO has launched its latest lineup of soundbars, the G0VO GoSurround 975 and 940, priced at ₹12,999. These soundbars are the first "Made in India" soundbars with Dolby Atmos support, produced at Channelplay’s facility in Manesar, Gurgaon. This launch signifies a major milestone in the Indian audio industry, becoming the first ever “Made in India" sound bars with Dolby Atmos technology.