Independence Day 2023: Top 10 gadgets to gift this festive season

Independence Day 2023: Top 10 gadgets to gift this festive season

2 min read 14 Aug 2023, 02:55 PM IST

Independence Day deals: Samsung Galaxy A14 5G, Sony TV, Lenovo Tab M10 HD, ASUS Vivobook 15, and more on Vijay Sales.

For representation purposes

Independence Day is around the corner. This 15th August, seize the chance to embrace the spirit of freedom by exploring deals on your favourite gadgets. If you are looking for some gift ideas this festive season, here are top 10 deals on Vijay Sales to avail this Independence day.

Independence Day is around the corner. This 15th August, seize the chance to embrace the spirit of freedom by exploring deals on your favourite gadgets. If you are looking for some gift ideas this festive season, here are top 10 deals on Vijay Sales to avail this Independence day.

Samsung Galaxy A14 5G

The Samsung Galaxy A14 5G (4 GB RAM, 64 GB ROM) is priced at 15,498. Customers can avail a 7.5% instant discount up to Rs.3000 on HDFC Bank Credit and Debit Card EMI transactions. This smartphone runs on Android 13 with One UI and offers a 6.6' (16.72cm) FHD+ 90 Hz PLS LCD display. The device features a 50 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP triple camera setup, while the 13MP selfie camera adds high-quality self-portrait capabilities. It houses a 5000 mAh battery.

Sony (55 inches) X75L 4K Ultra HD Smart LED TV

This smart TV from Sony is available at Vijay Sales for 63,160. Customers can avail a 7.5% instant discount up to Rs.3000 on HDFC Bank Credit and Debit Card EMI transactions. The device features a 55-inch display, built-in Bluetooth and Wi-Fi, child lock, parental control, Google TV and supports Dolby audio.

Lenovo Tab M10 HD 2nd Gen

This tablet (4GB RAM, 64GB ROM) variant from Lenovo is priced at 14,999. It features a 10.1-inch HD display, runs on MediaTek Helio P22T chipset and houses a 8MP primary camera sensor. Moreover, it supports Dolby Atmos sound.

ASUS Vivobook 15

The ASUS Vivobook 15 (12th Gen Core i3 / 8GB/ 512GB SSD/ 15.6 inches (39.62 cm)/ Intel UHD Graphics/ Win 11/ MS Office/ X1502ZA-EJ321WS) laptop comes at a price of 38,990. Customers can avail a 7.5% instant discount up to Rs.3000 on HDFC Bank Credit and Debit Card EMI transactions.

Noise ColorFit Ultra 3

This Bluetooth calling smartwatch comes at a price of 4,499. It features more than 150 watches faces, comes with a 1.96-inch AMOLED display, monitors heart rate, can measure SpO2 and run up to seven days on a single charge.

boAt Rockerz 551Wireless Headphone

The boAt Rockerz 551ANC noise cancelling wireless headphone comes at a price of 3,499. It features 40mm drivers and offer up to 100 hours of playtime on a single charge.

boAt Airdopes 148 RTL

These TWS earbuds can be grabbed at 1,049. It comes with Bluetooth 5.0, 8mm drivers and IPX4 rating certification for water resistance.

JBL Go 3 Portable Bluetooth Speaker

This device is priced at 2,999. It can provide up to five hours of playtime on a single charge, comes with IP67 waterproof certification and offers bold style.

JBL 2.1 CH Soundbar Cinema SB170

The JBL 2.1 CH Soundbar Cinema SB170 with Wireless Subwoofer is up for grabs at 16,999. Customers can avail a 7.5% instant discount up to Rs.3000 on HDFC Bank Credit and Debit Card EMI transactions. It produces up to 220W power output and supports Dolby Digital technology.

Mi BHR4297IN 3i 20000mAh Powerbank

This device is available at 2,199. It offers 18W fast charging and triple output USB.

Updated: 14 Aug 2023, 02:57 PM IST
