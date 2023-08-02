Independence Day offer: Nothing Phone (2) can be purchased with up to ₹7,000 discount

Independence Day offer: Nothing Phone (2) can be purchased with up to ₹7,000 discount2 min read 02 Aug 2023, 04:50 PM IST
Nothing announces Independence Day sale offer for Phone (2) with discounts on price, accessories, and earphones.
Nothing has announced the Independence Day sale offer for the recently launched Phone (2). Launched in July this year at a starting price of ₹44,999, the Nothing Phone (2) can be purchased at an even lower price during the sale offer.
