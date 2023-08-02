Independence Day offer: Nothing Phone (2) can be purchased with up to ₹7,000 discount

Nothing has announced the Independence Day sale offer for the recently launched Phone (2). Launched in July this year at a starting price of ₹44,999, the Nothing Phone (2) can be purchased at an even lower price during the sale offer.

The discount includes a cashback offer of ₹3,000 for ICICI, Kotak, and HDFC Bank card holders, effectively bringing down the price to ₹41,999. Furthermore, customers can benefit from an additional ₹4,000 discount as part of the exchange offer.

Not only is the phone offered at reduced rates, but some accessories for the Nothing Phone (2) will also receive discounts. The case can be purchased for just ₹499, and the charging adapter (45W) will be available for ₹1,999. However, the availability of these offers is subject to stock availability, as mentioned in the company's announcement.

For buyers of both Nothing Phone (1) and Phone (2), an exclusive offer awaits for the Nothing Ear (stick) TWS earphones, priced at a discounted rate of ₹4,250. Other consumers will also be able to purchase these earphones at a favorable price of ₹4,999. Additionally, the Nothing Ear (2) is available for those interested at the discounted price of ₹8,999.

Nothing Phone (2) features

Nothing Phone (2) comes powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 processor paired with Adreno 730 GPU. Nothing claims that the processor upgrade will result in an 80 percent boost in the Phone (2) 's performance compared to last generation.

The Nothing Phone (2) comes with a 50MP primary camera with a Sony IMX890 sensor with an aperture of f/1.88 and a sensor size of 1/1.56-inch. The primary sensor comes with support for optical image stabilisation (OIS) and electronic image stabilisation (EIS) along with many other features like Motion Photo, Super-res Zoom, AI scene detection, Expert mode and Document Mode.

The primary sensor on the Phone (2) is paired with a 50 MP f/2.2 Samsung JN1 sensor ultra-wide-angle camera with support for EIS and a 114-degree field of view. On the front side, the new smartphone comes with a 32 MP Sony IMX615 sensor with f/2.45 aperture and 1/2.74 inch sensor size.

The handset is backed by a 4,700 mAh battery with 45W PPS charging which can take the phone from 0 to 100 in just 55 minutes. The Phone (2) runs on Nothing OS 2.0 custom operating system.