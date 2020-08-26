India’s quest to become a mobile production hub

In the long run, India wants the manufacturing for high-end phones and electronics to move here too. However, the industry doesn’t expect it to happen anytime soon, because India doesn’t drive high volumes in the segment. Even if firms export products from here, they will have to export volumes to the tune of 500 million units per year, as per experts. Executives believe that it will be a long time before things like semiconductor fabrication come to the country, because it doesn’t make sense for those companies to move here.