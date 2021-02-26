New Delhi: India tablet PC market recorded a 14.7 per cent year-on-year rise with 2.8 million unit shipments in 2020 - marking a year of growth after 4 consecutive years of decline, research firm IDC said.

"It was a year of growth after declining for four consecutive years, mainly aided by the increased utility of tablets to support e-learning demand," it said.

Consumer shipments reported an "exceptional" 59.8 per cent growth over 2019, IDC added.

However, commercial shipments declined by 14.3 per cent year-on-year as few government projects were postponed to 2021, it noted.

IDC said the demand remains centralised to the budget segment with USD 100-200 contributing to more than half of the total tablet shipments in India.

The market above USD 300 also witnessed a growth of 72.3 per cent y-o-y, supported by strong shipments of Galaxy Tab S6 Lite and iPad 10.2-inch, it added.

Lenovo led the market with a 39 per cent market share, followed by Samsung (32 per cent), Apple (13 per cent), iBall (4 per cent) and Huawei (3 per cent).

