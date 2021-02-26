India tab market returns to growth, logs 14.7% growth in 2020: IDC
Updated: 26 Feb 2021
IDC said the demand remains centralised to the budget segment with USD 100-200 contributing to more than half of the total tablet shipments in India
New Delhi: India tablet PC market recorded a 14.7 per cent year-on-year rise with 2.8 million unit shipments in 2020 - marking a year of growth after 4 consecutive years of decline, research firm IDC said.
"It was a year of growth after declining for four consecutive years, mainly aided by the increased utility of tablets to support e-learning demand," it said.