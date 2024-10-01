India vs Bangladesh Live Score Updates, 2nd Test Day 5: Rohit Sharma's India are heading for an upset victory in Kanpur after almost three days of play were washed out by rain. The Men in Blue batted aggressively on day three, declaring on 285-9 in just 34 overs, a lead of 52 runs.
In their second innings, Bangladesh lost 2 wickets on the evening of Day 4 and failed to regain their momentum on Day 5 as Indian spinners Ravichandran Ashwin and Ravindra Jadeja laid a trap for them. As things stand, India have to chase a total of around 100-150 runs in around 2 sessions, which should be more than enough for the hosts if they do not make any mistakes.
India vs Bangladesh Live Score: KL Rahul best reverse sweeper in India, says Sanjay Manjrekar
India vs Bangladesh Live Score: Speaking to ESPNcricinfo, Manjrekar said, "What you see with KL Rahul, in the two innings that he's looked really good and he's looked relaxed, they have been innings where he's been asked to bat quickly - where India had to score runs quickly. That actually seems to just help KL Rahul free up his mind. And I guess, in many ways, when you look at KL Rahul, even in the IPL or any other format, when he has to think for himself and chart the course, then maybe he finds himself a little outside his comfort zone,"
"So, when he has the license, where there is only a one-point agenda, like today, and even in that second innings [in Chennai], although, it was a brief innings, you just see the class of KL Rahul - the shots that he plays. He must be the best reverse-sweeper that India has got. Loved his commitment to the team cause," the former Indian cricketer added
India vs Bangladesh Live Score: IND need 95 runs to win
India vs Bangladesh Live Score: With Bangladesh ending the innings on a score of 146, team India require just 95 runs to win in the two remaining sessions. Looking at the way Men in Blue played in the first innigs, this should not be a difficult task. Notably, team India smashed the record for fastet 50, 100, 150 and 200 in Test cricket in order to force this result.
India vs Bangladesh Live Score: BAN all out on 146
India vs Bangladesh Live Score: What a brilliant end to the session by Jasprit Bumrah, the Indian pace spearhead dismisses Mushfiqur Rahim on a score of 37 to end the Bangladeshi innings. Bumrah bowls a slower delivery that deceives the right hander and the delivery goes straight to Rahim's stumps.
India vs Bangladesh Live Score: BAN 134/9 after 45 overs
India vs Bangladesh Live Score: Mushfiqur Rahim is playing smartly here by managing to get a single on the last delivery of the over, in order to keep the strike for the next over. With just 7 minutes to go for lunch, Jadeja and Ashwin are trying all their tricks to get the last wicket for their team.
India vs Bangladesh Live Score: BAN 131/9 after 42 overs
India vs Bangladesh Live Score: Team India have to wait a little bit longer as the dismissal of Mushfiqur Rahim was overturned. Rahim tries to sweep a shorter delivery from Jadeja, misses it completely and is declared out. Mushfiqur opts for a DRS and the ball tracker shows that the delivery would have gone over the leg stumps.
India vs Bangladesh Live Score: Taijul Islam OUT on 0
India vs Bangladesh Live Score: Taijul Islam dismissed on a duck, Bumrah gets his first scalp. Islam completely misses an in swinging delivery from Bumrah and is found to be in front of the wickets. Coming right at the cusp of lunch, this wicket has led to a 30 minute extension and giving India a chance to end the Bangladesh innings with a lead of under 100.
India vs Bangladesh Live Score: Just 10 minutes to go for lunch
India vs Bangladesh Live Score: Just 10 minutes to go for lunch and Bangladesh are 126/8. If there is even 1 more wicket from here, the lunch could be extended for another hour. Captain Rohit Sharma has handed the ball to his pace spearhead Jasprit Bumrah to clear out the tail.