Contrarian bet: Wearables brands in premium push, overseas expansion as sales deflate at home
Sakshi Sadashiv , Sowmya Ramasubramanian 5 min read 30 Oct 2025, 02:55 pm IST
Summary
With the entry-level wearables segment saturated, IPO-bound boAt, Noise, and GoBoult are making a crucial shift upmarket and increasing their exports.
This is a Mint Premium article gifted to you.
Subscribe to enjoy similar stories.
India’s entry-level wearables market, once the hottest segment in consumer electronics, is cooling as demand tapers.
Catch all the Technology News and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates & Live Business News.more less
topics
Read Next Story