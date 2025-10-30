Preeti Saxena, a Delhi-based consultant, illustrates the trend of the initial excitement of such gadgets wearing off on customers. Her smartwatch “stopped giving me new insight and I eventually lost interest and stopped wearing it," she said. She has returned to regular watches. Several users Mint spoke to said they haven’t upgraded their first smartwatches in four to five years, stating that beyond step counts and heart-rate tracking, little has changed to justify spending again.