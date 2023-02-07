At its Cloud 11 event, OnePlus introduced the OnePlus 11 5G phone to the global markets. During the event, the company also launched OnePlus 11R 5G, exclusively for the Indian markets. The smartphone comes powered by Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 processor and offers 100 watt fast charging support.

OnePlus 11R 5G price and availability

The base model of OnePlus 11R 5G packs 8GB RAM with 128GB storage. The phone is priced at ₹39,999. Another variant comes with 16GB RAM and 256GB internal storage. It is priced at ₹44,999.

The smartphone will be up for sale in the country from February 28.

OnePlus 11R 5G specifications

OnePlus 11R 5G smartphone comes with a 6.7-inch OLED display with 2772 X 1240 pixels. It offers1450 nits of peak brightness and has a refresh rate of 120Hz. OnePlus 11R 5G features curved edges and a punch-hole cutout at the front. Galactic Silver and Sonic Black are the colour variants of the smartphone.

The handset comes powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 processor paired with up to 16GB LPDDR5X RAM and up to 256GB UFS 3.1 storage. The handset runs on Oxygen OS 13 based on Android 13 operating system.

OnePlus 11R 5G is backed by a 5,000mAh battery. It offers 100 watt SuperVOOC S fast charging support and comes with an adapter inside the box. The device is claimed to juice up from 1-100% in 25 minutes. For optics, the smartphone has a 50MP Sony IMX890 primary camera on the rear. It is paired with an 8MP ultra-wide camera with 120° field of view and a 2MP macro sensor.

For selfies, the device boasts of a 16MP camera at the front. 5G, GPS, Wi-Fi 6 and Bluetooth 5.3 are some of the connectivity features available on OnePlus 11R 5G . The smartphone is 8.7mm thick and weighs 204 grams.