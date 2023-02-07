India-exclusive OnePlus 11R 5G phone launched: Price and other details to know
- OnePlus 11R 5G smartphone comes with a 6.7-inch OLED display with 2772 X 1240 pixels.
At its Cloud 11 event, OnePlus introduced the OnePlus 11 5G phone to the global markets. During the event, the company also launched OnePlus 11R 5G, exclusively for the Indian markets. The smartphone comes powered by Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 processor and offers 100 watt fast charging support.
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
Login to enjoy exclusive benefits!
- Unlocked premium articles
- Personalized news
- Market Watchlist
- Insightful Newsletters & more
×