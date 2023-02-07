India-exclusive OnePlus 11R 5G phone launched: Price and other details to know

OnePlus 11R 5G is backed by a 5,000mAh battery. It offers 100 watt SuperVOOC S fast charging support and comes with an adapter inside the box. The device is claimed to juice up from 1-100% in 25 minutes. For optics, the smartphone has a 50MP Sony IMX890 primary camera on the rear. It is paired with an 8MP ultra-wide camera with 120° field of view and a 2MP macro sensor.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}