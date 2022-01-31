Indian brands beat Chinese ones in wearables market

“Due to lockdown the audio function became extremely important to take calls and classes at home," said Faisal Kawoosa, founder of TechArc, attributing the need for a distraction free environment during work from home as a key reason for the growth. Counterpoint saw the TWS segment growing the most at 626% on-year in 2020. New and innovative entrants, affordable technology, and rebound in demand post lockdowns also contributed to the growth in not just metros but across tier 2 and tier 3 cities.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}