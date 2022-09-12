India's neckband shipments rise 71% in Q2: Counterpoint

“India’s neckband market witnessed remarkable growth in Q2 2022 with most of the new launches coming from the affordable price segment (less than ₹2,000 or $25). Many of the top original equipment makers are focusing on the ₹1,000- ₹2,000 (or $13-$25) price band by adding features like voice assistance, low latency for gaming, noise cancellation, and music control through gestures," senior research analyst Anshika Jain said.