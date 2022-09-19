India’s PC shipments drop below 5 million for the first time in four quarters: report2 min read . Updated: 19 Sep 2022, 08:09 PM IST
- A total of 4.6 million PCs including laptops, desktops, and tablets were shipped during the June quarter
NEW DELHI : India PC shipments grew 12% in the June quarter, even though the number of units shipped during the quarter fell below the 5 million mark for the first time in four quarters, shows market researcher Canalys’ latest report, published Monday. A total of 4.6 million PCs including laptops, desktops, and tablets were shipped during the quarter.