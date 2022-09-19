India’s PC shipments drop below 5 million for the first time in four quarters: report

With 2.6 million units, laptops accounted for less than half of the PC shipments, however, it grew at just 2% year-on-year (YoY) as demand in the consumer segment weakened due to the reopening of schools. Tablet shipments also grew at a modest 9% YoY to reach 1.1 million units. In comparison, desktop shipments soared at an unprecedented 70% YoY clocking 900,000 units during the quarter, according to the report.