Infininx GT 30 Pro 5G with MediaTek Dimensity 8350 chip launching in India today: Expected price, specs and more

Infininx will launch its latest focused smartphone in India, the GT 30 Pro with the MediaTek Dimensity 8350 processor and customizable shoulder triggers for gaming. The new phone is likely to compete with the likes of Poco X7 Pro, iQOO Neo 10R and Realme P3 Ultra in the mid-range performance focused smartphone category.

Advertisement

Infinix GT 30 Pro expected price: Infinix had launched its GT 20 Pro (Review) lineup at a starting price of ₹22,999 and given the company’s past track record, it would be fair to assume that the GT 30 Pro could be launched around the ₹25,000 price bracket.

Infinix GT 30 Pro in Blade White colour variant

Advertisement

Infinix GT 30 Pro in Dark Flare variant

GT 20 (Left) alongside GT 30 Pro (Right)

Advertisement

Infinix GT 30 Pro 5G specifications: Infinix has made a big change in the design department with the GT 30 Pro, with the new phone coming with a vertical camera module and a more minimalistic body compared to its predecessor. The phone comes in Glacier White and Dark Flare colour variants.

It flaunts what Infinix calls a ‘Cyber Mecha’ design, which essentially means that the phone features an interactive lighting setup on the back (white lights on the Glacier White and RGB lighting on the Dark Flare version), which comes into action during notifications, calls, gaming, and charging.

Infinix has continued to remain tight-lipped about the specifications of the GT 30 Pro, but given that the phone has already launched in global markets, we have a fair idea of what to expect in terms of display, camera, battery, and UI.

Advertisement

The global version of the GT 30 Pro comes with a 6.78-inch 1.5K AMOLED display with a 144Hz refresh rate and a 2160Hz touch sampling rate. It offers 1100 nits of brightness in High Brightness Mode (HBM) and is protected by Corning Gorilla Glass 7i on the front, with an IP64 rating for water and dust resistance.

It features a dual-camera setup with a 108MP primary shooter and an 8MP ultra-wide-angle lens. On the front is a 13MP shooter for selfies and video calls. It packs a 5,500mAh battery and supports 45W wired fast charging, 30W wireless charging, and 5W reverse wireless charging.

The GT 30 Pro runs on Infinix’s XOS 15, based on Android 15, and if the past track record of Infinix is anything to go by, one can expect a promised two years of OS updates and three years of security patches.